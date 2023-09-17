Close menu

Australia 15-22 Fiji: Flying Fijians beat the Wallabies for the first time at Rugby World Cup

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments126

Fiji's Josua Tuisova scores a try against Australia
Winger Josua Tuisova plays for Racing 92 in France's Top 14
Rugby World Cup: Australia v Fiji
Australia (8) 15
Tries: Nawaqanitawase, Foketi Cons: Donaldson Pens: Donaldson
Fiji (12) 22
Tries: Tuisova Cons: Kuruvoli Pens: Kuruvoli 4, Lomani

Fiji beat Australia for just the third time in their history as they blew Pool C wide open with a thrilling win at the Rugby World Cup.

Fine kicking from Simione Kuruvoli put Fiji 12-8 up at half-time before Josua Tuisova crossed after the restart.

Lalakai Foketi went over late on to cut the deficit to 22-15 but Eddie Jones' side could not mount a comeback.

Fiji's first-ever World Cup win over the Wallabies moves them above their opponents into second in Pool C.

The pair are locked together on six points after two matches with Fiji ahead thanks to their head-to-head record.

With just the top two advancing to the quarter-finals, Fiji's match in Saint-Etienne was crucial.

The Flying Fijians had lost their opening pool game 32-26 against Wales and would have faced an uphill battle to reach the knockouts with a second consecutive defeat.

Victory appeared unlikely; they had last beaten Australia 69 years ago and had lost 17 of their past 18 Tests against the Wallabies.

But they started with control, with two Kuruvoli penalties giving them a 6-3 lead.

A quick line-out after an Australian 50-20 set up Mark Nawaqanitawase to cross unopposed, putting the two-time winners in front against the run of play.

But two more Kuruvoli penalties helped Fiji edge to a 12-8 half-time lead.

Two minutes after the restart, Australia failed to deal with a routine box kick and Tuisova latched on to the loose ball before diving over in the corner.

And the lead was extended to 22-8 by a 65th-minute Kuruvoli penalty, although the scrum-half did miss a further kick, which would have given his side a 15-point advantage.

Australian Kuruvoli squeezed over with 12 minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish, but it was to be their last score as Fiji defended resolutely in the closing stages.

Fiji's victory was their 15th over a tier one nation and their second in three weeks, having beaten England in a warm-up fixture in August.

Kuruvoli did miss a last-minute penalty that would have denied Australia a losing bonus point.

But the Fijians, who face Georgia next after a week off, are in a brilliant position to reach the knockouts of the World Cup for just a third time.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 18:47

    Enjoyed the game because I turned the commentary off, endless non stop talking drivel.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 18:50

      SD replied:
      What? That's what commentary is for, to describe what's happening.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:45

    Superb performance by Fiji, thoroughly dominated the Aussies.

    Plenty of rugby left in this pool now with Wales needing to get something from the Aussie game.

    • Reply posted by Caerphillyexile , today at 18:55

      Caerphillyexile replied:
      Probably the best match of the wc yet. Best team won BY MILES

  • Comment posted by Jamie , today at 18:46

    What a game. Love Fiji.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:47

    Fiji magnificent, what a match.

  • Comment posted by Exlock, today at 18:48

    That makes the Wales v Aus match very interesting.
    Get in Fiji, really pleased for them.

    • Reply posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:56

      Dai Quietly replied:
      Yep, Fiji and Aus could both still get 16 points. So Wales need something from the Aussie game and a 5 point haul against Georgia.

  • Comment posted by D Adam, today at 18:47

    Well done Fiji.

  • Comment posted by avril, today at 18:49

    Superb! So pleased for Fiji!

  • Comment posted by Wuuf, today at 18:47

    Amazing result. Well done Fiji.

  • Comment posted by dennis, today at 18:46

    Fiji are phenomenally strong and whoever play them are certainly going to be shattered. Wales were fortunate with the fixtures to follow up with a game against Portugal to allow the fringe players in and rest those who played against Fiji.
    However Australia’s next match is against Wales. That will test their powers of recovery to the extreme . Promises to be some match !

    • Reply posted by towyvalleygirl, today at 18:54

      towyvalleygirl replied:
      Depends on whether Skelton is fit. He makes big difference.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 18:46

    What a game! And what a performance from Fiji. Great defence and discipline. Deserved it all.

    Mixed feelings as a Welshman. An Aussie win would have (almost!) guaranteed us going through at the expense of Fiji, but from this performance I fancy us having a go at Eddie’s side.

    Makes the Wales v Australia game that much more spicy!

  • Comment posted by Biscuit, today at 18:46

    Well deserved. Hope to see them make the knockout round.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:47

    Cracking game. Fantastic Fiji always entertaining and deserved the win against a plodding Aussie team.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 18:51

    An enjoyable game to watch ruined by Nolli Waterman's half-witted commentary and annoying laugh.

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 18:47

    Wow wow wow........ brilliant game
    Well done Fiji thoroughly deserved 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Rebelyell, today at 18:47

    A breath of fresh air 🇫🇯 Fiji

  • Comment posted by No, today at 18:46

    Ah the old Eddie Jones magical kicking game!!!

  • Comment posted by Monza-Misfit, today at 18:51

    Thats how you play rugby, fast, flowing, ball in hand .... go Fiji

  • Comment posted by cjd, today at 18:48

    Well played Fiji!!! Puts immense pressure on us Welsh (And the aussies) but still glad if not for Fiji then just to see EJ face!

  • Comment posted by Duff1, today at 18:48

    Magic!

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 18:53

    Fiji showed how they have progressed they beat England last month. Surely this what we want tier two nations to come to the fore? in 1980s rumania were touted, but now it looks like Italy,Fiji .....Congrats from England Fan...Uruguay gave France a game..Fiji ran Wales ragged but lost......

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport