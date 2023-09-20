Close menu

Italy 38-17 Uruguay: Second-half fightback secures Rugby World Cup win

By Phil CartwrightBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Monty Ioane scores a try for Italy against Uruguay
Monty Ioane's try was Italy's third of the match and put them into the lead, having trailed by 10 points at half-time
Rugby World Cup Pool A: Italy v Uruguay
Italy: (7) 38
Tries: Pani, Lamaro, Ioane, L Cannone, Brex; Pen: P Garbisi Cons: Allan 5
Uruguay: (17) 17
Tries: Penalty, Freitas; Con: Etcheverry; Drop-goal: Etcheverry

Italy produced a stirring second-half comeback to beat Uruguay in Nice and go top of Pool A at the Rugby World Cup.

After Lorenzo Pani went over for Italy, Uruguay profited from two Italian yellow cards to lead 17-7 at half-time.

The momentum swung when Uruguay captain Andres Vilaseca was sent to the sin bin, after which Italy ran in three quick scores to earn a bonus point.

Michele Lamaro, Monty Ioane, Lorenzo Cannone and Juan Ignacio Brex all crossed after the break.

Italy and hosts France both have two wins from two in the group, although Italy are in top spot by virtue of the two bonus points taken from their matches.

France play minnows Namibia in their third pool game on Thursday, while Italy are next in action against third-placed New Zealand on 29 September.

Uruguay targeted this match as one that could set them on the path to a top-three finish in Pool A, which would guarantee automatic qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Impressive in their opening loss to France, the South American side earned a first-half penalty try when their rolling maul was collapsed illegally, levelling the score at 7-7.

That incident meant Italy prop Danilo Fischetti joined second row Niccolo Cannone in the sin bin and, after a spell playing against 13 men, Uruguay crossed again through wing Nicolas Freitas in the corner.

A Felipe Etcheverry drop-goal increased their lead to 10 points by half-time, but a resurgent Italy - who have never previously qualified for the knockout phase despite playing at every Rugby World Cup to date - took control after the interval and scored 31 points without reply.

Their hopes will rest on results against the All Blacks and France, who they play in Lyon on 6 October.

Pool A table

Line-ups

Italy: Capuozzo; Pani, Brex, P Garbisi, Ioane; Allan, A Garbisi; Fischetti, Nicotera, Riccioni, N Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, L Cannone.

Replacements: Zani, Nemer, Ceccarelli, Lamb, Zuliani, Pettinelli, Fusco, Odogwu.

Sin bin: N Cannone (25), Fischetti (27)

Uruguay: Amaya; Mieres, Inciarte, Vilaseca, Freitas; Etcheverry, Arata; Sanguinetti, Kessler, Peculo, Aliaga, Leindekar, Ardao, Civetta, Diana.

Replacements: Pujadas, Gattas, Arbelo, Dotti, Deus, Ormaechea, Berchesi, Basso.

Sin bin: Vilaseca (43)

Comments

Join the conversation

101 comments

  • Comment posted by Eric CartPerson, today at 18:46

    Absolutely unbearable commentary. Incessant nonsense talking. Please take a breath. So many ridiculous superlatives "you will not see a more celebrated Italian try".....until the next one. “the green grass of the Nice pitch” thanks for pointing out that grass is green. Most helpful. Talking about “parity” when the scores aren’t equal. “seat of pants stuff” LOL what does that mean?!

    • Reply posted by steggsyn, today at 18:52

      steggsyn replied:
      You should experience ITV!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:21

    What would we all give to have the likes of the great Bill McLaren and Eddie Butler back behind the microphone delivering commentary of the highest quality. They only ever spoke when absolutely necessary respecting the fact that the viewer understood the game without being told every move. Well done Italy with five converted tries and a penalty kick. Job done and top of the group...onwards!!

  • Comment posted by Not My Real Pseudonym, today at 18:48

    Commentary was absolutely appalling.ruins the game as a spectacle.

    • Reply posted by makoti, today at 19:03

      makoti replied:
      miss bill mclaren the only voice of rugby so much new his game did the research loved rugby

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:07

    Well done Italy on a controlled display. 2 games and maximum points to top the group. You cant ask for more than that and to play what's in front of you. I must say the commentary is an absolute joke. The highest rated post on the Australia /Fiji HYS was said it perfectly, just turn the sound off. Commentators should speak ONLY when necessary like the great BBC Bill McLaren did back in the day.

    • Reply posted by Astralcharmer, today at 19:10

      Astralcharmer replied:
      You shouldn’t have to turn the sound off. Why not have a red button service to watch the game without commentary or is that beyond the Tech guys at ITV?

  • Comment posted by Guy Fawkes, today at 18:51

    I've not commented on the ITV commentary up until now, however I have generally agreed with most.

