Johnny Sexton is already celebrating becoming Ireland's record points scorer as he runs in for his try

Johnny Sexton has become Ireland's record points scorer after moving ahead of Ronan O'Gara's 1,083 tally in the World Cup win over Tonga.

Sexton was nine behind O'Gara's total but his 38th-minute try meant he broke the Munster man's record after kicking nine earlier points.

"It's always nice [to score a try], I don't get it too often," the fly-half told ITV Sport.

"It's a lovely personal milestone but I'd much rather a victory."

The 38-year-old fly-half earned his 115th cap as eight-try Ireland eased to a 59-16 win over Tonga to top Pool B.

Sexton scored a penalty and four conversions to go with the try to take his points haul for Ireland to 1,090 in 115 internationals.

He added: "I don't think it is about individual achievements. It is about getting the next win and keep building in this tournament. It's week-on-week in a World Cup and you have got to produce it week after week.

Johnny Sexton celebrates the achievement with his wife Laura after the game

"We're delighted to get five points against a very good team - that's what this game was about and that was the main objective.

"We did it, we'll move on and we'll concentrate now on a massive game [against South Africa] next week. Playing against the world champions is going to be really special."

The Dubliner, who made his Ireland debut in 2009, will retire from rugby at the end of the World Cup. Sexton has helped Ireland clinch four Six Nations titles, which included Grand Slams in 2018 and earlier this year.

Despite his advancing years, Sexton has been the key component of the Ireland side since Brian O'Driscoll's retirement in 2014 with his dominance of the Irish number 10 jersey remaining as pronounced as ever despite the regular fitness issues he has had during his career.

Sexton played in all three Tests during the British and Irish Lions' series victory over Australia in 2013 and also featured in all the contests against the All Blacks four years later when Warren Gatland's side tied the series.

His stints at Leinster - either side of a two-year spell at Racing 92 - have seen him help his native province clinch four Heineken Champion Cup titles in addition to six United Rugby Championship triumphs.