Madigan joined Ulster in 2020 but injuries limited his impact at the Belfast-based club

Former Ireland fly-half Ian Madigan has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 34.

The Dubliner made 31 appearances for Ireland and played in all five of his country's games at the 2015 World Cup, starting at out-half in the quarter-final defeat by Argentina in Cardiff.

Madigan started his career at Leinster before joining Bordeaux in 2016.

After a year in France, he spent three seasons at Bristol Bears before joining Ulster in 2020.

While he kicked Ulster into the Pro14 Grand Final in 2020, his impact at the province was hindered by injuries, limiting him to just five appearances last season.

Madigan won two European Cups and two league titles with Leinster, making 147 appearances for the Dublin-based side after making his debut in 2009.

He also won two Six Nations titles - in 2014 and 2015 - with Ireland, for whom he last played in 2016.

"Without doubt the highlight of my career was representing our great island of Ireland, in particular at the World Cup in 2015," Madigan wrote on Instagram.

"Those are memories that I will cherish forever. Thank you Joe Schmidt for backing me and teaching me how this great game can be played.

"You are a fantastic coach but what I will always remember is how you treated me as a young man, challenging me to be the best that I could be and always filling me with confidence.

"Your record in Leinster and Ireland speaks for itself."

Madigan praised former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt (left) in his retirement post on social media

Madigan also thanked Ulster head coach Dan McFarland for bringing him back to Irish rugby in 2020.

"Thank you Dan McFarland for bringing me to Ulster," added Madigan.

"The final three years of my career were so enjoyable. I would love to have played more but that's professional sport.

"The relationships I've made with the players and staff in this great club are ones for a lifetime. I am proud to call myself an UIster man and look forward to living in Belfast for the foreseeable."