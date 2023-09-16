Close menu

Welsh men's and women's club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results 16-17 September, 2023

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

Admiral Men's National leagues

Division 2 East

Abertillery B G 39 - 18 Pill Harriers

Blackwood 39 - 28 Oakdale

Caerleon 12 - 18 Croesyceiliog

Garndiffaith 15 - 20 Newport HSOB

Usk 20 - 10 Cwmbran

Division 2 East Central

Gilfach Goch P - P Cilfynydd

Llanishen 20 - 18 Cowbridge

Llantrisant 24 - 34 Caerphilly

Llantwit Fardre P - P Pentyrch

Penarth 24 - 33 Llanharan

Treharris 37 - 5 Taffs Well

Division 2 North

Bangor 15 - 25 Abergele

Bro Ffestiniog 20 - 14 Shotton Steel

Dinbych 29 - 13 Colwyn Bay

Nant Conwy II 12 - 12 Newtown

Welshpool 25 - 12 Rhyl & District

Division 2 West Central

Bridgend Sports 8 - 34 Aberavon Green Stars

Heol y Cyw 28 - 12 Pyle

Pencoed 13 - 42 Resolven

Porthcawl 48 - 12 Maesteg Celtic

Vardre 22 - 39 Aberavon Quins

Division 2 West

Carmarthen Athletic P - P Amman United

Fishguard 30 - 6 Pontyberem

Lampeter Town 14 - 20 St Clears

Nantgaredig 17 - 29 Milford Haven

Tycroes 16 - 20 Mumbles

Division 3 East

Abertysswg 13 - 0 Chepstow

Blaina 17 - 20 Abercarn

Llanhilleth 20 - 25 Machen

Nantyglo 3 - 8 RTB Ebbw Vale

Rhymney 29 - 25 Fleur De Lys

Division 3 East Central

Canton P - P Old Illtydians

Cardiff Quins 25 - 14 Tylorstown

Pontyclun 19 - 32 Penygraig

St Albans P - P Fairwater

Treherbert 32 - 5 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Wattstown 31 - 19 Llandaff

Division 3 North East

Bala II 3 - 25 Wrexham II

Bro Gwernant 35 - 12 Ruthin II

COBRA II 25 - 6 Llanidloes

Machynlleth 26 - 15 Mold II

Rhosllanerchrugog 21 - 26 Flint

Division 3 North West

Llangefni II P - P Colwyn Bay II

Porthmadog P - P Rhyl & District II

Pwllheli II 31 - 7 Caernarfon II

Division 3 West Central

Cwmafan 49 - 31 Tonmawr

Cwmgors 14 - 43 Neath Athletic

Baglan 25 - 30 Nantymoel

Bryncethin 77 - 3 Cwmllynfell

Bryncoch 24 - 49 Abercrave

Division 3 West A

Cardigan 19 - 15 Aberaeron

Haverfordwest P - P Llanybydder

Laugharne P - P Pembroke

Llangwm 21 - 12 St Davids

Pembroke Dock Quins P - P Neyland

Division 3 West B

Betws 31 - 7 Llandybie

Cefneithin P - P Furnace United

Llangadog P - P Bynea

New Dock Stars 26 - 10 Trimsaran

Tregaron 10 - 8 Llandeilo

Tumble 41 - 15 Penygroes

Division 4 East

Bedwellty P - P Whitehead

Crumlin 15 - 10 Bettws

Gwernyfed P - P New Tredegar

Hafodyrynys 10 - 33 Newport Saracens

New Panteg 62 - 3 St Julians HSOB

Blackwood Stars 0 - 19 Crickhowell

Division 4 East Central

Cefn Coed 33 - 31 Caerau Ely

Ferndale 19 - 24 Llantwit Major

Llandaff North 27 - 11 Old Penarthians

Pontycymmer 24 - 19 Ynysowen

Brackla 20 - 21 Tonyrefail

Division 4 West Central

Briton Ferry 26 - 26 South Gower

Glais 57 - 5 Glyncorrwg

Maesteg 37 - 3 Pontardawe

Pontrhydyfen 10 - 25 Crynant

Tonna P - P Alltwen

Division 5 East

Beaufort 14 - 17 Hollybush

Forgeside 37 - 8 Abersychan

Division 5 West Central

Banwen 36 - 7 Pantyffynnon

Cwmgwrach 8 - 42 Seven Sisters

Penlan 33 - 6 Cwmtwrch

Penybanc 22 - 27 Taibach

Pontyates 6 - 7 Rhigos

Division 6 East

Cwmcarn United 0 - 47 Deri

Girling P - P Trefil

Tredegar Ironsides 29 - 8 Hartridge

Trinant P - P Old Tyleryan

