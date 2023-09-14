Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Christian Leali'ifano last played for Australia in 2019

2023 Rugby World Cup Venue: Stade de Bordeaux Date: Saturday 16 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST

Former Australia fly-half Christian Leali'ifano will start for Samoa when they begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Chile on Saturday.

Leali'ifano switched countries this year, having been the Wallabies' top points scorer at the tournament four years ago.

He starts ahead of ex-New Zealand fly-half Lima Sopoaga for Saturday's Pool D game in Bordeaux.

Opponents Chile lost 42-12 to Japan in their opening match last Sunday.

Leali'ifano, 35, is one of three three players in Samoa's 23-man squad who have played a Test match for another nation.

Sopoaga and Steven Luatua earned 16 and 15 caps for the All Blacks respectively.

Leali'ifano, benefiting from a World Rugby rule change, made his Samoa debut against Japan earlier this year.

Samoa have not made the quarter-finals of the World Cup since 1995.

They will be favourites to beat Chile but have matches with Pool D heavyweights Argentina and England yet to play.

Samoa XV: Paia'aua; Toala, Seuteni, Manu, Ah-Wong; Leali'ifano, Taumateine; Ja Lay, Lam, M Alaalatoa (capt), Vui, McFarland, Agaese Seu, Lee, Luatua.

Replacements: Malolo, Jo Lay, Alo-Emile, Slade, Taufua, Enari, Sopoaga, Fidow.