    But I found it that unbearable I actually switched the sound off.

  • Comment posted by Jelly, today at 19:26

    ITV have to change the commentary team! Spoiling the games. Can’t chatter away with pointless details and interfere with the focus on the play the whole time. Less is more!

    • Reply posted by Jonny, today at 19:33

      Jonny replied:
      The commentary has been poor for the whole of the tournament and we are only week 3. Come on ITV bosses????? However great come back!

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 18:52

    The sponsors involved should take a good look at the tv coverage and think hard whether or not to pull the plug unless they get creditabel pundits and commentators.

    • Reply posted by giggy moon, today at 19:02

      giggy moon replied:
      credible

  • Comment posted by Astralcharmer, today at 19:05

    I tried to watch the game as an interested but casual viewer but the ITV commentary and game officials did for me before the 10 minute mark. It’s just incessant.

    • Reply posted by StaBiDao, today at 19:11

      StaBiDao replied:
      From what’s been posted it seems fair to conclude

      I-ncessant
      T-ortuous
      V-erbosity

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 19:02

    Only a few comments in and all bar one so far criticising the commentary. Do the TV companies not care anymore? I rarely watch any matches with commentary on only bothering when there's a TMO. Same with football and VAR.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 19:54

      Harry replied:
      How's complaining about ITV on a BBC news article going to do anything?

  • Comment posted by abcd2512, today at 19:14

    Now..C'mon Italy and beat NZ!

    • Reply posted by Smile and be happy, today at 19:39

      Smile and be happy replied:
      And France... Now that would be a tournament upset!!

  • Comment posted by Avinmysay, today at 19:00

    Yellow card for Uruguay skipper a joke, as the Italian player ducked into him.

    • Reply posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 19:12

      perfidiousalbion replied:
      Yep I agree in this case. Seems all you have to do now is make sure you'd duck into someone's shoulder to get them sent off/ sin binned when the ball carrier is the chief culprit. Hopefully refinements will result in sensible decisions in the future. I guess if it drives tackle height lower then it will help those collisions but at the expense of head / knee collisions? Contact sports carry risks

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 19:38

    Well the commentary was faster than the play in the first half. Not a millisecond remained unfilled as the vocabulary rolled on and on. I'm getting old, started playing in the late 50s and as I grew older was treated to the dulcet tones of Bill McLaren. Slow considered commentary based on a lifetime of teaching and playing the game. Never rushed. The professor. Todays students have a lot to learn

  • Comment posted by Richou, today at 19:22

    Italian player falls shoulder first into a Uruguayan players head but the Uruguay player gets the yellow.

    Make it make sense.

    • Reply posted by Dave Jones, today at 19:25

      Dave Jones replied:
      Uruguayan player leads with shoulder into Italian player's head. Gets a yellow that somehow doesn't get bunkered to a red?

      Make it make sense...

  • Comment posted by makoti, today at 19:00

    well deserved win so very glad for italy love rugby

    • Reply posted by Travaller, today at 19:06

      Travaller replied:
      At last, a comment about the game instead of the commentary. Italy play fast, running, attractive rugby. It doesn't usually get them very far against the top teams, so they will probably end up in the third place group slot again, but they can celebrate their success so far.

  • Comment posted by boothowl, today at 19:03

    Disastrous organisation once again in France, no instructions around transport, inexplicable closures, no facilities around the stadium.

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 19:06

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      It’s all very well organised at Versailles ce soir.

  • Comment posted by StaBiDao, today at 19:12

    Well done Italy and again, Uruguay showing they’re not there just to make up the numbers.

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 19:07

    24 percent extra time mostly down to the over zealous officials, referee explains everything over and over again. Just penalise the offenders they will soon learn you mean what you say, more like a training session to teach players the laws.

    • Reply posted by BarHercules, today at 19:32

      BarHercules replied:
      Not that the referee appears to know them. When is a ruck or maul formed? Where is the offside line? The scrum is a contest. Positioning around thebtry line a shambles - without the TMO (who also got things wrong) the ref would have been lost. Foley (the TMO) is a flaky ref at best, and still cannot interpret wahat is in front of him! Bye, bye, Joel Jugte - we have a replacement.

  • Comment posted by Batson_D_Belfry, today at 19:51

    Impressive first half, and I enjoyed Uruguay having a go to get in position for the drop rather than hoof the ball out.

    It all turned on that 2nd half yellow, though. I feel less sympathy for that after the play acting and incessant appealing to the referee by Uruguay. They’ve been watching too many Wales games.

  • Comment posted by Rasen, today at 19:41

    ITV presentation is consistent. Interminable rubbish. Verbal squitters.

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 19:21

    I like it that Italy are currently top of the pool!

    • Reply posted by Dave Jones, today at 19:26

      Dave Jones replied:
      Forza Italia!

