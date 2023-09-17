Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Eddie Jones has coached Australia, South Africa and Japan at World Cups

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Australia Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Australia coach Eddie Jones says their World Cup Pool C game against Wales will be a do-or-die contest following a 22-15 defeat by Fiji.

Wales are the only unbeaten side in the group with two maximum bonus point wins while Australia and Fiji have won a game apiece.

Jones focused on facing Wales in Lyon after losing to the Fijians in Saint-Etienne.

"If you do the figures it probably will be [a do-or-die] game," said Jones.

The Australian coach also confirmed prop Taniela Tupou and captain and lock Will Skelton will miss the Wales match through injury.

Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui says his side have put the "foot in the door" for Pool C qualification following the victory and will enjoy watching the Wales and Australia match next weekend.

Jones says the Wallabies' losing bonus point might prove "massively important" as Wales, Fiji and Australia potentially battle for the top two places in Pool C.

Familiar foe

Jones will come up against a familiar foe in Warren Gatland next weekend.

Gatland set a new World Cup record of 16 wins as a coach when Wales defeated Portugal, going one above Jones.

The Australian says Wales will be a tough team to beat under Gatland since he retuned for a second stint as coach.

"I think they have gone back to the traditional style of Welsh play," said Jones.

"A lot of the play comes off [Dan] Biggar, their defence and line-out has improved. They are big changes since Warren took charge and they will be a tough team to beat."

Eddie Jones and Warren Gatland have 31 World Cup match victories between them

Jones insists he still has ambitions of going through the group and winning the tournament.

"The great thing about the World Cup is it's not the end of the road," said Jones.

"We've got Wales next week so we need to kick some stones tonight, work out where we can improve quickly and then get on with the game against Wales.

"We've had a bit of a setback today, but that's all part of being in a World Cup. I do remember South Africa lost a game and won a World Cup, so funny things have happened."

'They should be throwing baguettes at me'

It was a typically abrasive Jones' post-match press conference with the Australian telling the organiser to keep the questions coming as she tried to bring it to a close.

He asked the press pack if they had "got their fill" and joked it was "always good to kick a dead body".

He also clashed with a journalist when asked why Australia had not declared Skelton's injury sooner after originally naming him in the side to face Fiji.

Jones was booed every time he appeared on the big screen by fans inside the stadium and when his name was announced before the game.

He was asked if that hurt him personally.

"I am a bit used to it and after that I probably deserved more," said Jones.

"They should be throwing baguettes, croissants at me. It was not good enough.

"I deserve whatever I get. I don't coach the fans. I appreciate all their support, we are doing our absolute best and I apologise it's my fault. I take full responsibility for it."

Jones has picked a young squad and left out experienced Quade Cooper, Bernard Foley and Michael Hooper and continues to defend his selection.

"We've gone with a young team, I've got no regrets at all. We are building a team for the future and we are going to go through some pain," said Jones.

"I made the decision to go for a younger team and if that's the wrong decision then I will be held accountable for that.

"But I think Australian rugby needs to move on to a younger team. I am prepared to go through some pain to leave Australia with a team capable of doing really well in a World Cup.

"We have a week to get it right."