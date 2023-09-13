Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith speaking to BBC Scotland's Andy Burke in May

Franco Smith has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors, extending the head coach's stay until 2026.

The South African, 51, joined Warriors 13 months ago and led them to last season's European Challenge Cup final against winners Toulon.

Glasgow finished fourth in the United Rugby Championship, securing Smith a coach of the season award.

"Last season was a stepping stone and the start of our journey," Smith told the Warriors' website.

"Now it's about how our players react to what we ask them to do next.

"Winning silverware and competing at the top end of each competition is always a priority for us, but if we can bring players through and develop them to be competitive for club and country then we will only be in a stronger position.

"We want to move the boundaries and expectations of what we can achieve as a group, and that's as much a mental demand as it is a physical one.

"We've now established ourselves, but we're by no means the complete product yet.

"There's now an expectation around us for this season, so our first job is to manage that expectation and keep finding ways to improve and be consistently at our highest level."

Glasgow open their URC campaign at home to Leinster on 22 October and welcome Northampton Saints in their opening European Champions Cup match on 8 December.

Managing director Al Kellock added: "From day one, Franco understood not only the culture of our club, but what it means to be a Glasgow Warrior.

"His passion for developing talent and helping this club to succeed is evident for all to see."