Johnny Sexton starts again for Ireland after making his return to action after nearly six months out in last Saturday's 82-8 World Cup hammering of Romania

2023 Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland v Tonga Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes Date: Saturday, 16 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Johnny Sexton stays in the Ireland team for Saturday's World Cup game against Tonga, which sees four personnel changes from the big win over Romania.

Fly-half Sexton, 38, made his return to action last weekend after nearly six months out.

Wing Mack Hansen and scrum-half Conor Murray take over from Keith Earls and Jamison Gibson-Park in the backs.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher replaces Rob Herring with Josh van der Flier's recall meaning Joe McCarthy drops out.

With Van der Flier returning to the number seven jersey for the Nantes contest, Peter O'Mahony switches to blind-side flanker as Tadhg Beirne reverts from the back row to his more regular lock role in place of McCarthy.

Dave Kilcoyne and Robbie Henshaw are named on the bench after not being deemed fit to be in the squad for the Romania game but hooker Dan Sheehan again misses out even though he is understood to be nearing a return to full fitness following his foot injury.

Craig Casey is in line for his World Cup debut after being included in the replacements.

Andy Farrell joked at the team announcement that Sexton "picks the team"

Questioned whether he had asked Andy Farrell to include him this weekend, the Ireland skipper, who will retire after the World Cup, replied: "I don't have any say in selection", only for the coach to joke, "he does....he picks the team".

"When you have a certain amount of games left in your career, of course you want to play," added the 38-year-old.

"But it's what's right for the team, what's right for different individuals and that was all probably taken into consideration but I didn't have to do much talking."

Sexton's two tries last weekend contributed to a 24-point haul which moved him to within nine of Ireland's all-time top scorer Ronan O'Gara, whose record is 1,083 but the fly-half said this will not be in a factor in his game management on Saturday.

"I won't be making decisions off the back of it. I want to win the game. I want to progress further in the competition and that's the only thing that is going through my head at the moment," added the Ireland skipper.

With former All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita, George Moala and Augustine Pulu, plus former Wallabies lock Adam Coleman, now part of the Tonga squad following World Rugby's 2021 eligibility rule change, both Sexton and Farrell are expecting the Pacific Islanders to present a tough test.

"They've got some good players and they have a massive boost with their selection with the players that have come back to play for them," said Sexton.

"We're expecting a very tough game against top-class opposition and with good coaches."

Japan defeat 'hasn't been talked about at all'

Infamously, Joe Schmidt's Ireland crashed to defeat against Japan in their second World Cup pool game four years ago but Farrell insists that game "has never been talked about at all".

"Everyone keeps talking about four years ago and I understand why from you guys' point of view but we don't," added the Ireland coach.

"We're a different team……different circumstances….different competition…..we move on."

Wing Hansen was initially a surprise absentee Ireland's 23-man squad last weekend but Henshaw's minor hamstring issue in the pre-match warm-up led to the Connacht man's late inclusion on the bench and he came on for the final 20 minutes in Bordeaux.

Kelleher will pack down between first-choice props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong to make only his second Test start since the 2022 Six Nations.

The 25-year-old's opportunities have been restricted by a series of injury setbacks and the emergence of Leinster team-mate Sheehan.

The world's top-ranked Irish are seeking to extend their record winning streak to 15 matches prior to the anticipated pivotal Pool B contests with South Africa and Scotland.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Henderson, Baird, Casey, Byrne, Henshaw