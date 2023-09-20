Wales centre Nick Tompkins has played 29 internationals

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Australia Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Centre Nick Tompkins says Wales have no thoughts of the World Cup knockout stages as they prepare for the crucial Pool C game against Australia in Lyon on Sunday.

Wales know a win against the Wallabies will book a quarter-final spot.

"This is the biggest game of my career coming up and I think everyone feels the same way," said Tompkins.

"We can talk about the quarter-finals maybe after the Georgia game but there is nothing beyond this weekend."

Warren Gatland's side have picked up bonus-point wins against Fiji and Portugal in the opening two games.

Australia lost 22-15 to Fiji last Sunday and will be on the brink of elimination from the World Cup pool stages for the first time if they are defeated by Wales.

Wales and Australia will name their sides on Friday with Tompkins insisting the Wallabies will not be underestimated.

"We will not take this team lightly in any way shape or form," Tompkins told BBC Radio Five Live.

"It's an Eddie Jones' who can inspire performances from a Japan side to beat South Africa in 2015, from getting England to a World Cup final in 2019.

"They are a world-class outfit. They are probably reeling a little bit at the moment but there is going to be an answer and some form of comeback to what has been going on.

"They are getting a bit of heat from the media as well so they have no lack of motivation on their side.

"We need to be ready from the off but at the same time we can't have too much emotion because when you have just emotion it can cause problems, wear you out and you can make mistakes.

"We have to get the right balance."

Bonus points could still come into the equation for Pool C qualification especially if Wales lose to Australia.

"Bonus points are definitely huge in the group stages and nobody denies that," said Saracens centre Tompkins.

"You just have to be careful because once you start going into games chasing bonus points you are losing the whole point of the game.

"You are there to win the game and you make silly decisions if you're already thinking about a future that has nowhere near happened. You have to control what is in the now.

"We haven't actually ever spoken about bonus points, you speak about them after, but there's not been one mention in any game.

"It's about what we need to do, how can we be relentless at it and push home the advantage."