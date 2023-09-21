Close menu

England v Chile: Rugby World Cup - Marcus Smith starts at full-back as Owen Farrell returns

By Mike HensonBBC Sport in Lille
date 2023-09-21

Marcus Smith sidesteps while playing for England
Marcus Smith's involvement at the Rugby World Cup has been limited to appearances off the bench in the 75th and 69th minute of wins against Argentina and Japan
Rugby World Cup Pool D: England v Chile
Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 16:45 BST
Marcus Smith starts at full-back and captain Owen Farrell returns at 10 in an experimental, much-changed England side to face Chile on Saturday.

Smith impressed in the position after coming off the bench in recent weeks, including in the Pool D win over Japan.

Farrell appears for the first time at France 2023 after a four-match ban. George Ford is named as a replacement.

Ollie Lawrence, Henry Arundell and Max Malins also come in, with Billy Vunipola and Jack Willis in the pack.

Lawrence, named the Premiership's player of the year in May after five tries in 12 appearances for Bath, is paired in midfield with Elliot Daly, who is one of only three players retained from the starting line-up that beat Japan.

Wings Arundell and Malins will make their first appearances of the tournament, while prop Bevan Rodd and second row David Ribbans also earn their first Rugby World Cup minutes.

Hooker Theo Dan, second row George Martin and scrum-half Danny Care start for the first time in the campaign too.

England: Smith; Arundell, Daly, Lawrence, Malins; Farrell, Care; Rodd, Dan, Sinckler, Ribbans, Martin, Ludlam, Willis, Vunipola.

Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Chessum, Earl, Youngs, Ford, Marchant

Victory against Chile would put England on the brink of qualification after wins over Argentina and Japan.

"One of the many great things about the Rugby World Cup is that the tournament provides an excellent opportunity to play against teams that we rarely have a chance to see," said head coach Steve Borthwick before the teams' first meeting.

"It is for that reason that we are particularly looking forward to testing ourselves against Chile on Saturday."

His side conclude their Pool D campaign against Samoa in a fortnight's time before a potential quarter-final against Wales, Australia or Fiji.

With England expected to comfortably beat Chile, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, the performance of individual players, rather than the contest's outcome, may become the main point of interest as the match goes on.

'He just jumped at it'

A pre-tournament injury to versatile back-three operator Anthony Watson has deprived England of one full-back option, but few foresaw Smith, a specialist fly-half for Harlequins, emerging as an alternative.

With Daly and Malins deployed elsewhere in the line-up and first-choice Freddie Steward rested, Smith, 24, gets a chance to show he can turn some entertaining cameos into a genuine alternative for Borthwick.

"He just jumped at it," England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said earlier this week of Smith's switch of roles.

"He's trained there a fair bit and he's been really impressive. It's definitely something that you look at more and more because of his attitude to it and how positive he is with it - and then how he's performed on the training field as well."

England will hope Smith's enthusiasm can make up for a lack of experience as this will be his first senior start at full-back for either club or country.

Owen Farrell takes a selfie with England fans at the game aganst Japan
Farrell has been banned for the first two games of the tournament

Farrell had appeared to move ahead of Smith in the battle for England's fly-half role earlier this year, but both may have been outflanked by Ford's emergence.

After returning from a Achilles tendon injury, Ford played a key part in Sale's run to this season's Premiership final before impressing in the absence of the suspended Farrell against Argentina and Japan.

It is possible Farrell, Ford and Smith all take the field together in the latter stages of the match, with Ford among the replacements.

Vunipola, the only specialist number eight in England's squad, is also fighting for his place in the first string.

Saracens team-mate Ben Earl was preferred against Japan and rewarded Borthwick's faith with a stellar performance in which he registered team-high stats for both metres and tackles made.

Chile qualified for the Rugby World Cup for the first time in their history via a dramatic 52-51 aggregate win in a two-legged play-off against the United States, sealed by a 75th-minute penalty from Santiago Videla.

Videla is one of the 30 players in the 33-man squad who play together for Selknam, a Santiago-based professional team who compete in the Superliga Americana de Rugby, a South American continental club tournament.

One of the exceptions is captain Martin Sigren, who turned out for Championship side Doncaster Knights last season, becoming the first Chilean to play professional rugby union in England.

Chile: Urroz; Game, D Saavedra, Garafulic, Velarde; Fernandez, B Videla; Lues, Bohme, Dittus, C Saavedra, Eissmann, Sigren (c), Silva, Escobar.

Replacements: Dussaillant, Lastra, Gurruchaga, Huete, Orchard, Martinez, Carvallo, Ayarza

Comments

Join the conversation

208 comments

  • Comment posted by Chaz, today at 16:40

    We're 9 points from 10, beat a side ranked two places higher with 14 men, conceding only 1 try and 13 penalties in two games. We may not have a chance of winning but we're definitely progressing. Please stop the moaning and get behind the team. I'm off to Lille on Saturday and can't wait!

    • Reply posted by davehoffs, today at 17:02

      davehoffs replied:
      Well said. We know that England are playing very limited rugby, though I would be surprised if they didn't score a hatful on Saturday. The real test will come in the QF and I am very interested in the outcome of the Wales v Aus game as a result. Semis for us I think and then who knows? We've done it before.

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 16:37

    Exciting wingers .........................................................................................

