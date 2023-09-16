Close menu

Wales 28-8 Portugal: Warren Gatland's side struggle to World Cup win against impressive Portugal

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales in Nice

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Louis Rees-Zammit goes over for Wales' opening try
Louis Rees-Zammit has played in two World Cup games and scored in each of them
Rugby World Cup: Wales v Portugal
Wales (14) 28
Tries: Rees-Zammit, Lake, Morgan, Faletau Cons: Halfpenny 3, Costelow
Portugal (3) 8
Tries: Martins Pens: Marques

Much-changed Wales struggled to a bonus-point World Cup victory over impressive Portugal in Nice.

Portugal excelled in the first half, but were trailing 14-3 at the break after Wales tries by Louis Rees-Zammit and captain Dewi Lake.

Flanker Jac Morgan, a late inclusion for the injured Tommy Reffell, scored before Portugal flanker Nicolas Martins crashed over.

Taulupe Faletau secured the bonus point with a late fourth try.

Portugal finished with 14 men after wing Vincent Pinto was shown a late red card for a reckless high boot on Josh Adams.

While Wales were incredibly underwhelming, Portugal deserve the plaudits for their adventurous attacking approach.

Wales had defeated Portugal 102-11 on the only other occasion they faced each other in 1994. There was never going to be a repeat of that.

There were eight places between the two sides in World Rugby's rankings going into the game, but you would not have thought that after witnessing the contest on the French Riviera.

Portuguese semi-professionals

Portugal, who had semi-professional players in their ranks and are coached by former France wing Patrice Lagisquet, had come through qualification to start only a second World Cup campaign after appearing in the 2007 tournament.

Wales had started their 2023 adventure with a thrilling victory over Fiji in Bordeaux, Warren Gatland initially made 13 changes to the starting side with only number eight Faletau and wing Rees-Zammit starting.

That became 12 alterations when Wales had to cope with disruption after flanker Reffell pulled out late in the warm-up with squad co-captain Morgan replacing him in the starting side.

Wales defence coach Mike Forshaw had warned his side about what had happened to a much-changed France side who struggled against Uruguay on Thursday evening before winning 27-12 and similar events transpired.

It was a chance for Wales players to push their case for selection against Australia in Lyon on 24 September.

Not many would have improved their cases based on this performance, which was littered with mistakes and plagued by a malfunctioning line-out. Late inclusion Morgan managed to impress with a man-of-the-match display.

With Pool C still possibly being decided on points difference, Wales will be interested spectators when Fiji face Australia in Saint Etienne on Sunday.

New-look Wales fail to connect

There was experience and youth in Wales' new-look side, but not much evidence of any familiarity on show.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe, 32, was playing his first World Cup game for eight years after missing the 2019 competition because a serious knee injury.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who became the oldest Wales back to start a World Cup game, and flanker Dan Lydiate were playing in a third global tournament.

In contrast, Exeter locks Christ Tshiunza, 21 and Dafydd Jenkins, 20, formed Wales' youngest starting second-row partnership, while Lake, 24, led the side on his World Cup debut.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams led his side out because he was winning his 50th cap, but opposite number Samuel Marques missed with his opening attempt.

Despite an encouraging Portugal start, it Wales scored first with an impressive finish from Rees-Zammit, who collected his own delicate grubber to collect his second World Cup try.

The wing cheekily marked the try by emulating the celebration of Portugal football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal continued to entertain with their expansive approach as fleet-footed full-back Nuno Sousa Gedes almost set up a try for flanker Martins who was only denied by a brilliant Faletau covering tackle.

Wales were reduced to 14 men after centre Johnny Williams was shown a yellow card for the professional foul of playing the ball on the floor.

Portugal were troubling Wales with their attack-at-all-costs attitude and a brilliant Marques kick set up an attacking opportunity that was repelled by brilliant Halfpenny defence.

Gatland has often called Halfpenny the best defensive full-back in the world and that moment backed up this claim.

Portugal's dominant kicking continued to pay dividends and Marques deservedly scored his side's first points with a penalty.

Williams returned to the field and almost scored before losing possession just short of the Portugal line. Lake ensured Wales scored just before-half time as he powered over for a try that gave them a 14-3 half-time lead that flattered his side.

Set-piece contradiction

Wales' scrummaging superiority was evident both sides of half-time, but they lost three consecutive line-outs in the Portugal 22 early in the second half.

Marques missed a penalty attempt before Gatland changed more than half his forwards as he looked for inspiration.

Wales started playing a more structured game and it paid dividends when Morgan burrowed over from close range.

Portugal regrouped and rewarded their passionate vocal supporters when Martin crashed over from a well-worked line-out move.

Replacement scrum-half Gareth Davies thought he had scored the bonus-point try after impressive build-up work from Rees-Zammit, but the score was disallowed for obstruction.

Portugal wing Vincent Pinto was shown a late yellow card for a high foot that connected with the face of Wales replacement wing Adams.

That decision was referred to the bunker system and determined to be a red card.

Faletau took advantage by powering over with the final play of the game to ensure Wales took maximum points.

Line-ups

Wales: L Halfpenny; Rees-Zammit, Grady, J Williams, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; Smith, Lake (capt), D Lewis, Tshiunza, Jenkins, Lydiate, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, Domachowski, Francis, Beard, Basham, G Davies, Costelow, Adams.

Sin-bin: J Williams 25

Portugal: Guedes; Pinto, Lima, Appleton (capt), Marta; Portela, Marques; Fernandes, Tadjer, Alves, Bello, Cerqueira, Granate, Martins, Simoes.

