Rugby World Cup 2023: What to look out for in second week of fixtures

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Week two preview
The second round of World Cup matches begins on Thursday with hosts France facing Uruguay in Lille

The first week of the Rugby World Cup delivered plenty of skill, drama and talking points.

After three rest days that have allowed everyone to catch their breath, the tournament resumes on Thursday when France take on Uruguay in the first of eight matches across four days.

New Zealand are hoping to recover from their opening loss to the hosts, while England, Ireland and Wales will bid to move a step closer to the quarter-finals after winning their first pool games.

Thursday

Fixture: France v Uruguay (Pool A, Lille, 20:00 BST, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website and app)

Background: France will be heavy favourites when they face Uruguay in their next game in Pool A, despite making 12 changes to the side that beat New Zealand.

The hosts began their campaign with an impressive 27-13 win over the All Blacks on the opening night in Paris.

Uruguay did not play in the first round of fixtures and are yet to get underway in France. The South American side are ranked 17th in the world and will be appearing at their fifth World Cup.

They have won only three of their previous 15 matches at Rugby World Cups and are yet to make it past the pool phase.

What to look out for: Young France wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey is the player to watch.

The fleet-footed 20-year-old marked his Test debut with a try in the recent warm-up win over Scotland and, born in June 2003, he is set to become the youngest player to represent France at the World Cup.

Graphic of France penalty count v New Zealand

Friday

Fixture: New Zealand v Namibia (Pool A, Toulouse, 20:00 BST, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website and app)

Background: Perennial World Cup heavyweights New Zealand will be looking for their first win of the tournament against Namibia.

The All Blacks will reach 50 wins in World Cups if they beat Namibia, who have lost all 23 World Cup games since their debut in 1999.

Defeat by France was New Zealand's first in any World Cup pool-stage match. A second against Namibia, who began their campaign with a 52-8 defeat by Italy, is unlikely.

The All Blacks beat Namibia 71-9 at the 2019 World Cup.

What to look out for: New Zealand lock Sam Whitelock will join Richie McCaw as the All Blacks' most-capped player.

The 34-year-old will move level with former captain McCaw on his 148th Test appearance.

Graphic of New Zealand's tally of match victories at Rugby World Cups

Saturday

Fixture: Samoa v Chile (Pool D, Bordeaux, 14:00 BST, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website and app)

Background: Samoa will make their first appearance of this World Cup, while tournament debutants Chile will want to respond after losing to Japan 42-12 in their opening game.

Samoa have not made the quarter-finals of the World Cup since 1995 and are not expected to reach the last eight in France.

They will be favourites to beat Chile but still have Pool D heavyweights Argentina and England yet to play.

What to look out for: Samoa will perform their pre-match Siva Tau dance for the first time at France 2023.

Fixture: Wales v Portugal (Pool C, Nice, 16:45 BST, BBC Radio Wales, Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website and app)

Background: Wales have made 13 changes to the side that beat Fiji 32-26 in their first game in Pool C.

Co-captain and hooker Dewi Lake will lead the side after returning from a knee injury which ruled him out of the opener with Fiji, while fly-half Gareth Anscombe will make his first Test appearance since November 2022.

Wales will be favourites to make it consecutive wins at the start of their campaign against a Portugal side who will make their first appearance at only their second World Cup.

Portugal lost all four pool games in the 2007 World Cup the last time it was staged in France, scoring 38 points and conceding 209.

What to look out for: Expect Wales to show plenty of attacking intent.

Head coach Warren Gatland says the team he has picked to face Portugal have a chance to "put down their own marker" in the tournament.

"This is an opportunity now for this matchday 23," said Gatland. "I've said it before, but there's some great competition within the squad which is what we want to see."

Fixture: Ireland v Tonga (Pool B, Nantes, 20:00 BST, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website and app)

Background: World number one side Ireland cruised to a thumping 82-8 win over Romania to begin their tournament.

Ireland will be expected to extend their winning run to 15 matches against the Pacific Islanders but Tonga, who are yet to play a pool game in France, will pose a greater threat than Romania.

A change in rugby's international eligibility rules in 2021 means Tonga are able to call on a star-studded line-up as they pursue a first World Cup quarter-final.

Tonga's class of 2023 includes former All Blacks George Moala, Vaea Fifita, Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau and Augustine Pulu, while ex-Wallabies lock Adam Coleman is also in the 33-man squad.

