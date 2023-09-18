Close menu

George Ford v Owen Farrell: England coach Steve Borthwick's 'enviable' Rugby World Cup dilemma

George Ford and Owen Farrell
England pair George Ford (left) and Owen Farrell (right) are great friends off the field

"You describe it as a problem. I think a lot of countries would look on it in an envious manner."

England head coach Steve Borthwick is describing the dilemma he is facing about how to reintegrate a returning Owen Farrell into his side.

The England captain is eligible for selection again after serving a suspension for a dangerous tackle which ruled him out of the opening World Cup wins over Argentina and Japan.

But, with George Ford winning consecutive man-of-the match awards and excelling at fly-half in Farrell's absence, will Borthwick choose one or try to deploy them both in his starting XV?

Chile game perfect for Farrell return

England have all but sealed their place in the last eight of the tournament in France.

Borthwick's side produced a clinical kicking display to cruise past Argentina before securing a bonus-point win after wearing Japan down.

In their next match on Saturday (16:45 BST), they will be huge favourites to overcome Chile - who have lost their opening two games in their debut World Cup - and move through to the last eight.

It could be the perfect opportunity for Borthwick to rotate his side and reintroduce Farrell by resting some of the players involved in Marseille and Nice.

"It's great to have the captain back available," England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said.

"I'm delighted for Owen. He has been through a number of weeks of not doing what he loves so I'm glad that we get to have him back.

"He will raise the bar, raise the intensity like Owen Farrell does. When he steps on the training field or is playing, you know you are going to get a lift."

What about Samoa and beyond?

The "problem" journalists were asking Borthwick about following England's win over Japan was how to include Farrell with Ford looking so impressive at fly-half.

While both players can operate in the centre, they prefer to steer the team from 10.

Ford started at 10, with Farrell partnering Manu Tuilagi in the centre, during England's thrilling win over New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final four years ago.

"We're spoilt really that he [Farrell] has played so much international rugby at 10 and 12," Wigglesworth said.

England's 2003 World Cup-winning scrum-half Matt Dawson, however, says playing Farrell may "change the dynamic" in the side.

"If you are playing against Owen Farrell at international level, where they are watching and analysing body language, he doesn't square anybody up," Dawson told BBC Rugby Union Daily.

"When he played at inside centre with [Ireland fly-half] Jonny Sexton for the British and Irish Lions, he did well as that second receiver because they had that little bit more zip about how they wanted to play the game.

"But for the last four years he hasn't had the zip that certainly Ford or Marcus Smith has.

"The main reason why I wouldn't play Farrell is because Ford is running the show and if he comes back there will be a different dynamic.

"We have never been able to just talk about the brilliance of Ford. It's always the debate of where Farrell fits in."

Former England wing Chris Ashton says Ford has to be England's number 10 if they progress into the knockout stages.

"George actually prefers to be sat behind his forwards and call for the ball when he wants it and can organise things better, while Owen prefers to be sat at 10 flat to the line," Ashton told BBC Rugby Union Daily.

"But that debate is over now. George is our number 10.

"He has had two man-of-the-match performances and he has been outstanding. He looks comfortable on the ball and sees everything.

"He is our 10 right now, which wasn't the case two weeks ago when we were asking who would start."

If Farrell is picked at 12, it means England could lose the speed of Joe Marchant in both attack and defence from outside centre, with Manu Tuilagi likely to retain his spot.

Does Smith fit into the plans?

Once England had worn down Japan, they introduced Smith on to the field to pull the strings against the tiring opposition in the latter stages.

Smith, who usually plays at fly-half for Harlequins, replaced Freddie Steward at full-back and immediately added an impetus to the England attack.

Borthwick says having all three players with the ability to play at 10 demonstrates England's strength in depth.

"Marcus came on and was brilliant in that last quarter," Borthwick said.

"How great is it that we have such incredible depth in quality there? I think a lot of countries would want the quality we've got at 10 and 15."

Ashton said the bench added a "real edge in attack", while Dawson thinks Smith is more valuable coming on later in matches.

Dawson added: "I would not put Marcus Smith in as a starting 15 but there is nothing wrong with bringing him on if you need to change a game up."

Borthwick will name his team to face Chile on Friday.

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 08:32

    If Borthwick is 100% convinced that Smith is unable to play at 10 then put him at 15 for the whole game against Chile. Arundell and Malins on the wing, Ford at 10 with Farrell on the bench and Mitchell/Care at 9.

  • Comment posted by pushback, today at 08:32

    Against Chile pick Smith, give Ford a rest, and have Farrell on the bench.
    He could come on around 60-65 mins whereby hopefully he can't be a liability to the result while he gets any match rustyness out of the system.

  • Comment posted by Mikey, today at 08:30

    I thought Smith was incredible against Japan. He just lives and breathes rugby. You could see him on the bench totally wired, desperate to get on the field and when he did, he changed the side completely. Not sure if that means he's better off the bench or should start. He deserves proper game time in all matches though.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 08:28

    Apparently the England fans booing their team against Japan were only warming up and weren’t actually expressing their disapproval at Englands ‘kick it away every time’ tactics. Turns out it was part of their comprehensive practice schedule in preparation for Farrell’s return against Chile…!!!