Replacements: Costa, Campergue, Ferreira, Freitas, Wallis, Lucas, Moura, Storti.

Red card: Pinto 79

Referee: Karl Dickson

Comments

Join the conversation

115 comments

  • Comment posted by Nona Macres, today at 18:55

    I don’t know what was more embarrassing - that welsh performance or Josh Navidi’s commentary acting like wales were playing a tier 1 team. Just wind your neck in and accept that performance was sub par.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:54

    Very well done Portugal, you played with spitit and flair. Other teams in the pool disrespect you at their peril.

    Wales, job done - just.

    Phew...

    • Reply posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:59

      Dai Quietly replied:
      *spirit...

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:56

    Great effort from Portugal

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 18:55

    May have been a win for Wales but well played Portugal (apart from the karate). Otherwise an unholy mess from Wales - lineout again, slow recycling, poor handling & poor decisions. Only positive was the bonus point. WG has his work cut out this week

    • Reply posted by toffeeforever, today at 19:06

      toffeeforever replied:
      They'll only raise their game and look half-decent if and when they play England.
      Otherwise, distinctly average.

  • Comment posted by nw, today at 18:56

    Wales won the points but Portugal won the game.

    Wales are going to have to sharpen up by next week.

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 19:00

      Cardiffblue replied:
      No clearly Portugal lost.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:57

    Portugal really took it to Wales and deserve all credit for a great game from a tier 2 team.

  • Comment posted by Lynch66, today at 18:54

    Take a bow Portugal

    From a Welsh fan

    We were so close to no bunker decisions too

  • Comment posted by Goyougoodthing, today at 18:56

    Please man….wales are just terrible…down tick all you want Wales won’t win any quarter final or do anything….they are just pathetic!

    • Reply posted by tedj, today at 18:58

      tedj replied:
      Please come back on here if they do. But I bet you won’t.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 18:59

    Again we were saved by an English referee. We are rubbish.

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 19:00

      Sulky replied:
      Nigel Owens would not do it for us thats for sure

  • Comment posted by Malpas99, today at 18:56

    Welsh tactics, let the opponents play all the rugby and hope they make enough mistakes to steal the win.

    • Reply posted by stopwhinging, today at 19:03

      stopwhinging replied:
      I could not agree more. Wales are an embarrassment to all rugby

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 18:59

    Anscombe, next ticket back to new zealand.
    Jonny William's and Grady rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Eman Yalpsid, today at 19:03

    Well done Portugal, magnificent effort.

    From a Welsh point of view;
    • Lake's lineout throwing means he shouldn't be considered for the best 23
    • Inability of Wales to turn the ball over in a jackal is a big problem
    • Johnny Williams has all the physical gifts, but makes too many poor decisions. He needed to straighten the line
    • Tomos Williams offers no control from 9
    • God bless Faletau

  • Comment posted by andllan, today at 19:04

    The welsh government would be proud of the pace of the game. They are not adding much carbon dioxide to the atmosphere at this speed.

  • Comment posted by Sulky, today at 18:55

    Ball handling by Portugal spoilt the potentially better score line. They played well just did not have the finishing

  • Comment posted by teddy, today at 19:02

    I am English but have a huge soft spot for Wales.
    Dyer looks like a 4th XV player who has been accidentally selected for the 1’s.
    I can’t believe he is in the squad.

  • Comment posted by Malpas99, today at 19:00

    Proving themselves to be one of the better Tier 2 nations, Wales that is.

    • Reply posted by Neo, today at 19:03

      Neo replied:
      Ha ha ha very good!!

  • Comment posted by Kherosguns, today at 19:00

    Portugal magnificent but Wales awful lmao Wales should have put 80 points past them. Unreal to think a team as bad as Wales will make a quarter final.

    • Reply posted by Johnr, today at 19:06

      Johnr replied:
      Played two.
      Two wins and two bonus points is disgraceful.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 18:55

    A flattering scoreline…but Wales deserved the win. But another game marred by a red card. No intent, you can see the Portuguese 14 is off balance in the air…& the ‘bunker decision’…the leg of the player being tackled in mid-air was in an ‘unnatural’ position! Well of course it was, he lost balance in mid-air! This isn’t football! What a joke…this tournament is being ruined by ridiculous decisions!

    • Reply posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:58

      Dai Quietly replied:
      A Shame for him but I have to disagree. There was no need to leave his boot up after securing the high ball.

      That said, Portugal played exceptionally well

  • Comment posted by Sense at last, today at 19:02

    Portugal have just shown why promotion and relegation to and from the 6 Nations might well need to be looked at !!!

    • Reply posted by Lynch66, today at 19:06

      Lynch66 replied:
      The whole of European international rugby needs restructuring

      Leagues of 4 teams each playing home and away each tournament with promotion and relegation

      I know its an unpopular thought but for the future development of the game the ring fencing of the six nations needs to end

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 18:56

    I am seriously lost with rugby now. You now get red carded for losing your balance.
    How is red carding pinto and banning him going to make the game any safer.
    Rugby is a total laughing stock and these decisions lack all common sense and sporting integrity.
    We need to stop looking at outcomes.
    World rugby need to get a grip

    • Reply posted by Steve J, today at 18:58

      Steve J replied:
      He kicked him in the face.

      A welsh player does that and your averag HYS contributor is asking for criminal charges. Textbook red for unsafe behaviour

