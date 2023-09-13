Close menu

Hugh Bokenham: Cornish Pirates sign former Waratahs forward

Hugh Bokenham while at Waratahs
Hugh Bokenham represented Australia at school and under-18 level

Cornish Pirates have signed former Australia youth international forward Hugh Bokenham on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who can play at lock or in the back row, has spent time at Super Rugby side Waratahs.

He has represented Australia at school and under-18 level.

He is the fifth new player to join this month after Exeter's Oli Burrows and Scottish forward Josh King, while Royal Navy duo Jordan Gott and Rhys Williams have agreed one-year contracts.

"Hugh is a student of the line-out who can play both in the second and back rows, which is always very handy," Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver told the club website.

"From what we have seen of his style of play out in Australia, we think he will give us something a little bit different and extra, dimension-wise, and being an aspiring player who has had the taste of the next level out there he is hungry to progress his rugby further."

