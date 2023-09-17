Close menu

South Africa 76-0 Romania: Cobus Reinach scores second-fastest World Cup hat-trick

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on

South Africa's Reinach scores a try
South Africa's Cobus Reinach has scored six tries at World Cups
Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Romania
South Africa (33) 76
Tries: Reinach 3, Mapimpi 3, Willemse, Fourie, Williams 2, Le Roux, Penalty Cons: Willemse 5, De Klerk 2
Romania (0) 0

South Africa scrum-half Cobus Reinach scored a hat-trick inside 25 minutes as his side cruised past Romania with an 12-try win in Pool B in Bordeaux.

Reinach's treble is the second-quickest in World Cup history - he holds the record after scoring three after 20 minutes against Canada four years ago.

Makazole Mapimpi also completed a hat-trick in the second half in a 76-0 win.

In a destructive display, the holders had secured a bonus-point try in the 11th minute and led 33-0 at half-time.

The defending champions, who had beaten Scotland 18-3 in their World Cup opener last week, made 14 changes for the match against Romania in rainy Bordeaux, with only Damian Willemse keeping his place.

They dominated from the off, with Reinach crossing inside three minutes before Mapimpi added a second try moments later.

Reinach went over again in the ninth minute and, after Willemse scored a bonus-point try two minutes later, the scrum-half completed his hat-trick, peeling off a scrum to cross with 25 minutes played.

Pool B standings

South Africa did not let up after the restart. Deon Fourie rolled over the line in the 43rd minute and the three-time winners secured a penalty try moments later.

Grant Williams put his side 52-0 up after 55 minutes, diving in following a brilliant solo run, and added another try seven minutes later.

Mapimpi also added his second in the 64th minute, sprinting from the halfway line and going over in the corner.

He completed his hat-trick three minutes later, before Willie le Roux crossed with seven minutes remaining for the final score of a heavily one-sided game.

South Africa, second in Pool B, face leaders Ireland in their next match in six days' time, while Romania play Scotland after a week off.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: Le Roux, Williams, Moodie, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi, Willemse, Reinach; Nche, Mbonambi, Nyakane, Kleyn, Orie, Van Staden, Smith, Vermeulen

Replacements: Fourie, Kitshoff, Malherbe, Snyman, Wiese, Hendrikse, de Klerk, Kriel

Romania XV: Simionescu, Manumua, Tomane, Gontineac, Onutu, Vaovasa, Rupanu; Hartig, Cojocaru, Gordas, Motoc, Iftimiciuc, Gorin, Neculau, Chirica

Replacements: Irimescu, Savin, Cretu, Iancu, Stratila, Boboc, Conache, Pop

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

  • Comment posted by YorkieWasp, today at 16:06

    I get Tier 2 nations need improved opposition so they can grow but I mean really? What’s the point of matches like this. It’s humiliating for the likes of Romania.

    • Reply posted by WatfordAurelius, today at 16:31

      WatfordAurelius replied:
      So by your thinking the other T2s should also be removed who have performed extremely creditably. The T2s labour under huge disadvantages. Fiji and Georgia should be admitted to the RC and 6N asap. T2s need a lot more help and having more Tests is useful. Romania are a mess with player numbers well below those of 1990.

  • Comment posted by WindsorBloke, today at 16:03

    Sad to see the state of Romanian rugby. I'm old enough to remember that in the 1960s they were a growing force, when only France would play them regularly.

    • Reply posted by Dame Celia Molestrangler, today at 16:09

      Dame Celia Molestrangler replied:
      That was when the team was financed by the state, that funding finished a long time ago.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 16:24

    Romania should have been in Englands group so they had a better chance

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 16:26

      Dr Dre replied:
      Practice your jokes dude. 3 out of 10.

  • Comment posted by problem child, today at 16:04

    Romania (alongside Georgia and Portugal) should play in the 6 nations so that they get the exposure against top teams like SA. Otherwise they will lose by 70+ points every time they play top tier team in the WC.

