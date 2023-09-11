Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales players celebrated together in the Stade de Bordeaux after beating Fiji 32-26

Rugby World Cup 2023: Fiji v Wales Venue: Stade de Nice, Nice Date: Saturday, 16 Sept Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

After a hard-fought, bruising opening 32-26 win against Fiji, Wales are expected to ring the changes for their second World Cup game against Portugal.

How different would your selection look for Saturday's game against the lowest ranked side in Pool C?

Should it be all change? Or just minor adjustments after the thrilling but mixed performance in Bordeaux.

Would you rest players with games against Australia and Georgia to come? Or look for continuity after victory?

This is your chance to pick the Wales XV you want to start in Nice - and remember to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.