What to look out for: Tonga will perform their traditional Sipi Tau before the game in Nantes.

Graphic of metres made by Ireland v Romania

Sunday

Fixture: South Africa v Romania (Pool B, Bordeaux, 14:00 BST, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website and app)

Background: Defending champions South Africa saw off a spirited Scotland side with an 18-3 win in their opening game in the 'Pool of Death'.

The Springboks are among the favourites to win the tournament and become the most successful nation in World Cup history with four titles.

Romania have appeared at every World Cup but are not expected to add to their six previous tournament wins against the Boks.

Their finest moment at this event remains the biggest comeback in World Cup history as they overturned a 15-point deficit to beat Canada 17-15 in England eight years ago.

What to look out for: The Manie Libbok no-look kick/pass. The Springbok fly-half picked out wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, who did not have to break stride, for one of the tries of the opening round in the win over Scotland.

Fixture: Australia v Fiji (Pool C, Saint-Etienne, 16:45 BST, BBC Sport website and app)

Background: Fiji came so close to beating Wales on Sunday, but an unmarked Semi Radradra knocked the ball on with the tryline at his mercy in the final minute.

The Pacific Islanders are favoured by many to reach the quarter-finals, but need to beat Australia to have any realistic chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Australia picked up the first win of head coach Eddie Jones' second spell in charge with a 35-15 win over Georgia in their opening game.

Victory for the Wallabies will almost certainly seal a place in the last eight.

What to look out for: Aussie wing Mark Nawaqanitawase is the man to watch. The youngster opened his try-scoring account in the win over Georgia and is set to threaten Fiji with his balanced running and potent finishing.

Fixture: England v Japan (Pool D, Nice, 20:00 BST, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sport website and app)

Background: England lifted the gloom surrounding the team with a professional performance in their opening round 27-10 win over Argentina.

George Ford kicked all 27 points as the 14 men of England came from behind to beat the Pumas and put one foot in the quarter-finals.

Japan impressed on home soil as they reached a first quarter-final in 2019, four years after springing one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history as they beat South Africa in 2015.

The Brave Blossoms beat debutants Chile in their opening game but England will be expected to claim victory in Nice.

What to look out for: Billy Vunipola is expected to return to the side after serving a suspension for his red card against Ireland in the summer warm-ups. The number eight will be keen to carry hard and cement his place in the side.

Graphic of George Ford points total for England v Argentina

Comments

Join the conversation

134 comments

  • Comment posted by KickGilbert, today at 20:13

    Some referring consistency would be nice. And scrapping the nonsense reworking of the national anthems.

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 20:41

      pusscat replied:
      No chance of that. Refereeing has been atrocious for years.

      I thought Angus Gardner was the best ref of the opening weekend and then I see numerous comments hammering him online.

      So there's no way people are going to be content with the refs. Consistency seems practically impossible and some leeway depending on circumstances is part and parcel of rugby.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 20:16

    More poor refereeing ,what i really hope is Joel Jutge resigns and a new chief is appointed

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 20:20

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Do you really think it all improves because one person goes, which he won’t???

      Totally agree though, this looking like a dogs dinner and only going to get worse…

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 21:05

    Hoping the standard of the officials improve & the laws are applied to ALL teams !!!!

    • Reply posted by Dom, today at 21:24

      Dom replied:
      I thought the young Georgian ref did well in the Ireland game.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 20:40

    All teams to finish with 15 players and common sense refereeing.

    • Reply posted by Ruckedout, today at 20:42

      Ruckedout replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by rugger C, today at 20:48

    Change of anthems? Totally awful and uninspiring. Feel sorry for the players.

    • Reply posted by Jerome1420, today at 21:20

      Jerome1420 replied:
      Flower of Scotland is always awful and uninspiring. I’m well used to it

  • Comment posted by BloodyPomsnYanks, today at 20:28

    Fiji vs Australia may be another classic. I think that one will be very close.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 20:33

      SD replied:
      Game of round 2 I'd say.

  • Comment posted by eddie-g, today at 20:32

    i'm looking for eddie jones to melt down. bit overdue another one.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 21:18

      flibb replied:
      Maaate

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 20:22

    World Rugby is making a mess of the whole head contact sanction - both on pitch and off!!

