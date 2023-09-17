Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber was assistant boss at Munster in the 2016/17 season before he and Rassie Erasmus moved back home to guide South Africa to the 2019 World Cup title

Conor Murray has warned his Ireland team-mates to expect the unexpected from South Africa in Saturday's huge Pool B World Cup match in Paris.

Murray knows Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber from his time at Munster when he assisted Rassie Erasmus who is now South Africa's director of rugby.

"They are the type of guys who come up with new plans and tricky little things in new games," said the scrum-half

"So you have to be prepared for everything."

Murray worked with Nienaber and Erasmus during their season at the Irish province in 2016/17 before the duo combined to guide the Springboks to the 2019 World Cup title.

Both sides come into the match on the back of two wins from their opening games.

The Irish have been barely tested against Romania and Tonga whilst the Springboks had a decent contest in an opening 18-3 victory over Scotland before their much-changed line up romped to a 76-0 win over the Romanians.

Murray, who started in the 59-16 win over Tonga but is likely to be on the bench with Jamison Gibson-Park coming back into the side, said the Irish may have scored 20 tries in their opening two matches but the Springboks pride themselves on their defence.

He said South Africa had signalled their intent in terms of defence in their record 35-7 defeat of New Zealand in a warm-up match at Twickenham last month.

"They are a difficult outfit to play against, on both sides of the ball," added the 34-year-old after Saturday's win in Nantes.

"In terms of their defence, you have seen their defence, especially in Twickenham, so we need to try to navigate around that."

Murray and Munster team-mate Dave Kilcoyne helped Ireland hammer Tonga 59-16 in Nantes on Saturday

Murray will be hoping for as memorable an experience as when he won his 100th cap last year against the same opponents in Dublin, the Irish winning 19-16.

"Playing the world champs in Paris, if that doesn't get you excited, or even like tonight (after the Tonga match), when you're listening to that atmosphere, one of the lads said it: 'If you can't enjoy this, then why are you here?'

"So, you have to embrace it too and enjoy the challenge. It's going to be a massive challenge, world champions in a World Cup."

Murray was thrilled to have his father Gerry back in good health as he cheered him on at Saturday's game.

The scrum-half's dad suffered serious injuries earlier this year after colliding with a truck while cycling in County Limerick but has now fully recovered.