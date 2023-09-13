Hugh Bokenham represented Australia at school and under-18 level

Cornish Pirates have signed former Australia youth international forward Hugh Bokenham on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who can play at lock or in the back row, has spent time at Super Rugby side Waratahs.

He is the fifth new player to join this month after Exeter's Oli Burrows and Scottish forward Josh King, while Royal Navy duo Jordan Gott and Rhys Williams have agreed one-year contracts.

"Hugh is a student of the line-out who can play both in the second and back rows, which is always very handy," Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver told the club website.

"From what we have seen of his style of play out in Australia, we think he will give us something a little bit different and extra, dimension-wise, and being an aspiring player who has had the taste of the next level out there he is hungry to progress his rugby further."