England v Japan: Lewis Ludlam, Kyle Sinckler and Joe Marler start in Rugby World Cup match

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lewis Ludlam
Lewis Ludlam emerged on the England senior scene just before the last World Cup and was one of four uncapped players named in Eddie Jones' squad for Japan 2019
Rugby World Cup: Pool D - England v Japan
Venue: Stade de Nice Date: Sunday 17 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Lewis Ludlam has been rewarded for his energetic cameo in last weekend's win over Argentina with a starting spot in England's meeting with Japan in Nice.

The 27-year-old, who made 11 tackles after coming on in the 66th minute against the Pumas, replaces the suspended Tom Curry in the back row.

Kyle Sinckler and Joe Marler come into the front row in the other two changes to Steve Borthwick's starting line-up.

Ellis Genge drops to the bench, while Dan Cole is out of the squad entirely.

Billy Vunipola, the sole specialist number eight in England's squad, has served a two-match ban following his red card for a high hit on Andrew Porter in the warm-up match defeat by Ireland.

However, Borthwick has opted for Ludlam, who started all five of England's Six Nations games at blind-side flanker earlier this season, at number eight, with Ben Earl shifting to open-side flanker. Captain Courtney Lawes completes the back row.

Vunipola is named on the bench alongside Ben Youngs, who is preferred to Danny Care as back-up to starting scrum-half Alex Mitchell.

England: Steward; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Marler, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes (capt), Earl, Ludlam.

Replacements: Dan, Genge, Stuart, Martin, Vunipola, Youngs, Smith, Lawrence.

England captain Owen Farrell will watch from the stands once more as he serves the fourth and final match of a suspension imposed by World Rugby following his own dismissal against Wales in August.

In Farrell's absence, George Ford, whose last England Test start before this tournament was in March 2021, gets another chance to stake his claim to the fly-half role after an impressive performance in the win over Argentina.

"After another good week's preparation in Le Touquet, we are looking forward to the challenge of playing a Japan side that will be full of confidence following their comprehensive win over Chile in their opening fixture of the competition," said Borthwick.

Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler chat while playing for England
Sinckler and Marler start a Test for England for the first time since the Six Nations win over Wales in March 2020

Japan reached the last eight as hosts of the last Rugby World Cup, chalking up wins over Ireland and Scotland en route, however their progress has since stalled.

They have not beaten a Six Nations or Rugby Championship side in the intervening four years and suffered warm-up defeats by Samoa, Fiji and Italy in their build-up to France 2023.

They briefly trailed Chile before recovering to claim a 42-12 victory in their Pool D opener.

Coach Jamie Joseph has brought in three veterans of Japan's 2019 campaign for the meeting with England - hooker Shota Horie, flanker Pieter Labuschagne and captain and number eight Kazuki Himeno - with centre Tomoki Osada the other change to the starting line-up.

Japan: Masirewa; Matsushima, Osada, Nakamura, Naikabula; Matsuda, Nagare; Inagaki, Horie, Gu, Cornelsen, Fakatava, Leitch, Labuschagne, Himeno (c)

Replacements: Sakate, Millar, Ai Valu, Dearns, Shimokawa, Saito, Riley, Lemeki.

Pool D table

England's Pool D fixtures

Saturday, 9 September: England 27-10 Argentina

Sunday, 17 September: England v Japan (Stade de Nice), 20:00

Saturday, 23 September: England v Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille), 16:45

Saturday 7 October: England v Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille), 16:45

Comments

Join the conversation

158 comments

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 17:07

    Looks like Mitchell is now first choice scrum half...begs the question why he wasn't selected in the first place....

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:13

      SD replied:
      Spot on there.

  • Comment posted by NumberEight, today at 17:29

    Why is Curry banned for an accident and the French player, who had intent, is still playing?

    • Reply posted by charlielitchfield123, today at 17:33

      charlielitchfield123 replied:
      They are deciding now which England player will be sent off against Japan.

      Literally, seen 4 offences that should have been a red card in this World Cup, and none of them were from Curry or England.

  • Comment posted by Boris, today at 17:28

    I bet Henry Arundel returns home never having played a minute of rugby.

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 17:30

      JP1972 replied:
      Chile will probably be his time on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by ALC, today at 17:10

    Why are we playing Daly again? He's not been playing well for years now. Nowhere near England's best wingers

    • Reply posted by ALC, today at 17:14

      ALC replied:
      Aside from that though, looks good! Got to avoid being too negative!

