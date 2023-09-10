Close menu

South Africa 18-3 Scotland: Springboks too strong for Scots in Rugby World Cup opener

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments429

Kurt-Lee Arendse's try after the break took the game away from Scotland
Kurt-Lee Arendse's try after the break took the game away from Scotland
Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Scotland
South Africa: (6) 18
Tries: Du Toit, Arendse; Pens: Libbok 2; Con: De Klerk
Scotland: (3) 3
Pen: Russell

Scotland slipped to defeat in their World Cup opener as defending champions South Africa put in a typically ruthless and powerful display in Marseille.

After a fraught and physical first half in which Scotland's forward pack put in an abrasive performance, two quick Springbok tries took the game away from Gregor Townsend's side.

Pieter Steph Du Toit crashed over for the first before a wonderful no-look cross-field kick from Manie Libbok put in Kurt-Lee Arendse for another score four minutes later.

From there, the world champions turned the screw at the set-piece and wore down an increasingly ragged Scotland.

The Scots may point to a potential red card for Jesse Kriel for a dangerous tackle in the opening three minutes that was missed by officials, but they were also undone by errors in key moments, particularly six lineouts going astray while in promising positions.

Townsend's side now face an uphill task to get out of the fiendishly difficult Pool B that also includes the world's number one-ranked side Ireland, while South Africa got their title defence off to a solid start and face Romania next Sunday.

Scotland have a two-week wait to right their wrongs when they take on Tonga in Nice.

Scotland suffocate under pressure

Much was said about Scotland needing to play this game at a ferocious tempo; to take the ball away from a humungous Springbok pack.

That never materialised at any point, but in the first half the way the forwards went about taking the game to their opposite numbers was admirable.

A scrum penalty right on half-time felt significant as Finn Russell made no mistake with his kick to leave the score 6-3 at the break, Libbok having put over two of his three efforts before that.

But it proved the high point for Scotland as South Africa brutally re-asserted control. Du Toit was eventually the man to batter past the dark blue defensive line on 47 minutes, and they swiftly did further damage.

Defensive pressure forced Scotland back and eventually a turnover yielded ball for Libbok who, having been somewhat wayward off the tee, produced the moment of the match as his no-look kick-pass found Arendse on the wing and he scampered in.

There seemed no way back for Scotland at that point. Penalties mounted, lineouts failed to find targets, and their attack struggled to fire a shot against South Africa's blitz defence.

That said, had Darcy Graham used a two-man overlap in the first half as he should have, things might have been different. As it was Scotland ended without a try, or even a second-half point, to show for their efforts.

Other than Libbok's moment of brilliance, there was no champagne rugby from South Africa. After a scrappy first 40 they merely doubled down on what makes them so hard to play against.

Their blitz defence to shut down Scotland's attack forced errors, and that was combined with a strong set-piece and physical dominance.

It was not perhaps a performance that will make other sides sit up and take notice - like the demolition of New Zealand in their final warm-up - but they turned up the heat just enough to burn Scotland.

They can consider themselves fortunate that Kriel's tackle on Jack Dempsey, which resulted in a head clash similar to Tom Curry's on Saturday evening, escaped without punishment.

The Springboks will also expect to improve as they eye a massive meeting with Ireland on 23 September at Stade de France.

Table

Line-ups

South Africa: Willemse, Arense, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe, Libbok, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi, Du Toit, Wiese.

Replacements: Mbonambi, Nche, Nyakane, Snyman, Van Staden, Vermeulen, Williams, Le Roux.

Scotland: Kinghorn, Graham, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Nel, Cummings, M Fagerson, Price, Redpath, Smith.

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Comments

Join the conversation

440 comments

  • Comment posted by REVD, today at 18:47

    How on earth was Currie given a red card for a accidental and unintentional head on head last night

    Yet, another incident today from Kriel with what seemed a more deliberate and international hit resulting in a clash of heads doesn’t even get reviewed

    The total inconsistency is going to ruin the game - totally appalling decision making

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 18:52

      Gaz replied:
      Big difference, the Argentina full back was concussed, whereas today there was nothing to speak of.

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 18:49

    A head on head collision, without mitigation, will result in a red card (to an England player)

    • Reply posted by CleverHound, today at 18:50

      CleverHound replied:
      Nobody cares any more, it's history...

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 18:50

    Can't argue with the result but I can't also agree with the way SA were allowed to be offside most of the match and given favourable decisions in a scrum that Scotland dominated against a far heavier pack. I'm probably just a bit gutted even though my expectations were low anyway. Not a red card for me but I don't think Curry's was either. It should certainly have been looked at.

    • Reply posted by pilotdudeuk, today at 18:59

      pilotdudeuk replied:
      Was minimum a yellow and 10min in the bin...same as the one in Japan v Chile earlier

  • Comment posted by muz2549, today at 18:48

    No dispute about the better team but TMO has to be looked at, VAR has completely ruined top flight football in England as it only favours the top teams. If not careful TMO in rugby will be talked about in the same light, why fix things that aren't broken.
    We have to have our voice on social media to throw these awful calls out of our beautiful game.