    • Reply posted by NeilT, today at 16:07

      NeilT replied:
      This is not the answer. Italy are no better now than they were 20 years ago. It just means we have five pointless games most years.

  • Comment posted by oli, today at 16:02

    Pathetic. What did Romania actually get out of this? Nothing. Makes the world cup look a joke.

  • Comment posted by Blendman, today at 16:17

    Maybe our Autumn internationals should include more of the European nations to participate

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 16:20

      Dr Dre replied:
      Nice idea but no one is going to pay £80 a ticket to watch Romania. That is why the Sic Nations teams play the best from the South.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 16:07

    Pointless game, for both sides. Not enough competitive sides in Rugby.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 16:11

      Malpas99 replied:
      In the same week we saw Uruguay battle France and Portugal battle Wales? Namibia & Romania may be the weaker sides but they have played the All Blacks, South Africa & Ireland.

  • Comment posted by Yayya, today at 16:02

    Yet another farce
    World Rugby will only succeed in driving genuine rugby fans away from the sport with these
    miss matches

    • Reply posted by Anthony Francis, today at 16:04

      Anthony Francis replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 16:12

    .... all for growing the game but one sided matches do nobody any favours ...
    .... also having five team pools produces unbalanced schedule: 16 sides, four pools of four with week off for each team between games ....

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 16:05

    More of a training session for the boks, Romania never gave up but the gulf in class was huge. Unfortunately for teams like Romania it will continue to be the case if the only time they play top teams is every 4 years.

    • Reply posted by slightreverse, today at 16:12

      slightreverse replied:
      Romania definitely gave up.

  • Comment posted by None_Set, today at 16:13

    That’s not Rugby, that was just boring to watch…second then 3rd string team, was not even a walkover, was way easier than that.

    And I’m a SA fan.

    • Reply posted by WatfordAurelius, today at 16:35

      WatfordAurelius replied:
      You stick in your ivory tower. SA have done nothing for their neighbours in African rugby for a start. You have many times more resources than Romania who were once a very decent side but have struggled with player numbers and domestic organization.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:05

    Somewhat predictable score and result.
    SA not even in 2nd gear
    Should have been yellow and a review though for shoulder to head.

    Now for a more competitive match. ...

    • Reply posted by Rucking Flanker, today at 16:08

      Rucking Flanker replied:
      You predicted 76-0 did you? I doubt it.

  • Comment posted by Clicker, today at 16:31

    We were at the game. It was a joyous affair.

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 16:26

    Predictable result. Looking forwards to the big clash between South Africa and Ireland next weekend.

  • Comment posted by Rucking Flanker, today at 15:59

    So much for this being the group of death. It appears it's just Ireland and SA putting cricket scores on the three minnows in the group.

    • Reply posted by alive555, today at 16:20

      alive555 replied:
      18- 3 isn't a cricket score, ya muppet!

  • Comment posted by K1W1, today at 16:08

    Romania were a good side in the 80s. Beat Ita and Fra, lost by only 8 to NZ.
    Shame the then 5N countries put self-interest ahead of growing the game. If Rom had been admitted......well who knows, lots of political upheaval since then but I suspect they'd be a handy enough team

    • Reply posted by Rucking Flanker, today at 16:13

      Rucking Flanker replied:
      It's not the 5 Nations responsibility or duty to grow the game in other countries.

  • Comment posted by kidjake, today at 16:10

    Lots of “ shooting fish in a barrel “ matches In pool games
    Only 2 or 3 meaningful games in each pool

  • Comment posted by Simoon, today at 15:58

    It may have been predictable but you still have to actually get it right. Nothing to crow about but a very positive game for the boks.

  • Comment posted by Amethyst, today at 16:39

    Romania and Namibia are very poor. Portugal, Uruguay and Chile are better than I thought they would be

  • Comment posted by doctorkmt, today at 16:10

    Let's be honest, most Pool games are rubbish in the RWC.

