Australia 15-22 Fiji: Flying Fijians beat the Wallabies for the first time at Rugby World Cup
|Rugby World Cup: Australia v Fiji
|Australia (8) 15
|Tries: Nawaqanitawase, Foketi Cons: Donaldson Pens: Donaldson
|Fiji (12) 22
|Tries: Tuisova Cons: Kuruvoli Pens: Kuruvoli 4, Lomani
Fiji beat Australia for just the third time in their history as they blew Pool C wide open with a thrilling win at the Rugby World Cup.
Fine kicking from Simione Kuruvoli put Fiji 12-8 up at half-time before Josua Tuisova crossed after the restart.
Lalakai Foketi went over late on to cut the deficit to 22-15 but Eddie Jones' side could not mount a comeback.
Fiji's first-ever World Cup win over the Wallabies puts significant pressure on their opponents in Pool C.
Someone tell ITV that the winning team of two tied on points is placed above in the group. BBC manages it.
Fiji were far better, hammered them at every breakdown
Thought after the aus try it would be same story as wales game with dodgy decisions costing them, how the ref missed the playing on the floor is a discrace.
That is the most pragmatic I have ever seen Fiji they won that game up front.
While wanted Fiji to win also have to point out more awful officiating, how that no arms on koribete wasn’t picked up is woeful officiating