England 27-10 Argentina: George Ford masterminds superb Rugby World Cup victory for 14-man England

By Tom EnglishBBC Sport at Stade Velodrome, Marseille

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Curry lines up a tackle
Curry became the first England player to be sent off in a World Cup
Rugby World Cup: England v Argentina
England: (12) 27
Pens: Ford 6 Drop-goals Ford 3
Argentina: (3) 10
Try: Bruni Pens: Boffelli Con: Boffelli

George Ford kicked 27 points to steer England to a magnificent World Cup victory over Argentina after they were reduced to 14 men after three minutes.

Tom Curry was sent off by the bunker review system for a clash of heads with Juan Cruz Mallia that took place in the third minute in Marseille.

Fly-half Ford kicked three drop-goals to give England a 12-3 half-time lead.

England controlled the second half and Ford added 15 points as England started Pool D with a morale-boosting win.

Rodrigo Bruni powered over in the 79th minute for the only try of the game for hapless Argentina.

There's not exactly a large sample but this was, by a million miles, the biggest win of Steve Borthwick's reign as England coach, a win that he not only wanted but very badly needed to quell the gathering storm around his running of the team.

It was an old school triumph that was in name only similar to the feast of rugby on Friday night when France beat the All Blacks. But if England are to revive themselves, it has to start somewhere - and this was hugely encouraging.

Despite being down in numbers for all bar a few minutes, it was a win orchestrated by the unflappable Ford, who took the game by the scruff of its neck and didn't let go.

Their dominance was then hammered home by England's physicality, which hasn't been spotted so much of late. England beat the Pumas in every facet. It was no oil painting of a game - very far from it, in fact - but given where they were coming from, the England management might have been minded to look at it like a thing of wonder hanging in the Louvre.

The pre-match pressure on England was as intense as the Marseille sun, the criticism playing out on a loop before this contest.

Alex Mitchell of England
Alex Mitchell was a lively presence for England at scrum-half

Four wins in their last 13 Tests, a win percentage of 33% under Borthwick, a 50-point loss to France not long ago, a first loss in their history to Fiji fresh in the memory, no coherent gameplan, no physical dominance, a plodding pursuit of tries, little in the way of excitement or hope.

Everything came down to the Stade Velodrome. For England fans, there would have been a buzz but also a dread around this World Cup opener and that would only have hardened when Curry, just back from injury, went high in a tackle on Mallia in the second minute and got a yellow that was upgraded to a red by the bunker review.

England's poor discipline, and alarming card count, is another area that has vexed them. Emiliano Boffelli punished them with the resultant penalty. But, wait. Minutes after Curry walked, so did Santiago Carreras for a late hit on Ford.

The England fans howled for a red upgrade, but it never came. What also never came was a Test of quality.

It was a slugfest between two sides who battled forlornly with their own attacking shortcomings, but England had way too much for the Pumas. Even with 14 men, they won with ease. Their forwards squeezed all life and hope out of their opposite numbers.

Courtney Lawes was terrific. Maro Itoje roared back to form. Manu Tuilagi was a powerhouse in everything he did in the midfield and as an auxiliary flanker, but Ford was the main man. His game management was decisive.

Ford banged over a penalty to level it at 3-3 then started to drop-kick the Pumas to distraction. There were moments - fleeting ones - when England looked to go wide and play, but there was little conviction and confidence in what they were doing.

When Ford put over the first of his conversions - a beauty - he didn't really have any other attacking option.

When he landed his second - from somewhere close to Marseille port - he wasn't blessed with options then either.

In this surreal trip back to the 1990s when drop-goals were considered fashionable, the Pumas had a crack themselves, but fly-half Carreras had none of Ford's brilliant execution.

The Ford hat-trick came just before the break. A line-out, an England rumble, static ball. Ford had enough, called for it and put England 12-3 clear. None of it was easy on the eye. Only rarely did the crowd become energised, but England had to win somehow. A beauty contest, it was not. England ground the Pumas into the dirt.

Argentina either froze or were over-hyped to begin with. Their decision-making with what little ball they had was wretched. They hardly raised a gallop all night. England gave them the square root of nothing. You had to constantly remind yourself that this was 14 Englishmen versus 15 Pumas.

Ford put further distance on the scoreboard with a penalty early in the new half and the lead stretched out to 12. Then he did it again before it went to 15. This was the rhythm of the night. England drove forward, the Pumas infringed and Ford made them pay. It went to 21-3 and 24-3. A rout.

Eventually, after an age, the Pumas got into the England 22. They advanced to the England line, huffed puffed and… got turned over. Their body language at that point was of broken men. The final whistle could have sounded and it would have come as a blessed relief.

There was a little more pain, and a little more Ford, before Bruni's late try.

Nobody saw this coming. The Pumas will never want to see it again. England, under a cloud that only darkened when Curry departed, have something to build on at last.

Line-ups

England: Steward; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes (capt), Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Martin, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Lawrence.

Argentina: Mallia; Boffelli, Cinti, Chocobares, M Carreras; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya (capt), Gomez Kodela, Lavanini, Alemanno, Martin Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.

Replacements: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Petti Pagadizabal, Rubiolo, Bruni, Bazan Velez, Moroni.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Comments

Join the conversation

796 comments

  • Comment posted by Malpas99, today at 22:04

    Take a bow, George Ford. That was old school. Also congratulations to Argentina on what looked like their first game of rugby.

