Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

David Ribbans is yet to feature at the Rugby World Cup for England

Rugby World Cup Pool D: England v Chile Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC radio commentary and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Lock David Ribbans says it is "important to play the England way" to avoid an upset against Rugby World Cup debutants Chile in Lille on Saturday.

Head coach Steve Borthwick is likely to rotate his team against Chile, who are ranked 22nd in the world.

Tier two nations such as Chile, Uruguay and Portugal have impressed against higher-ranked teams in France.

"It's important to focus on ourselves and the performance that we can produce on the day," said Ribbans.

"As much as we try to analyse the opposition, it's important we play the England way and play the England structure. We're focusing a lot on what we can do in the game and hopefully not let them disrupt us."

The 28-year-old second row has not been in the matchday squads for England's victories over Argentina and Japan.

Before the tournament, Ribbans was involved in three of England's four warm-up matches.

"It has been a tough two weeks on the sidelines with the fitness sessions," added Ribbans, who will swap Northampton for French club Toulon when the World Cup concludes.

"It puts us in our place as we have to keep up with the team, as they are doing the hard yards on Saturday. We are busy chasing them and want to get an opportunity.

"It is going to be a tough game for us, Chile are going to try to match us physically and come after us. I think it is important that we stick to our structure and hopefully put on a good performance."

England's final Pool D game is against Samoa on 7 October.

Meanwhile, scrum coach Tom Harrison has confirmed full-back Freddie Steward has recovered from a dead leg sustained late in Sunday's win over Japan.

Captain Owen Farrell is also available for selection after completing his suspension for a pre-World Cup red card against Wales.