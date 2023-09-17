Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jac Morgan and Louis Rees-Zammit are the only two players to play every minute of Wales' opening two Rugby World Cup 2023 games

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Australia Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Two wins - two very different teams. So who will you pick for Wales' third World Cup Pool C game against Australia on Sunday?

After a thrilling win over Fiji, a starting XV showing 12 changes laboured to a second bonus-point victory over Portugal.

Should Wales now revert to the side that lined up in Bordeaux on the opening weekend?

Or did anyone impress enough in Nice to force their way into Wales' line-up for Lyon?

A win against Australia would secure a place in the quarter-finals for Warren Gatland's side.

This is your chance to play head coach.

Will you pick Gareth Davies or Tomos Williams at scrum-half? Dewi Lake or Ryan Elias at hooker? And you have to choose two out of three for the wing from Josh Adams, Rio Dyer and Louis Rees-Zammit.

Here is your opportunity to select the best Wales XV for Sunday - and remember to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.