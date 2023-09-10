Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Tom Curry was sin-binned in the third minute against Argentina, with the decision later upgraded to a red card

2023 Rugby World Cup - England v Japan Venue: Nice Stadium Dates: Sunday, 17 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary of every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England's Tom Curry will appear before a disciplinary committee on Tuesday following his red card against Argentina in the Rugby World Cup.

The flanker was sent off in the 11th minute of England's 27-10 win in their opening game in the tournament.

He was dismissed for his challenge on Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia that resulted in the pair clashing heads.

Curry was initially given a yellow card, which was upgraded to red by the new 'bunker' review system.

A statement from World Rugby on Sunday read: "Tom Curry will appear before an independent judicial committee in Paris having received a red card for an offence contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackle).

"At the player's request, the hearing will take place on Tuesday evening, 12 September."

Curry became the third England player to be sent off in their last four games, all of them via the new review system.

Refereeing around dangerous challenges is now more strict as part of World Rugby's efforts to reduce head injuries.

Curry, who was playing his first game since last season's Premiership final, was the first England player to be sent off in a World Cup.

He challenged Argentina full-back Mallia for a high ball after two minutes and 59 seconds and was given a yellow card which was upgraded eight minutes later.

The Sale flanker is likely to face a similar ban to fellow back row Billy Vunipola - which was two games for his high challenge on Ireland's Andrew Porter - if he completes World Rugby's coaching programme on tackling.