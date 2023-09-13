Close menu

Rugby World Cup: Stuart McInally replaces Dave Cherry in Scotland's squad

Stuart McInally and Dave Cherry
Stuart McInally, left, will replace Dave Cherry as Scotland prepare to face Tonga in their next Rugby World cup match
2023 Rugby World Cup
Hosts: France Dates: 8 September to 28 October
Dave Cherry is out of Scotland's World Cup squad with a concussion suffered after slipping on hotel stairs.

Stuart McInally will replace hooker Cherry, 32, who sustained the head injury during "an accident in the team hotel" earlier this week.

Edinburgh team-mate McInally, 33, had been on standby after Ewan Ashman sustained a concussion of his own.

Ashman is, however, expected to be available for the Scots' second Pool B match against Tonga on 24 September.

"I'm hugely disappointed to be leaving the squad with concussion," said Cherry. "I've loved my time in camp over the summer and gaining my first World Cup cap on Sunday against South Africa.

"I want to wish the team all the best for the remainder of the competition."

Gregor Townsend's side lost 18-3 to the Springboks and will also face Romania and Ireland in France.

Former Scotland captain McInally featured at the previous World Cup in Japan.

  • Comment posted by Ian Pratley, today at 12:02

    Sorry for Cherry but great for Mclnally
    could be Cherry last outing for Scotland
    will be good to see Mclnally one last time

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 12:01

    Strange to be sent home over something like this.

    What are the odds there is more to this than meets the eye?

    Perhaps concussion is a convenient mask for disciplinary issues?

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 12:00

    If it was an English hotel it would be banned for six matches.

  • Comment posted by Pentland Ken, today at 11:58

    Great to have this much talent in reserve and a well deserved final call up for Stuart - he will do us proud. Bad luck for Cherry but at least he did get on the pitch in the first game.

  • Comment posted by twostepsforward, today at 11:58

    It's a shame he didn't make contact with his chest first before he hit his head on the stairs, then he'd be OK !

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 12:01

      flibb replied:
      The stairs are static so cherry is at fault. 🍒

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 11:57

    Sounds like a fall down the stairs, possibly aided by a tipple or two.

    Pretty embarrassing tbh.

    • Reply posted by Nehoma, today at 12:05

      Nehoma replied:
      Hope that you've got a good lawyer.

  • Comment posted by SuperTramp, today at 11:56

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Doctor T, today at 11:59

      Doctor T replied:
      What has that got to do with Scottish rugby?

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 11:51

    If scotland had luck it would always be bad luck. Falling down a stairs Brilliant! Makes the job even easier for Ireland to send them packing.

  • Comment posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 11:47

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 11:53

      flibb replied:
      Too much drowning of sorrows after the shellacking by the Boks, by the sounds of things.

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 11:45

    Unlucky for Cherry but great for Mclnally to 'come out of retirement' for one last swansong for Scotland.
    I think he deserves that given he has been a great servant for Scottish rugby over few years.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 11:52

      flibb replied:
      Surprised he wasn’t chosen in the original squad.

  • Comment posted by geronimo, today at 11:44

    Two weeks between games was always unlikely to be completely incident free, even in the new professional era. It was a fairly close call on selection anyway.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 11:56

      flibb replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:42

    That is unfortunate but also faintly ridiculous to have something like that rule a player out.
    Imagine the outcry if it were a player from another nation, I can see the emojis now...

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 11:44

      mrmjvc replied:
      It's related to the head so it's not really surprising tbh given world rugby's current stance.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 11:37

    Surprised he wasn’t in the original squad tbh.

    Scotland need all the experience they can muster, but a bit late now having lost to SA.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 11:36

    Maybe he stood on a cricket ball!

  • Comment posted by amsjgmd, today at 11:33

    What was he doing in the hotel to get concussion, surely that's what we want to know more about?

    • Reply posted by be nice people, today at 11:48

      be nice people replied:
      No we don’t

  • Comment posted by TheVoiceofReason, today at 11:23

    Concussion in the team hotel. Nice one.

    • Reply posted by conan the librarian, today at 11:31

      conan the librarian replied:
      strange to be going home with a concussion after a "hotel incident"......i wonder what that was

