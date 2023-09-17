Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Winger Josua Tuisova plays for Racing 92 in France's Top 14

Rugby World Cup: Australia v Fiji Australia (8) 15 Tries: Nawaqanitawase, Foketi Cons: Donaldson Pens: Donaldson Fiji (12) 22 Tries: Tuisova Cons: Kuruvoli Pens: Kuruvoli 4, Lomani

Fiji beat Australia for just the third time in their history as they blew Pool C wide open with a thrilling win at the Rugby World Cup.

Fine kicking from Simione Kuruvoli put Fiji 12-8 up at half-time before Josua Tuisova crossed after the restart.

Lalakai Foketi went over late on to cut the deficit to 22-15 but Eddie Jones' side could not mount a comeback.

Fiji's first-ever World Cup win over the Wallabies puts significant pressure on their opponents in Pool C.