    • Reply posted by jamieg2389, today at 18:52

      jamieg2389 replied:
      The TMO has been in rugby for over 20 years very successfully. Your comment reeks of ignorance.

  • Comment posted by snqt4saa, today at 18:49

    Scotland created very little and any decent territory the6 had they lost with sloppiness. Saying that SA lucky to keep 15 on the park.

    • Reply posted by steggsyn, today at 19:00

      steggsyn replied:
      Their South Africans beat Scotland's South Africans.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 18:48

    Ireland and France might get near SA. No one else. Line speed in defence and power at the breakdown is just ridiculously good.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 19:00

      flibb replied:
      Laugh as you may but Eng have the physical bulk to give SA problems.

      We saw that 2 years ago when they beat them.

      Don’t write NZ off either.

      The Boks are very very good but have their weaknesses.

      This was them in third gear though. They only needed to turn up the heat at the start of both halves, and that was enough for a comfortable win.

  • Comment posted by Glyndower, today at 18:51

    It's time for the IRB to put a stop to the cheating of bogus 'medics' and water-carriers of which SA are the masters. All medics should be neutrals as should be the water carriers . The ref several times told the SA cheats to get off but nothing is done.

    • Reply posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 18:53

      Society needs less Gammon replied:
      Dry your eyes mate

  • Comment posted by Man of Kent, today at 18:50

    Scotland simply overpowered by SA defence. I think they were “pretty close” to the offside line at times though.

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 19:02

      Airbag replied:
      ‘South VAR-frica’

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 18:48

    If I was a Scotland fan I'd be absolutely fuming. How a head to head contact can't even be looked at by the ref is ridiculous.

    I also think Kolbe was lucky as I don't think he was in any position to take the intercept with Scotland in good attacking position.

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 18:50

      Rememberthename replied:
      Think SA would have won it with 14 regardless

  • Comment posted by Scottiedog, today at 18:50

    The power of the springboks replacements made the difference. A beast of a game

    After yesterdays matches, stunned that the tackle at the beginning was not reviews. A citation after the game is no good to Scotland now.

    • Reply posted by Westmoor, today at 18:55

      Westmoor replied:
      who cares? Going home.

  • Comment posted by Robbyboy, today at 18:49

    Why no review of the head to head contact? Probably because the referee is Antipodean.

    • Reply posted by StaBiDao, today at 18:52

      StaBiDao replied:
      Anti-double-check!

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 18:53

    It's shocking we have a report before Finklestein has spoken.

    Scotland dug in and Score line perhaps flattered them.

    Second half fatigue perhaps saw set piece fall apart.

    Scotland decent team but Boks another level happy I had bet on them but mote than happy if NH team wins it.

    How was that not a red after last night ?

    Plus boks need to be pulled up on swamping pitch with support staff.

    • Reply posted by ElBandito, today at 19:04

      ElBandito replied:
      That is the thing I don't understand, too good a team to be involved in support staff shenanigans.

  • Comment posted by Grumpybear, today at 18:49

    Scotland ultimately outmuscled but can feel very aggrieved that SA were allowed to play whole match with 15 players.

  • Comment posted by Peds16, today at 18:50

    Clinical. Powerful. Played the conditions. Let Scotland tire themselves out. But… if they’d been down to 14 men. Again, red card ‘bunker’ TMO review inconsistency. And we’re barely through the first round of group games.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 18:50

    Should have been an early red, obviously, but Scotland never really landed a blow. South African line speed just smothered them.

    • Reply posted by tjt, today at 19:07

      tjt replied:
      SA offside just smothered them you mean

  • Comment posted by tobiaskinnaird, today at 18:50

    Some very poor decisions from the ref on the field and the Tmo let him down big time.
    Wonder if world rugby will have the guts to come out and explain why there was no red card.

    • Reply posted by Hatzenbach, today at 18:52

      Hatzenbach replied:
      Yes, Scotland should never have had Russell still on the field. Cynical foul play.

  • Comment posted by Smile and be happy, today at 18:51

    Feel sorry for Scotland, beaten by a better side, but could have been against 14 for much of the match...

    South Africa defense was immense. Unfortunately Scotland failed with their line outs which also made it a bit easier.

    Good game, but not the result I wanted.

  • Comment posted by BB, today at 18:55

    More South Africans playing for Scotland than South Africans playing for South Africa.
    It's a mad, mad, mad, mad world.

  • Comment posted by Malpas99, today at 18:50

    Really enjoyed it even in defeat, we were not far aware from S.Africa in terms of power in first half but we didn't play enough of our game and eventually it caught up with us. Lineout had a shocker but overall it was a valiant effort. On to Tonga.

  • Comment posted by StaBiDao, today at 18:49

    We seem to panic under pressure. Graham should have passed. England will be aggrieved about curry red when Kriel goes unnoticed.

    • Reply posted by Acky66, today at 18:55

      Acky66 replied:
      and the Japan game where there was yellow for exact same offence as Curry but no red.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured