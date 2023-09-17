Close menu

Australia 15-22 Fiji: Flying Fijians beat the Wallabies for the first time at Rugby World Cup

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Fiji's Josua Tuisova scores a try against Australia
Winger Josua Tuisova plays for Racing 92 in France's Top 14
Rugby World Cup: Australia v Fiji
Australia (8) 15
Tries: Nawaqanitawase, Foketi Cons: Donaldson Pens: Donaldson
Fiji (12) 22
Tries: Tuisova Cons: Kuruvoli Pens: Kuruvoli 4, Lomani

Fiji beat Australia for just the third time in their history as they blew Pool C wide open with a thrilling win at the Rugby World Cup.

Fine kicking from Simione Kuruvoli put Fiji 12-8 up at half-time before Josua Tuisova crossed after the restart.

Lalakai Foketi went over late on to cut the deficit to 22-15 but Eddie Jones' side could not mount a comeback.

Fiji's first-ever World Cup win over the Wallabies puts significant pressure on their opponents in Pool C.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by Voice of treason, today at 18:52

    Great game. Sad state of affairs for Australia though. The Wallabies have become irrelevant in their own country

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 18:51

    Well done Fiji. They deserved that.

  • Comment posted by Ed Blake, today at 18:51

    We love Fiji

  • Comment posted by Monza-Misfit, today at 18:51

    Thats how you play rugby, fast, flowing, ball in hand .... go Fiji

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 18:51

    Fiji seemed to fade slightly towards the end but have given themselves a real chance to progress.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 18:51

    A momentous win for Fiji over Aus. Amazing kicking by Kuruvoli and hope his injury isn’t too bad. Aus slow to start off and they need to beat Wales next Sun otherwise they may not qualify into the QFs.

  • Comment posted by SuperTramp, today at 18:51

    Don't know what's happening with Australia and England mens rugby union teams lately

  • Comment posted by Erse, today at 18:51

    So glad Fiji held on. Great team to watch

    Someone tell ITV that the winning team of two tied on points is placed above in the group. BBC manages it.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 18:51

    An enjoyable game to watch ruined by Nolli Waterman's half-witted commentary and annoying laugh.

  • Comment posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 18:50

    Well done Fiji, should have beaten Wales. If Australia spank Wales, then it could be all over for the Welsh.

  • Comment posted by Lewis ap Lication, today at 18:50

    Eddie Jones saviour of the Game if International Rugby. AUSTRALIA R.I.P you've been Fiji'd

  • Comment posted by Northern Lights, today at 18:50

    Why anyone wants Eddie Jones I’ve no clue.

    Fiji were far better, hammered them at every breakdown

  • Comment posted by Crumbs, today at 18:50

    Takes a good team to beat Fiji

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 18:50

    Brilliant win for Fiji.
    Thought after the aus try it would be same story as wales game with dodgy decisions costing them, how the ref missed the playing on the floor is a discrace.
    That is the most pragmatic I have ever seen Fiji they won that game up front.
    While wanted Fiji to win also have to point out more awful officiating, how that no arms on koribete wasn’t picked up is woeful officiating

  • Comment posted by ymaohyd, today at 18:49

    Fiji/Wales/ Australia Japan and Samoa 4 out of 5 in the quarters whoever makes it will be 2 cracking fixtures

  • Comment posted by avril, today at 18:49

    Superb! So pleased for Fiji!

  • Comment posted by jayb, today at 18:49

    For me what defined this game, was Fiji running the ball wide in the 79th minute... absolutely class game.

  • Comment posted by ericlemagnifique, today at 18:49

    Well played Fiji, fully deserved and put a huge amount of pressure on my beloved Wales. Australia no mugs & looked very good in defence. Fiji I think will now win the pool but who will come 2nd?

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 18:49

    Why does the comments have to be about Eddie Jones . Do you nay sayers go to bed dreaming about him ?

    • Reply posted by Northern Lights, today at 18:51

      Northern Lights replied:
