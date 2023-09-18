Jersey had never faced a top-flight side in a competitive game in their 144-year history

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side can still make improvements after their historic Premiership Rugby Cup win at Bath.

The 34-10 victory was the first time they had played a competitive game at a top-flight side in the club's history.

The bonus-point victory kept Jersey's perfect record after two wins from two ahead of a meeting with fellow Pool C toppers Exeter at St Peter.

"What's exciting is there's so much more to come," Biljon told BBC Jersey.

"We can go away and get better again."

The six-try win for Jersey at the Rec saw them score 29 unanswered points in the second half as they backed up a 43-0 win at London Scottish in round one as the reigning Championship winners impressed on live television.

"That's a great advert for Championship rugby being able to step up as champions last season, come away to the Rec and put on a performance like that and get a result, that's the bit that I'm really proud of," added Jersey's director of rugby.

"There was confidence, but added to that confidence was a little bit of anxiety too, the unknown.

"Everything was a little bit different, we had the TV cameras, we had 7,500 people here, and that's probably not what the guys have every weekend.

"To come here and have to arm wrestle our way through before it eventually broke and we got our opportunity to go and take scores - you look at that first half and we were putting them under pressure but getting turned over, we had a couple of line breaks but didn't quite finish.

"It shows as we grew in the game that it shows that the players had the confidence to go out and execute and get those scores.

"It shows the balance we had both up front with the forwards, with our backs and also that awareness on pitch to take advantage of opportunity."