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 17:16

    Hopefully if we can keep 15 on the field we can try to develop our attack more. We are going to need it come the knockout stages if we get through. As great as it was to beat Argentina, they were woeful. That style of rugby just won’t cut it against the best teams in the World

    • Reply posted by we have a wolf, today at 17:22

      we have a wolf replied:
      Whilst I do agree with your overriding sentiment I will just comment on Argentina’s performance as of course it takes two to tango. They played below par as a result of the pressure England exerted.

  • Comment posted by margaret1957, today at 17:20

    I actually quite like Steve’s selection: Daly aside: as it seems to show a bit of a game plan, having one dynamic prop and one scrummaging prop, just like last weekend with Cole and Genge, shows solid foundations. Billy doesn’t deserve to be in the starting 15 on form alone, but his size alone can make an impact against tiring players

    • Reply posted by jonesey682, today at 17:25

      jonesey682 replied:
      Not when it's standing still it can't!

  • Comment posted by james, today at 17:17

    very strong team, good to see Sincks back. Would liked to have seen Arundell instead of Elliot "kick at every opportunity" Daly, surprised Earl has been moved to flanker when he played so well at 8 and could be England's future 8. not sure what Willis has done wrong, been tearing it up in France. Billy is over the hill and shouldn't be being picked anymore. bit more hopeful after Saturday!

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 17:06

    Steward, again? Thought he was due a rest.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:13

      SD replied:
      And be good to see another option at 15.

      Oh well.

  • Comment posted by andcot, today at 18:01

    Oh well Sinckler won't be on long, another yellow to bunker red coming !!

  • Comment posted by _____, today at 17:46

    Surprised to see Sinckler in as he is not the player he used to be and simply looks bemused most of the time these days.
    What has Arundell done or not done to not even make it into the match day squad? One of our quicker players. l would have thought a must as opposed to cumbersome Steward.

  • Comment posted by Daisy, today at 17:35

    Why isn’t Willis even on the bench?

    • Reply posted by Toast, today at 17:37

      Toast replied:
      Too good.
      Way better than Billy V.

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 18:02

    I can’t see anything but a Japan win - England’s training this week has involved kick and hope rugby again and I can see the Japanese full back running the length of the pitch and scoring under the posts numerous times

    • Reply posted by packofspam, today at 18:07

      packofspam replied:
      Steward at fb will make for Japanese try time

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 18:00

    Plenty of fast players in that Japanese team and they know where the try line is having already scored six tries in the tournament. Ford will definitely need to have his kicking boots on for this one.

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 17:47

    I’m not sure about Daley ? For me looks a yard short of pace

    • Reply posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 18:03

      Rack of Lamb replied:
      Don’t worry Van der Merwe has green short of pace but he’s there for the deliberate knock on like Daley

  • Comment posted by johnny r myers, today at 17:40

    I’ve had an idea for the bunker system. in the 1st minute of the 8 minutes the TMO has, deploy AI to put an Owen Farrell face and kit in both the offending and offended player, then forward that to the independent TMO to decide every time as if it was an England Farrell on and England Farrell ..!! That way we’ll get truly independent rulings, with teams treated and penalised at the same standards

  • Comment posted by Marcus, today at 17:11

    Strong team. Good that there is some consistency in the back line. Hopefully Sinkler will step up. Go on boys!!

  • Comment posted by No pasa nada, today at 17:59

    We are going to reach the final despite another 4 red cards. You heard it first. Happy weekend England fans.

    • Reply posted by blaasagusim, today at 18:04

      blaasagusim replied:
      Not beyond the bounds of possibility

  • Comment posted by Buster, today at 18:00

    Not at all surprised at this. Nice to see Ludlam in the pot and Marler, but it's a given (should be) for England. Midfield and fullback looks set.

  • Comment posted by RJB99, today at 17:10

    Why oh why is Daly still in the team - his so called long distance goal kicking is a joke , and he’s about as threatening as a trifle- and Dan is vastly overrated- Borthwick’s Saracens bias showing again

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 17:42

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Yeah kicking the ball from 58 meters out and being slightly off target... terrible

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 17:32

    Cmon England. Just win & move onto the next game. If possible.