    😉😂

  • Comment posted by dahemingway, today at 08:25

    Ford will be found out in defence in the semi or finals. He can't tackle world class players. Play Farrell and get into the gainline and on front foot, doesn't do Saracens any harm. Steward to 12 ( he's the size of Roberts), Manu 13 and Smith to Full back ( Ollie le Roux esque), drop may and play Mallins. Arundel to bench.

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 08:27

      COYQs replied:
      I would rather Ford struggle to tackle legally than Farrell tackling illegally

  • Comment posted by Sportsfan, today at 08:24

    We don't need Farrell at 10 or 12 - there are better players for both positions - so why is that a dilemma? Farrell is way past his best, is too slow and doesn't know how to tackle legally - so where's the case for inclusion?

  • Comment posted by beshocked, today at 08:24

    Farrell isn’t the reason behind the misfiring attack. Manu isn’t as dangerous as he used to be. Steward doesn’t create much. Marchant IMO is overrated. Neither wingers have been playing well.

    It’s not ideal but if Borthwick is going to stick with a non creative full back then Farrell at 12 is probably his best option. Farrell does fit the game plan.

    • Reply posted by davebarnes, today at 08:33

      davebarnes replied:
      Neither wingers have been given the opportunity as all the ball is kicked aimlessly into the air.

  • Comment posted by o3y4432d, today at 08:24

    There is no dilemma. Ford has been the best 10 in England for about a decade. He's not small for a 10 but has been lazily tagged as such by the media because Farrell is subtly centre sized! It's embarrassing for involved over the years that Ford hasn't been the front & centre 10 & pin up of England for years. When will we learn that being 'solid' is not the key attribute for a 10 in England

  • Comment posted by Daggers, today at 08:23

    MOM against Japan? Was I watching a different game?
    Him and Mitchell were getting booed by England fans for kicking everything weren’t they?

    • Reply posted by AG, today at 08:29

      AG replied:
      You're not wrong, he was poor

  • Comment posted by cullyman, today at 08:23

    Farrell is captain, he starts no question he’s Borthwicks general. We will struggle to beat Chile and Samoa and lose in the 1/4

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 08:25

      COYQs replied:
      We wont struggle with Chile, we could literally put out our U18s and would still win. Samoa will be tougher so will see with that. I agree about the QF, if its against Wales it will be the dullest QF in history.

  • Comment posted by Frenchie, today at 08:22

    England’s play against Japan was, until the last 20, pretty dull and boring. The squad needs someone who’s going to light the fire in their hearts, minds and feet! Sorry to say, it ain’t Farrell.

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 08:22

    If you thought things were dull before, wait till the QF when I guarantee that its:

    8 Billy Vunipola
    9 Youngs
    10 Ford
    11 May
    12 Farrell

    • Reply posted by Finkelstein, today at 08:32

      Finkelstein replied:
      Brilliant......and Marcus Smith at 15! Comedy gold.

  • Comment posted by CP, today at 08:21

    Why all this fuss about Farrell. When was his last good game for England? If the last two games have shown anything, it is that England play better with Ford in the team and Farrell out of it.

  • Comment posted by BarHercules, today at 08:20

    If Farrell was not in France, the dilema goes away. Farrell is only in the squad because he was Jones' 'yes boy' and, whatever he can contribute as a player (confusion?) he is not intelligent enought to be a captain of anything.
    One really does have to wonder about Borthwicks' ability to understand the dynamics of having Farrell anywhere near the team: blame the RFU.

  • Comment posted by Geordie Dave, today at 08:19

    Doesn’t really matter who he plays if we keep to the same boring and predictable game plan! We need to look at how Fiji play the game.

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 08:23

      COYQs replied:
      Most on this team wouldn't be capable of playing like the Fijians do. Any flair or creativity has been coached out of them since 2015.

      All of Eddies boys need to go after this WC

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 08:18

    Ford starts
    Farrell as bench cover 10
    Smith as bench cover 15

    Leave the centres well and truly alone.

    Farrell can come on and influence a match in the last 20/30 and influence the side on the day.

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 08:18

    Farrell shouldn’t even be in the squad .. he’s creatively bankrupt… slow and I
    mean really slow.. must be the slowest in the whole squad … and has tackles illegally all his career .. is he’s Borthwick’s love child

  • Comment posted by tigers, today at 08:18

    Although England have improved, teams like France, S.A., Ireland and N.Z are far ahead of them with Fiji just about rating on equal terms despite 1 bad game.
    The cup is still wide open but even if they make the final in the weaker half of the draw, they,ll still lose heavily.

    • Reply posted by o3y4432d, today at 08:25

      o3y4432d replied:
      Correct - 5th best team at the tournament at the very best at present.

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 08:17

    Sorry but we do not need him at 10 slowing down the game and we don't need him at 12 making our attack even more predictable.

    Too many overrated past their peak Sarries on this squad.

  • Comment posted by Dan Phillips, today at 08:17

    Farrell, Smith on the bench and start Ford would be interesting. Both will sit there watching, frustrated at not playing, analysing, planning. I’d love to see how that works… it certainly worked with Smith against Japan. Did you see his body language while he was waiting to come on? Eyes on stalks, leg tapping away, head on a swivel. He comes on and makes an instant impact. Could be interesting

    • Reply posted by Plympton Lee, today at 08:33

      Plympton Lee replied:
      Mmm, get the theory, but in Farrell’s case that would probably end in a straight red!