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 22:09

      cjb replied:
      And just maybe -

      This will signal the end of Farrell.

      Way better options as we have seen today.

      Well played ford. From a Scot.

  • Comment posted by Lynch66, today at 22:04

    Why do England need to get a man sent off before they play well

    Never a red

    Well done though, from a Welsh fan

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 22:10

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      The laws need to change. Where was Curry supposed to go? Just vanish? Contact was always going to happen.

  • Comment posted by Teddy M, today at 22:05

    Accidental clash of heads. Red. Intentionally leaving your whole body in on the kicker when the ball has gone. Yellow. The game has gone.
    That said, Rngland were excellent and we haven’t been able to say that for a long, long time.

    • Reply posted by Teddy M, today at 22:06

      Teddy M replied:
      England

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 22:05

    Lawes, Ford, Itoje, Tuilagi, and all - well bloody played. Utterly amazed at that after yet another accidental head collision red card - laws must be changed as Curry can’t simply vanish into thin air to avoid that.

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 22:08

      Matthew1974 replied:
      Exactly. You could even see Curry trying to divert his head as he embraced the clash. I understand there are trying to cut down on head injuries but you can’t avoid it altogether

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 22:04

    Superb game management, thats how to play with 14 men. George Ford - sensational. Owen Farrell who?

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 22:08

      Joe replied:
      Farrell and Smith who more like. Been saying Ford should be the main 10 for ages but everyone disagreed

  • Comment posted by malc, today at 22:04

    Phenomenal performance, England.
    Surprised a lot of people, including me.

  • Comment posted by Gert Buster, today at 22:04

    Get in England. It wasn't pretty but the job got done and even better its left a lot of folk crying in their 2% bitter tonight.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 22:19

      mark replied:
      Actually I'm on 5.2% Polish lager and smiling like Borthwick.

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 22:04

    Master class in common sense from Ford.

    • Reply posted by Ducked and Groused, today at 22:23

      Ducked and Groused replied:
      But more than that: the snappy drop goals were novelty & enterprise.

      MoM was thoroughly justified as that really swung momentum and each team’s self-belief.

  • Comment posted by ichabod, today at 22:05

    Phew.
    Thank goodness Argentina were rubbish.
    But how Curry got a red and the Argentina who floored Ford only got a yellow I find unfathomable.
    Onwards and upwards.

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 22:09

      Anti woke replied:
      Check the rules as it might help your comments ?

  • Comment posted by CHUNK, today at 22:06

    Please Borthwick do not bring in Farrell for Ford. Leave well alone. Come on England.

    • Reply posted by Birdz, today at 22:22

      Birdz replied:
      As a taff, I disagree. Why would you want a guy with intelligence? Just kidding guys, great performance from ford.

  • Comment posted by True or False, today at 22:05

    Ford is back. A true leader and greater player. Long live England. No need for OF after that performance.

    • Reply posted by binnes, today at 22:24

      binnes replied:
      Ford never went away, England (Eddie Jones) just chose to play an inside center at 10 rather than pick the best 10 in the country. simple.

  • Comment posted by RobertJ, today at 22:05

    Really impressed with England tonight. Three-quarters of a game with a man down - in those conditions - and they dominated it. The defence was hardly troubled, Itoje's best game for yonks, Earl showing why he should be a regular, Lawes world class as ever. Mitchell was sharp and the link with Ford was good. Ford - obviously - close to perfect. They deserve all the plaudits for that.

    • Reply posted by craig, today at 22:10

      craig replied:
      dont get too excited its one game, you will go home with nothing like all england sports teams

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 22:06

    Must say didn’t see that coming especially after the red card but England showed some real resilience. A good win particularly after recent poor performances

  • Comment posted by clwydianrange, today at 22:04

    How do you account for that performance. Well done England, amazing.

    • Reply posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 22:15

      Disgustedwimbledon replied:
      Very good to see the drop kick back in fashion to build a lead. Why did it ever go away ?

  • Comment posted by muz2549, today at 22:04

    Where the hell did that performance come from.
    Months, Months upon Months of absolute gutless and clueless play to this heroic international play not only with 14 players but to squeeze the heart out of an excellent Argentina side.
    Surely this can't be 2007 all over again can it?

    • Reply posted by LukeG89, today at 22:07

      LukeG89 replied:
      Come on mate , Argentina where absolutely awful. Take the performance with a modicum of salt

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:04

    Could say we kicked the sh*t out of them tonight

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 22:12

      Just__Facts replied:
      Fans will later no doubt

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 22:05

    From a Welsh supporter Respect, well done England, never a red card.

    • Reply posted by JMOC1975, today at 22:20

      JMOC1975 replied:
      Thank you.

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 22:05

    Superb, attritional performance England.
    Suck it up haters.

    • Reply posted by craig, today at 22:13

      craig replied:
      dont worry johhny they will be out soon enough

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 22:05

    I wonder if people are still unhappy with Cole being selected, I guess the Argentine loose head wishes England had picked somebody else.

    • Reply posted by JMOC1975, today at 22:16

      JMOC1975 replied:
      To be fair he had a good game tonight, still think he is a bit too one paced and offers too little ball in hand, but very happy if he keeps proving me wrong.

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 22:04

    The Ford Rolls Royce, Bravo England Chapeau

