Alun Lawrence (left) was mauled over for Jersey's first-ever competitive try against a Premiership club

Championship champions Jersey Reds won 34-10 at Bath to upset the top-flight side in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Bath's Sam Harris and Jersey's Alun Lawrence exchanged tries midway in the first half before Reds had Max Argyle sin-binned for a high hit.

Will Muir took advantage of the extra man as Bath led 10-5 at the interval.

But tries from Alex McHenry, Jordan Holgate, Russell Bennett and a James Hadfield double got Reds a first win over a top-tier side in their history.

McHenry cut a superb line and went in under the posts to put Jersey ahead after 50 minutes before Hadfield charged down George Worboys' kick and gathered the lost ball to score five minutes later.

Bath replacement Louie Hennessey was sin-binned for an infringement on his own tryline as Jersey piled on the pressure, and from the resulting 65th-minute penalty Jersey won the line-out and mauled over Hadfield for the bonus point.

Three minutes later Bennett capped a fine flowing move after Ben Woollett chipped the ball over a defender, gathered and then fed the Reds fly-half who gleefully dived in for the fifth try.

Hadfield's second score was a carbon copy of his first as Jersey secured maximum points from their first two Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures to go top of their pool.

The young Bath side - who were pushed close by Cornish Pirates last week - remain in third place in Pool C.