    Problem is they operate by committee. And committee decisions only ever produce three humped camels wearing a top hat and smoking a cigar!!!

    🐪 🐫 🎩 🚬

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 20:30

      pusscat replied:
      The head contacts have been fine.

      Curry's was a clear red.

      Kriel's was mitigation as it hits the ball/body first with only the most minor of head to head contact, so no citing. The issue there lies with the French TV directors, who have been like this for years. Is that WR's fault? Hardly.

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 21:01

    Not the best week of fixtures only game that one team is not heavily favoured is aus Fiji which should be a cracker.
    Half the games should be Cricket scores with only Japan England, and hopefully Ireland Tonga being competitive out of the rest

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 21:20

      flibb replied:
      Any game with Namibia is unmissable!

  • Comment posted by NMK, today at 19:56

    Some of these games have the potential to be very one-sided. I really hope that we don't see any more 70 or 80 point winning margins.

    • Reply posted by Rucking Flanker, today at 20:20

      Rucking Flanker replied:
      We may see England beat Japan by 90 or so. 30 drop goals and penalties from the boot of Ford is not unrealistic after the way we demolished Argentina with 14 men.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 20:59

    Looking forward to Aus v Fiji (come on Fiji!) and England v Japan, and Samoa v Chile could be a cracker on the Saturday. Chile played good stuff against Japan. Games between the weaker teams are often great. Hope we get at least one upset this World Cup.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 21:01

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Agree, great to get at least one upset. My money is on England to topple Japan…

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 19:53

    Lots of tries and for the 4 home nations to qualify.

    • Reply posted by Portman Roadie, today at 20:22

      Portman Roadie replied:
      4 Home Nations? Scotland, Wales, England and......???? Are you not aware that Ireland gained its independance the best part of a century ago!

  • Comment posted by kitopa, today at 19:42

    No need to recall Billy after the win last time out.

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 20:33

      pusscat replied:
      The best England team possible has Billy Vunipola starting at 8.

      From a neutral's perspective.

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 19:29

    A hys for ireland, scotland or wales!!!

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 19:35

      U172022112003 replied:
      Hopefully and none for England. Let's hope BBC then make sure that there aren't any comments about England on any of them!

  • Comment posted by non_compos_mentis_3, today at 20:58

    Fiji can definitely beat the Wallabies - so I'm going to be fascinated by this match. I hope the Wales encounter hasn't taken its toll physically and emotionally.

    Japan might fancy their chances; but England might just park the bus and find a way.

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 20:48

    Anyone heard the joke about the rugby ref taking to the pitch without a watch?!

    Sadly not a joke.....I know they dont really need one these days but come on......

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 21:07

      Makadag replied:
      Was the ref Dickson or Carley or Brace ?

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 21:26

    I'm looking forward to watching the South Sea Islanders this week. It's a shame that we didn't get to see Tonga and Samoa last weekend. Now that they've got their fake All Blacks back and have been in camp for a few months it'll be interesting to see if they're on the same track as Fiji. Best of luck to the Brave Blossoms, Wales and Scotland too.

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 20:34

    After all the hype, it feels a bit flat....Most games until the QFs will be forgone conclusions. Only pool games of real interest are Irl v SA, Ire v Sco and Wal v Aus. I don't see me getting that excited by the rest.

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 20:36

      pusscat replied:
      Rugby has gone that way recently though. The days of really close fought games going down to the final 10 minutes are pretty rare these days. Not like it was 10-15 years ago.

      Now it's more about getting your tactics right on the day and then lots of incremental (1%s as they say) battles adding up - which usually means one team ends up dominant and winning long before the final whistle.

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 20:18

    A World Rugby review into the travesty of Matthew Carney's ref performance against Fiji would be nice

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 20:30

      pusscat replied:
      Completley agree. He did everything to even up the game when Wales were 18 points ahead with only 10 minutes to play.

  • Comment posted by Clodhopper, today at 20:45

    I'm absolutely fascinated to see what England produce against Japan

    1) Let's experiment with keeping 15 men on the pitch.

    2) Our defence stopped BOSH, can it stop ZIP?

    3) We will see attack but I have no idea what beyond Manu

    4) Please let Manu not get injured, again...

    5) Arundell plays, imo. Good game for him.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 20:53

      SD replied:
      I'd love to see Arundell given a go at 15.