    ......If they touch the ball that is.

    • Reply posted by teddy, today at 16:44

      teddy replied:
      Malins ? Exciting !!
      He is very slow and is 100% guaranteed to cut back inside when he gets the ball.

  • Comment posted by johnny180, today at 16:34

    Fair enough. Gives everyone playing a chance to impress. Go well boys let’s see some running rugby 🏉

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 17:05

      Display name replied:
      They can impress all they want but will never take Farrell, Daly and May's place in the team.

  • Comment posted by beeryswine, today at 16:48

    Best outcome would be another Farrell high tackle and banned for rest of tournament

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 16:38

    Good experiment in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 16:35

    Arundell and Smith out wide is exciting ... let's hope that they get some ball, other than kick returns.

    • Reply posted by teddy, today at 16:46

      teddy replied:
      If teams kick to Smith & Arundell, they are toast.

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 16:34

    Was wondering where the daily Farrell article was. Honestly as a bok please keep picking him, especially if we meet at the WC. The guy hasn't been world class for years, has 0 creativity and is a liability.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:38

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      There have been 3 articles featuring/discussing Owen Farrell since the World Cup began, and one of them was a Matt Dawson opinion column.

      Feel free to ignore these "daily" articles if they're upsetting you so much?

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 16:37

    I am looking forward to seeing how Care, Smith, Arundell and Malins can link up.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 16:55

      cb replied:
      Actually quite like that backline... Kiwis have 10's playing FB done it for years, to act as another playmaker and if it gets Smith on the park then why not. Ok its Chile, but if this backline click as they could we a Sarries spine and gas in the back 3 then could be interesting going fwd on selection. Good luck lads.

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 16:48

    People talking about how odd it is to see Smith as a fullback but not mentioning Arundell on the wing. He played at 15 for London Irish.

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 17:02

      Display name replied:
      Exactly surely Arundell should be the one pushing to start at 15.

      Coaches havn't got a clue.

  • Comment posted by boony_1892, today at 16:49

    OF to be sent off again due to dreadful tackling technique and taking one selection decision out of SB's hands would be a blessing in disguise.

    • Reply posted by teignrugby93, today at 17:12

      teignrugby93 replied:
      we can only hope

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 16:58

    Will Vunipola be breaking into a jog this week or just walking and standing still as he did last week ?

    If they want more mobility playing Dan Cole at 8 would be a step up.

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 17:00

      Nick replied:
      As an old Tight Head that sounds like a Brilliant Idea, and I Like Billy :-)

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 16:36

    Let's hope the backs see the ball

  • Comment posted by Billywhizz, today at 16:42

    Its seems to be a theme of this world cup, many teams experimenting with players in new positions/not their normal club positions. Looking forward to seeing how it works for Eng. Great to see Arundell, lets hope the ball gets to the wing, after all rugby is a game of evasion and making the ball do the work through passing and forward movement (or so a very good coach told my son at grass roots).

  • Comment posted by Utten, today at 16:41

    Bit odd playing a fly half (Smith) at fullback and a fullback (Arundell) on the wing.
    Suppose it doesn’t really matter against Chile.

    • Reply posted by RFU03, today at 16:43

      RFU03 replied:
      Arundell is a winger.

  • Comment posted by javery3, today at 16:44

    Smith has been excellent coming in at 15 and I’m interested to see how he performs for a full 80 mins even against Chile.

    I wouldn’t mind him starting against Samoa as a proper tryout. I’ve found Steward doesn’t offer much apart from being good under the highball and the occasional try from close range he doesn’t offer much on the counter.

    • Reply posted by Gilbert74, today at 17:00

      Gilbert74 replied:
      He may not offer much on the counter, but he one of, if not the best in the world under that high ball. Its no use having some flash attacker if they can't take a high ball under pressure.

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 16:36

    Oh England we love you. Come on!

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 16:44

      vvales replied:
      Yes indeed England’s lionheart is back where he belongs. Oh England he’s your beating Lionheart.

  • Comment posted by RugRat, today at 16:38

    Smith starting at 15 PLEAASSEEE STOP THIS PICKING PLAYERS OUT OF POSITION. I really thought we would have seen this end with the departure of EJ. Okay I get might be a practice for all scenarios but it stinks of (again) trying to shoe horn in players when there is no need. It ruined Daly and now lookign to ruin another talent

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 16:45

      Tom replied:
      What do you mean 'out of position'? You mean their club positions? You know many players have learnt and played in multiple positions over their careers, right? What's the problem with it, if it works with the overall structure and makeup of the team and gets a balanced set of players on the field?

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 16:51

    Lets be honest it's a no win for SB, rest players, and knock the rust of others, I'm glad Willis, Lawrence and Arundell are getting a run out, they has a lot to offer.

  • Comment posted by Paolo the Relentless, today at 16:35

    Please let England get Fiji in the quarters! It would be amazing.

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 16:40

      COYQs replied:
      I agree, I would love to see it again and see if England can get some revenge.

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 16:59

    No chance the ball gets through Farrell and Dalys hands to make it Arundell's.

    Hopefully Smith gets into the line like he did in the last match and create some chances for him.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 17:06

      The Academy replied:
      Tuilagi got 3 touches of the ball with Ford at fly half last week.

