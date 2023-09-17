Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Winger Josua Tuisova plays for Racing 92 in France's Top 14

Rugby World Cup: Australia v Fiji Australia (8) 15 Tries: Nawaqanitawase, Foketi Cons: Donaldson Pens: Donaldson Fiji (12) 22 Tries: Tuisova Cons: Kuruvoli Pens: Kuruvoli 4, Lomani

Fiji beat Australia for just the third time in their history as they blew Pool C wide open with a thrilling win at the Rugby World Cup.

Fine kicking from Simione Kuruvoli put Fiji 12-8 up at half-time before Josua Tuisova crossed after the restart.

Lalakai Foketi went over late on to cut the deficit to 22-15 but Eddie Jones' side could not mount a comeback.

Fiji's first-ever World Cup win over the Wallabies moves them above their opponents into second in Pool C.

The pair are locked together on six points after two matches with Fiji ahead thanks to their head-to-head record.

With just the top two advancing to the quarter-finals, Fiji's match in Saint-Etienne was crucial.

The Flying Fijians had lost their opening pool game 32-26 against Wales and would have faced an uphill battle to reach the knockouts with a second consecutive defeat.

Victory appeared unlikely; they had last beaten Australia 69 years ago and had lost 17 of their past 18 Tests against the Wallabies.

But they started with control, with two Kuruvoli penalties giving them a 6-3 lead.

A quick line-out after an Australian 50-20 set up Mark Nawaqanitawase to cross unopposed, putting the two-time winners in front against the run of play.

But two more Kuruvoli penalties helped Fiji edge to a 12-8 half-time lead.

Two minutes after the restart, Australia failed to deal with a routine box kick and Tuisova latched on to the loose ball before diving over in the corner.

And the lead was extended to 22-8 by a 65th-minute Kuruvoli penalty, although the scrum-half did miss a further kick, which would have given his side a 15-point advantage.

Australian Kuruvoli squeezed over with 12 minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish, but it was to be their last score as Fiji defended resolutely in the closing stages.

Fiji's victory was their 15th over a tier one nation and their second in three weeks, having beaten England in a warm-up fixture in August.

Kuruvoli did miss a last-minute penalty that would have denied Australia a losing bonus point.

But the Fijians, who face Georgia next after a week off, are in a brilliant position to reach the knockouts of the World Cup for just a third time.

More to follow.