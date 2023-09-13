Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marseille's Stade Velodrome hosted England v Argentina before Scotland began their campaign against South Africa the the same venue the following day

Rugby World Cup organisers have apologised to thousands of fans for disruption in Marseille and Bordeaux on the opening weekend of the tournament.

Delays getting into the stadium meant many fans missed the start of England's win over Argentina in Marseille, and there were issues with the tram system in Bordeaux before Ireland's victory against Romania earlier on Saturday.

"We apologise to the fans who missed kick-off. It was our responsibility," said France 2023 president Jacques Rivoal.

Tournament director Michel Pousseau said: "We are very confident in our capacity and in the capacity of the organising committee to address these challenges and find the relevant solutions.

"We will never be complacent. Our ambition is to deliver the best for our fans. I want to acknowledge the frustration of our fans who could not make their way on time to the stadiums in Bordeaux and Marseille."

Former England hooker Brian Moore described the scenes in Marseille before the Pool D opener as "beyond shambolic".

World Rugby said on Sunday it would be "taking steps to improve access" to venues in France.

France's organisation of major sporting events is under scrutiny, given the scenes at the 2022 Champions League final at the Stade de France and with Paris set to host the 2024 Olympics.

Liverpool fans were kettled into dangerous crushes and sprayed with tear gas by police as the Champions League final was delayed by 36 minutes. Some were also attacked by gangs as they left the match.

Officials initially blamed Liverpool supporters but later apologised. An independent panel found Uefa and the French authorities responsible for the near "mass fatality catastrophe".

Before the Rugby World Cup, France's sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said the country had "learned lessons" from that episode.