2023 Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland v Tonga Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes Date: Saturday, 16 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony has said he and his team-mates would be lost without characters like Mack Hansen around their World Cup squad.

Wing Hansen will make his first World Cup start against Tonga on Saturday after coming off the bench in last weekend's opening win over Romania.

The Australian native is known for his fun-loving nature which O'Mahony says the players enjoy.

"He is obviously an incredible character and good person," he said.

"He's been a breath of fresh air. We talk about it a lot, the squad that we have, and how important it is to fit in. Straight away we knew he was a top man.

"He is a character but above all he is an incredible athlete and one of the world's best wingers at the moment, which is a great addition to have in the squad.

"The over-riding factor is that he is a good person and has seamlessly fitted into our squad. He's been great craic and you need characters like that.

"Part of the beauty of rugby is the different characters that you meet and we'd be lost without him. We would be lost without guys like him.

"Tours like this are obviously made for being incredibly serious and it is obviously our job, and everything that goes with it, but the craic that fellas like this fella brings makes it a great place to be."

'Absolute privilege' to get first World Cup start - Hansen

Hansen said he has been asked not to take his shorts off this weekend

Ireland assistant Mike Catt last week said Hansen not starting against Romania was a selection call and northing to do with discipline.

That followed head coach Andy Farrell confirming the 25-year-old Hansen was not injured as well as volunteering information about some members of his squad not dealing well with off-field distractions when they were based in Biarritz for their final warm-up game against Samoa.

Speaking to the media after the team for this week was announced, Hansen brushed off questions about the rumours that he was left out for disciplinary reasons and instead looked forward to facing Tonga.

"It's an absolute privilege to get my first start and to do it against a really strong Tonga team is really exciting," he said.

"I was lucky enough to come off the bench and get a game last week which settled the nerves. That was nice so I can really just enjoy this week."

Hansen is one of four changes made to the Ireland team by head coach Farrell after they recovered from conceding an early try to hammer Romania in their opener.

Hansen replaces Keith Earls on the wing, scrum-half Conor Murray takes over Jamison Gibson-Park, hooker Ronan Kelleher comes in for Rob Herring and Josh van der Flier is recalled so Joe McCarthy drops out.

"I think whatever Tonga do we know they are going to be a big, physical team," Hansen continued.

"We had a similar test against Samoa a few weeks ago [in Ireland's final warm-up match]. We know what they can do and we know what they can bring so we are excited for that.

"It is nice to have had that game a few weeks ago as it taught us a few lessons. We have just got to take those lessons from that game into this one. As you can see from the team we are not taking them lightly by any means."

Having taken his shorts off after the match in Bordeaux last week before leaving the field, Hansen was asked if he plans to do something similar again this week.

"I'm not the first person to take their shorts off after a game and I doubt I'll be the last. I've been told to keep them on this week. I'll try my hardest and see how I'm feeling."