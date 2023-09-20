Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Willis (right) was a regular under Steve Borthwick during the Six Nations but has not yet featured for England at the Rugby World Cup

Rugby World Cup Pool D: England v Chile Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC radio commentary and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Flanker Jack Willis has said he must be "prepared and ready" if selected for his first Rugby World Cup appearance against Chile in Lille on Saturday.

Willis, who started four games in this year's Six Nations, did not feature in England's opening two pool victories against Argentina and Japan.

Head coach Steve Borthwick will name his team to face Chile on Thursday.

"It is disappointing when you are not involved in the first couple of games," said Willis, 26.

"I have to make sure when that opportunity comes I am prepared and ready for it.

"We have been working hard - the lads behind the scenes that are not involved - to be ready for when the call comes."

A win over Chile is likely to secure a place in the quarter-finals for England, who are expected to make alterations to their line-up against the Rugby World Cup debutants.

However, those involved in England's first two pool games - including the second row pairing of Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum - are keen to retain their places.

"I always want to play. I want to put my hand up for selection. I want to play for England," Itoje said.

"You can't take these moments for granted. You never know when the last time is that you're going to play for England. I want to get as many caps as possible.

"Steve has the big plan and he has to look after the whole squad, not just individuals. He is the final decision maker."

Chessum, who has recently recovered from a long-term ankle injury, added: "You want to hold your hand up to play at every opportunity possible.

"I have not played a lot of rugby at all in the last six months so I want to keep playing.

"It is not up to me, it is up to the coaches so I will hold my hand up in training this week and it is up to them."

Willis 'grateful' for World Cup chance after 'turbulent time'

Willis' England career has been disrupted by injury problems, most recently in 2021 when he required knee surgery after being injured in a Six Nations match against Italy.

After successfully returning towards the end of the 2021-2022 season for Wasps, Willis' boyhood club went into administration at the start of last season, resulting in him moving to France to play for Toulouse.

He said those setbacks have made him more "grateful" to be on the pitch and a World Cup appearance to top off the comeback would be "pretty special".

Willis, who won the Top 14 with Toulouse last season, added: "It has been a turbulent time to say the least.

"I have got great people around me. I feel grateful for the family, friends and team-mates that I have got to get me through those sorts of things and challenges.

"It makes these sorts of opportunities all the sweeter to enjoy."