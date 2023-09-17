Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

South Africa's Cobus Reinach has scored six tries at World Cups

Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Romania South Africa (33) 76 Tries: Reinach 3, Mapimpi 3, Willemse, Fourie, Williams 2, Le Roux, Penalty Cons: Willemse 5, De Klerk 2 Romania (0) 0

South Africa scrum-half Cobus Reinach scored a hat-trick inside 25 minutes as his side cruised past Romania with an 12-try win in Pool B in Bordeaux.

Reinach's treble is the second-quickest in World Cup history - he holds the record after scoring three after 20 minutes against Canada four years ago.

Makazole Mapimpi also completed a hat-trick in the second half in a 76-0 win.

In a destructive display, the holders had secured a bonus-point try in the 11th minute and led 33-0 at half-time.

The defending champions, who had beaten Scotland 18-3 in their World Cup opener last week, made 14 changes for the match against Romania in rainy Bordeaux, with only Damian Willemse keeping his place.

They dominated from the off, with Reinach crossing inside three minutes before Mapimpi added a second try moments later.

Reinach went over again in the ninth minute and, after Willemse scored a bonus-point try two minutes later, the scrum-half completed his hat-trick, peeling off a scrum to cross with 25 minutes played.

South Africa did not let up after the restart. Deon Fourie rolled over the line in the 43rd minute and the three-time winners secured a penalty try moments later.

Grant Williams put his side 52-0 up after 55 minutes, diving in following a brilliant solo run, and added another try seven minutes later.

Mapimpi also added his second in the 64th minute, sprinting from the halfway line and going over in the corner.

He completed his hat-trick three minutes later, before Willie le Roux crossed with seven minutes remaining for the final score of a heavily one-sided game.

South Africa, second in Pool B, face leaders Ireland in their next match in six days' time, while Romania play Scotland after a week off.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: Le Roux, Williams, Moodie, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi, Willemse, Reinach; Nche, Mbonambi, Nyakane, Kleyn, Orie, Van Staden, Smith, Vermeulen

Replacements: Fourie, Kitshoff, Malherbe, Snyman, Wiese, Hendrikse, de Klerk, Kriel

Romania XV: Simionescu, Manumua, Tomane, Gontineac, Onutu, Vaovasa, Rupanu; Hartig, Cojocaru, Gordas, Motoc, Iftimiciuc, Gorin, Neculau, Chirica

Replacements: Irimescu, Savin, Cretu, Iancu, Stratila, Boboc, Conache, Pop

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)