England pair George Ford (left) and Owen Farrell (right) are great friends off the field

"You describe it as a problem. I think a lot of countries would look on it in an envious manner."

England head coach Steve Borthwick is describing the dilemma he is facing about how to reintegrate a returning Owen Farrell into his side.

The England captain is eligible for selection again after serving a suspension for a dangerous tackle which ruled him out of the opening World Cup wins over Argentina and Japan.

But, with George Ford winning consecutive man-of-the match awards and excelling at fly-half in Farrell's absence, will Borthwick choose one or try to deploy them both in his starting XV?

Chile game perfect for Farrell return

England have all but sealed their place in the last eight of the tournament in France.

Borthwick's side produced a clinical kicking display to cruise past Argentina before securing a bonus-point win after wearing Japan down.

In their next match on Saturday (16:45 BST), they will be huge favourites to overcome Chile - who have lost their opening two games in their debut World Cup - and move through to the last eight.

It could be the perfect opportunity for Borthwick to rotate his side and reintroduce Farrell by resting some of the players involved in Marseille and Nice.

"It's great to have the captain back available," England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said.

"I'm delighted for Owen. He has been through a number of weeks of not doing what he loves so I'm glad that we get to have him back.

"He will raise the bar, raise the intensity like Owen Farrell does. When he steps on the training field or is playing, you know you are going to get a lift."

What about Samoa and beyond?

The "problem" journalists were asking Borthwick about following England's win over Japan was how to include Farrell with Ford looking so impressive at fly-half.

While both players can operate in the centre, they prefer to steer the team from 10.

Ford started at 10, with Farrell partnering Manu Tuilagi in the centre, during England's thrilling win over New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final four years ago.

"We're spoilt really that he [Farrell] has played so much international rugby at 10 and 12," Wigglesworth said.

England's 2003 World Cup-winning scrum-half Matt Dawson, however, says playing Farrell may "change the dynamic" in the side.

"If you are playing against Owen Farrell at international level, where they are watching and analysing body language, he doesn't square anybody up," Dawson told BBC Rugby Union Daily.

"When he played at inside centre with [Ireland fly-half] Jonny Sexton for the British and Irish Lions, he did well as that second receiver because they had that little bit more zip about how they wanted to play the game.

"But for the last four years he hasn't had the zip that certainly Ford or Marcus Smith has.

"The main reason why I wouldn't play Farrell is because Ford is running the show and if he comes back there will be a different dynamic.

"We have never been able to just talk about the brilliance of Ford. It's always the debate of where Farrell fits in."

Former England wing Chris Ashton says Ford has to be England's number 10 if they progress into the knockout stages.

"George actually prefers to be sat behind his forwards and call for the ball when he wants it and can organise things better, while Owen prefers to be sat at 10 flat to the line," Ashton told BBC Rugby Union Daily.

"But that debate is over now. George is our number 10.

"He has had two man-of-the-match performances and he has been outstanding. He looks comfortable on the ball and sees everything.

"He is our 10 right now, which wasn't the case two weeks ago when we were asking who would start."

If Farrell is picked at 12, it means England could lose the speed of Joe Marchant in both attack and defence from outside centre, with Manu Tuilagi likely to retain his spot.

Does Smith fit into the plans?

Once England had worn down Japan, they introduced Smith on to the field to pull the strings against the tiring opposition in the latter stages.

Smith, who usually plays at fly-half for Harlequins, replaced Freddie Steward at full-back and immediately added an impetus to the England attack.

Borthwick says having all three players with the ability to play at 10 demonstrates England's strength in depth.

"Marcus came on and was brilliant in that last quarter," Borthwick said.

"How great is it that we have such incredible depth in quality there? I think a lot of countries would want the quality we've got at 10 and 15."

Ashton said the bench added a "real edge in attack", while Dawson thinks Smith is more valuable coming on later in matches.

Dawson added: "I would not put Marcus Smith in as a starting 15 but there is nothing wrong with bringing him on if you need to change a game up."

Borthwick will name his team to face Chile on Friday.