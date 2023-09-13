Anthony Jelonch injured his anterior cruciate ligament in a Six Nations match against Scotland in February

Rugby World Cup Pool A: France v Uruguay Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Date: Thursday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Anthony Jelonch "had doubts" that he would appear at a home Rugby World Cup but says there is a "huge source of pride" at being named France captain against Uruguay in Lille on Thursday.

The Toulouse back row has recovered from a serious knee injury sustained during the Six Nations in February.

He will lead a side showing 12 changes from the team that beat New Zealand.

"My knee is holding up well and I've got the green light from the surgeons and physiotherapists," said Jelonch.

"Fabien [Galthie, France head coach] said to me: 'You choose the match you want to play.' I felt ready, and he told me I could play [against Uruguay]. I'm just looking forward to kick-off on Thursday."

Jelonch, 27, will line up at number eight as part of a much-changed starting XV selected by Galthie, whose side overcame the All Blacks 27-13 in Paris in the tournament's opening match.

"We had to switch from a match we had focused on for three years to this one against Uruguay in a short space of time," said Galthie.

"We've put together a team that we feel is ready in terms of freshness, preparation and combinations. The challenge for us is to put together the best team in France right now."

Uruguay, ranked 17th in the world, are making their fifth appearance at a Rugby World Cup and are playing for the first time at the 2023 event after sitting out the first round of pool matches.

They have won only three of their 15 World Cup games and have never before made it further than the group phase - but they have caused upsets, most notably in 2019 when they beat Fiji in Japan.

Uruguay president Luis Lacalle Pou is scheduled to attend the match in Lille and Nicolas Freitas, who will start on the wing against France, said: "As soon as we wear this jersey, we know we represent a lot of people: family, friends, clubs.

"Of course, the presence of the president supporting us from the stands is a bonus. We will try to represent our country in the best possible way."

Teams

France: Jaminet; Bielle-Biarrey, Vincent, Moefana, Villiere; Hastoy, Lucu; Gros, Bourgarit, Aldegheri, Woki, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Macalou, Jelonch (capt).

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Chalureau, Flament, Cros, Couilloud, Ramos.

Uruguay: Amaya; Basso, Inciarte, Vilaseca (capt), Freitas; Etcheverry, Arata; Sanguinetti, Pujadas, Peculo, Aliaga, Leindekar, Ardao, Civetta, Diana.

Replacements: Gattas, Benitez, Piussi, Dotti, Bianchi, Deus, Ormaechea, Berchesi.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)