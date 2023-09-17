Premiership Rugby Cup: Ealing upset Bristol Bears 28-12 at Ashton Gate
Ealing Trailfinders registered their second upset in the Premiership Rugby Cup as the Championship club won 28-12 at Bristol Bears.
The Bears took an early lead through a converted try from debutant scrum-half Kieran Marmion but Ealing quickly replied through Rayn Smid, who scored in the corner.
Centre James Williams restored Bristol's seven-point lead but it was 12-12 at the break at Ashton Gate after Nathan Earle crossed and Steven Shingler added the extras.
Hooker Matt Cornish gave the Trailfinders the lead nine minutes after the restart from a rolling maul and Shingler followed the conversion with a long-range penalty to stretch his side's advantage to 10 points with just over half an hour remaining.
Ealing could not find a fourth score which would have secured a bonus point, but two late penalties allowed Shingler to make the game safe as the fly-half took his personal tally to 13 points.
The west Londoners, who had beaten Northampton Saints 48-22 in their opening game, are second in Pool D, a point behind fellow second-tier side Doncaster.
Bristol had lost their first match 75-0 against Exeter Chiefs, when director of rugby Pat Lam named the Premiership club's youngest-ever matchday squad and starting XV.
The top side in each of the competition's four pools will make the semi-finals in early February, with the final scheduled for the following month.