Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Kelleher made his Ireland debut in Andy Farrell's first match in charge in February 2020

2023 Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland v Tonga Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes Date: Saturday, 16 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher has spoken of the importance of Ireland's forwards ensuring that they take care of the small line-out details.

Kelleher will make his first World Cup start when Andy Farrell's side take on Tonga in Nantes on Saturday.

They had a few line-out errors during their opening demolition of Romania and Kelleher is keen to make improvements.

"It is about the information, pushing the little intricacies of it, getting the maximum height," said Kelleher.

"We have done a lot of work over the last few weeks and it is just about fine-tuning little things, little tweaks here and there.

"It is not that our line-out has been bad but hopefully it will be better going forward."

Kelleher 25, made his World Cup debut by coming off the bench and replacing Rob Herring as Ireland cruised to an emphatic 82-8 victory over Romania.

Injury prevented the Leinster hooker for featuring in Ireland's three warm-up games as the Romania contest was his first international appearance since the penultimate Six Nations game against Scotland in March.

However, the man who made his senior international debut in the first match of Farrell's reign is now determined to make his mark against Tonga.

"I've been battling injuries over the last 12 months or so and I'm just delighted to be here and looking forward to getting out there, really looking forward to the challenge.

"Looking at Tonga's last few games they are obviously massively physical. It is going to be a big challenge.

"Looking at their last few Test results they are a really strong outfit but I am really looking forward to getting into it."