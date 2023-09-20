Rugby World Cup 2023: Gatland has improved Wales, says Australia scrum coach Hatley

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Australia Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST

If Wales are wondering whether Australia head coach Eddie Jones remains focused ahead of the World Cup showdown, they should just ask his scrum coach Neal Hatley.

"My first message came through at 4.30am this morning, that's how he works," said Hatley.

The Rugby World Cup stakes could not be much higher for Australian rugby this week as they prepare at their base in the famous French football city of Saint-Etienne.

Following the 22-15 defeat by Fiji, Jones said it was do-or-die for Australia's hopes when they face Wales in Lyon this Sunday evening.

Wales are top of Pool C with maximum points from wins against Fiji and Portugal and life seems relatively serene for Warren Gatland's side at their Versailles base.

In comparison, it is Australia facing the pressurised week before they make the hour's journey from their base to Lyon.

Following his appointment for a second stint in charge of Australia, Jones spoke in May about a "smash and grab" raid ambition of winning the World Cup. Now the Wallabies are playing for survival.

If they lose to Wales, Australia would be on the brink of a World Cup pool stage elimination for the first time in their history.

Eddie under-fire

Jones is receiving stick from all quarters having fallen out with sections of the Australia media and winning only one out of seven games since returning to that job after being sacked from his England role in December, 2022.

Former Wallabies wing Drew Mitchell is the latest to issue scathing criticism of the Australia coach, questioning how his side could lose to Fiji.

Mitchell appeared on a podcast and brought up the number of captains Jones has used - six in seven games - and the decision to not take the experienced duo Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper to France.

So pressure might be mounting on Jones, but you would not necessarily think it based on his demeanour in front of the cameras at Australia's training session on Wednesday.

Jones patrolled the training field as he surveyed his players warming up. There was a reassuring word with under-pressure fly-half Carter Gordon, who was hauled off early after an ineffective display against Fiji.

Jones came over to those in charge of the squad's music and asked them to pump it up as high as they could, presumably to mirror the Lyon atmosphere expected on Sunday night.

Hatley worked with Jones during his time with England and insists his boss is focused on the weekend ahead.

"I have worked with Eddie for five years and he is sharp every day," said Hatley.

"He is just that sort of individual, he leaves no stone unturned. He has a great belief in preparation. I believe in his vision and saw it with a team we worked with together (England).

"Eddie has had a much closer look at where he believes Australian rugby is and what it needs to move forward. I have a huge amount of faith in the plan Eddie puts out."

Captaincy conundrum

One of those captains Jones has used was scrum-half and squad vice-skipper Tate McDermott, who missed the Fiji defeat after suffering concussion in the opening World Cup win against Georgia.

Prop Taniela Tupou and captain Will Skelton will miss the Wales game through injury, while uncapped teenager Max Jorgensen has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a fractured fibula.

Tight-head prop Pone Fa'amausili, described as Australia's most improved player by Hatley, will return.

In Skelton's absence, the assumption is McDermott will be captain on Sunday, but that is not confirmed with hooker Dave Porecki leading the side against Fiji. Hatley denied that uncertainty is unsettling.

"We will finalise our selection tonight and tell the players tomorrow," said Hatley.

"That leadership group will sit down along with the coaching group to discuss how we want to play and what we want the game to look like.

"We have been in enough games now where we know it's not just one person. It is not a massive thing for us."

Hatley and McDermott know the significance of this game with a defeat against Wales probably sending the Wallabies home.

"Everybody has been disappointed by the Fiji result, but the response has been very good," said Hatley.

"You would rather not be in this position, but as a coach you like these weeks because these are the times where you are playing for the marbles.

"I would love to be in a position where we are 10 wins from 10 matches and already qualified, but these are great playing and coaching weeks.

"We understand what's at stake. This is sport at the highest level in the biggest tournament that comes around once every four years."

McDermott added: "We have to get the result against Wales.

"After the Fiji game it was so quiet in the changing room because we knew the situation we had put ourselves in and we were incredibly disappointed.

"The leadership group took the boys aside and we had some honest admissions saying it was not good enough at this level of the tournament.

"We had to call that out and put everything on the table, so we did not fall into the same trap.

"We then had to throw the hangover of the Fiji performance into the bin as quickly as possible because of the importance of this game and I have been very happy with the response on the training field."

Australia look to silence boo-boys

Jones was booed by the crowd when he appeared on the big screen during the 22-15 defeat by Fiji.

McDermott accepts this Australia side has not been well received in France so far and expects the same sort of reception in Lyon.

"We are expecting the crowd to be against us," said McDermott.

"What we have seen every game of this World Cup for some reason, they don't like us.

"They were singing Fiji songs and no doubt they will be singing Wales songs this weekend. We are across that and we will embrace that, we don't mind at all."

Pool C could come down to bonus points between Wales, Australia and Fiji, which McDermott recognises, but says they are "targeting the win first and foremost".

McDermott insists Australia know how Wales will attack them.

"They are going to come at us with physicality," said McDermott.

"They play a different brand to Fiji and under Gatland they play a good brand also. They will kick the ball a lot, keep the ball in play, but they will definitely go at our breakdown, considering how it went last weekend.

"They have good back-rowers who will put pressure on us and we have to win the physicality and mindset at the breakdown."