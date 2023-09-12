Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ioan Lloyd is set to make his Scarlets debut after signing from Bristol Bears

Dwayne Peel says his Scarlets side need to be careful they don't "get caught out in a 100-point thriller" against the Barbarians.

The sides meet on Saturday in a memorial match for Scarlets and Baa Baas legend Phil Bennett.

It comes five weeks before Scarlets travel to South Africa for their first United Rugby Championship fixture.

After signing from Bristol Bears, 22-year-old Ioan Lloyd is set to make his first appearance for the region.

However, a 17-week pre-season due to the Rugby World Cup has been "challenging", according to Peel.

"The day we arrived here it was 17 weeks before we went to South Africa," he said.

"There's a lot of planning gone into it - there's balance as well because you can't give boys seven or eight weeks off post-season."

He said his side have been involved in training sessions with the Wales national team, and have travelled to Aberystwyth and Bath for training camps.

"I think we're in a good place, and I'm looking forward to seeing where we're at," he said.

"Performance wise, I just think you want to see some things we've worked on in pre-season being shown.

"I don't think we're going to be anywhere near the finished article - but if we can see elements of what we've tried to work on.

"For us it's about trying to get a bit of cohesion in our play. The occasion will be a good one, so I'm hoping we get a good number turn out here."

Peel said while his side want to entertain the crowd on Saturday, they need to play with structure too.

"It's always a tough balance when you're a club side playing against the Barbarians," he said.

"Because you can get caught out in a 100-point thriller, which is great for the neutral I suppose but as a coach it's not as good.

"I never got the opportunity to play against the Baa Baas so it's a good honour for the boys. We'll respect it and look forward to it."

Peel said the game will also provide Taine Plumtree and Ioan Lloyd the opportunity to represent the region for the first time.

Lloyd moved across the channel from Bristol Bears over the summer, and said the opportunity to play for Scarlets was "too big to turn down".

"My biggest dream is obviously to play for Wales," Lloyd said.

"It's closer to home for me as well, which is nice - get Mam's cooking again and all that.

"When you think of the Scarlets, the rich history of 10's here is unbelievable really. To be able to put on that 10 jersey and try and put my own little mark on it as well - I can't wait."

Of those who have worn the number 10 for Scarlets, one stuck out in the mind of Lloyd.

"Obviously Phil Bennett is one of the best players to have ever played the game," Lloyd added.

"So for us to hopefully put in a performance on Saturday that honours his name would be amazing."