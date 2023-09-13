Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Arwel Robson is a former Wales Under-20s cap

Cardiff have signed former Dragons fly-half Arwel Robson from English second-tier club Cornish Pirates for 2023-24.

Robson, 26, left Dragons for Pirates in 2021 and returns to Wales to play for the team he supported as a child.

"I grew up on the terraces of the Arms Park, in a family of Cardiff season ticket holders and I was a ball boy for years so it is a club that means a huge amount to me and my family," he said.

Another new 10, Tinus de Beer, and Wales cap Ben Thomas are rivals.

Cardiff also have academy stand-offs Harrison James and Harri Wilde as fly-half options.

Robson believes Cardiff's style of play under head coach Matt Sheratt "will really suit me".

He added: "I've played a lot of rugby down there [Pirates] and feel I am returning to Wales a better player."

Sherratt said: "He has a good skill set, will challenge the line and having regular game time has improved his in-game management.

"He has played a significant amount with Cornish Pirates over the past two seasons, which is a sign of a player who was willing to take himself out of his comfort zone to go to a new club and get regular game time. It shows he is driven."

Robson is the fourth Arms Park summer recruit as he joins De Beer and props Ciaran Parker and Rhys Litterick.

Cardiff's United Rugby Championship campaign begins at home against Benetton on Saturday, 21 October.