Rugby World Cup: Stuart McInally replaces Dave Cherry in Scotland's squad

Stuart McInally and Dave Cherry
Stuart McInally, left, will replace Dave Cherry as Scotland prepare to face Tonga in their next Rugby World cup match
2023 Rugby World Cup
Hosts: France Dates: 8 September to 28 October
Coverage: Full commentary of every game across BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and Radio Scotland, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Dave Cherry is out of Scotland's World Cup squad due to concussion suffered after slipping on hotel stairs.

Stuart McInally will replace hooker Cherry, 32, who sustained the head injury during "an accident in the team hotel" earlier this week.

Edinburgh team-mate McInally, 33, had been on standby after Ewan Ashman sustained a concussion of his own.

Ashman is, however, expected to be available for the Scots' second Pool B match against Tonga on 24 September.

"I'm hugely disappointed to be leaving the squad with concussion," said Cherry. "I've loved my time in camp over the summer and gaining my first World Cup cap on Sunday against South Africa.

"I want to wish the team all the best for the remainder of the competition."

Gregor Townsend's side lost 18-3 to the Springboks and will also face Romania and Ireland in France.

Former Scotland captain McInally featured at the previous World Cup in Japan.

