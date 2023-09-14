Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rugby World Cup: France v Uruguay France: (13) 27 Tries: Hastoy, Mauvaka, Bielle-Biarrey Pen: Jaminet 2 Con: Jaminet 3 Uruguay: (5) 12 Tries: Freitas, Amaya Con: Etcheverry

A much-changed France side overcame Uruguay in Lille to maintain their winning start at their home World Cup.

The hosts, who made 12 changes to the side who beat New Zealand on the opening night, took the lead with a Melvyn Jaminet penalty.

Uruguay hit back through a Nicolas Freitas try before Antoine Hastoy crossed for France.

Baltazar Amaya threatened a Uruguay comeback but Peato Mauvaka and Louis Bielle-Biarrey sealed the win.

Victory moved France a step closer to the quarter-finals as Uruguay began their campaign with their best result against a tier one nation at the World Cup.

Les Blues resume their tour of the country against Namibia in Marseille in their next Pool A match on 21 September, while the South Americans face Italy in Nice the night before.

Line-ups

France: Jaminet; Bielle-Biarrey, Vincent, Moefana, Villiere; Hastoy, Lucu; Gros, Bourgarit, Aldegheri, Woki, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Macalou, Jelonch (capt).

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Chalureau, Flament, Cros, Couilloud, Ramos.

Uruguay: Amaya; Basso, Inciarte, Vilaseca (capt), Freitas; Etcheverry, Arata; Sanguinetti, Pujadas, Peculo, Aliaga, Leindekar, Ardao, Civetta, Diana.

Replacements: Gattas, Benitez, Piussi, Dotti, Bianchi, Deus, Ormaechea, Berchesi.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)