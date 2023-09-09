Close menu

Australia 35-15 Georgia: Wallabies begin World Cup bid with first win since Eddie Jones' return

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Stade de France, Paris

Mark Nawaqanitawase steps inside a Georgian tackler to score
Mark Nawaqanitawase improved his strike rate to five tries in eight Tests for the Wallabies
Rugby World Cup: Australia v Georgia
Australia (21) 35
Tries: Petaia, Nawaqanitawase, Donaldson 2; Pens: Donaldson 3; Cons: Donaldson 3;
Georgia (3) 15
Tries Ivanishvili; Pens: Matkava; Cons: Abzhandadze

Australia subdued Georgia at Stade de France to get their World Cup campaign under way and claim the first win of coach Eddie Jones' second stint in the job.

The Wallabies have lost all five of their Tests since the former England coach returned in January, but found form when they needed it with Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Ben Donaldson crossing for tries.

Successfully negotiating their opener puts Australia in the early lead in a pool that also contains Wales and Fiji, who meet in Bordeaux on Sunday.

Georgia, with a November 2022 victory over Wales on their record and the home fans' support thanks to a 12-strong clutch of French-based players in their squad, had talked up the prospects of an upset.

However, Australia were too strong, structured and ruthless to get bogged down in a battle with the underdogs.

The strength and speed of Will Skelton, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou and Richie Arnold kept up a supply of front-foot ball, while the hard running of Samu Kerevi and, in particularly, Marika Koroibete made inroads out wide.

Some wobbly kicking from hand from fly-half Carter Gordon will give Jones food for thought having already stripped his only specialist fly-half of duties off the tee, while scrum-half Tate McDermott's apparent concussion - sustained in a collision with Beka Gorgadze's knee - will be a concern.

Georgia will have a fortnight to review and reassess before taking on Portugal, while Australia face Fiji, two places above them in the world rankings, next.

Luka Ivanishvili celebrates his try for Georgia
Luka Ivanishvili's try briefly hinted at a comeback from Georgia

Australia drew some of the sting from the encounter inside two minutes as Nawaqanitawase's drilled 50:22 gave them field position and Petaia twisted though the tackles of wing Akaki Tabutsadze and full-back Davit Niniashvili to score.

Koroibete's storming kick-return run set up a second try soon after with Nawaqanitawase profiting from McDermott's blind-side dart and Petaia's deft offload.

Georgia's hopes of dominating the scrum to gain a toehold in the game came to nothing as a super-sized Australia pack held firm and even forced penalties of their own.

Donaldson, in contrast to Gordon's 20% success rate in the Wallabies' final warm-up Test against France, proved reliable off the tee as Australia ticked along to 18-3 after 20 minutes.

Georgia stemmed the bleeding and then came out fired up for the second half, with flanker Luka Ivanishvili loitering out wide to gather a long mis-pass and slide into the corner.

At 21-8 down, the underdogs belatedly and briefly began to snarl. Their resistance came to an end just as their hopes were highest however.

Niniashvili broke upfield to a roar from the crowd but, short of support, he flung a loose pass straight to Tupou who flipped a pass over to Donaldson to hare up the other end and land a killer sucker punch.

Donaldson picked his way though an understaffed defence for a second as the game ran out of steam with replacement Beka Gigashvili's late barge over giving Georgia the final say, but little else, from the contest.

Line-ups

Australia: Donaldson; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Gordon, McDermott; Bell, Porecki, Tupou, Arnold, Skelton (capt), Hooper, McReight, Valetini.

Replacements: Vunivalu for Petaia (58), Foketi for Kerevi (41), White for McDermott (35), Schoupp for Bell (50), Faessler for Porecki (59), Leota for R. Arnold (62), Gleeson for Skelton (33). Not Used: Nonggorr.

Georgia: Niniashvili; Tabutsadze, Tapladze, Sharikadze (capt), Modebadze; Matkava, Lobzhanidze; Abuladze, Mamukashvili, Papidze, Cheishvili, Mikautadze, Jalagonia, Ivanishvili, Gorgadze.

Replacements: Kveseladze for Niniashvili (62), Abzhandadze for Matkava (69), Aprasidze for Lobzhanidze (52), Gogichashvili for Abuladze (52), Gigashvili for Papidze (41), Jaiani for K. Mikautadze (59). Not Used: Zamtaradze, Tsutskiridze.

Sin Bin: Modebadze (40)

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by Ashers, today at 20:03

    Australia building nicely. They are fielding one of the youngest sides at the World Cup. Plenty to work on but a courageous performance.

  • Comment posted by Sox, today at 19:59

    Scoreline flattered Aussies. Always ifs and buts in a game, but the moment when Georgia broke away well upfield, 3 supporting runners overran the ball carrier and he hurled the ball back to a gold shirt leading to an immediate Aussie try, felt like the defining moment. Could've been a very interesting game. Good from Georgia though.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 19:58

    Georgia played themselves into trouble and failed to take their chances. The wild pass that gifted Australia a try at a crucial time summed up their day.

  • Comment posted by Marcus, today at 19:56

    Scoreline flattered Australia, with a little more composure it could have extremely close. Can’t see Wales looking forward to playing those Georgia boys.

  • Comment posted by WatfordAurelius, today at 19:47

    Georgia froze initially then wasted 3 clear try scoring opportunities. At 21-8 had they scored the game would have been interesting instead Niniashvili blundered. Georgia's u20s are very good and the sooner they are in the 6N the better for union as a whole.

  • Comment posted by Jack O, today at 19:40

    It was always going to be tough for Georgia having uncle Albert playing for them

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 19:39

    Georgia could have scored more. Aussies are not contenders this time round, despite the easy draw.

  • Comment posted by Mudlander, today at 19:39

    I have no doubt that this Aussie team will go far, far further in this RWC than the England team will.

    But I also have no doubt that no other squad here will contain so many examples of Hair Crimes.
    A Sideshow Bob wannabe, several bad ‘taches, and loads of Mullets 🤢

    I reckon everyone should let these blokes know that the 1970s are on the phone, & that they want their Hideous Fashions back!

    • Reply posted by Andrew McLean, today at 20:15

      Andrew McLean replied:
      I couldn’t agree more,
      I honestly think the police should investigate some of these hairdos since they are so bad.
      They are supposed to be grown men,
      The sport is going the way of football, sadly.

  • Comment posted by clwydianrange, today at 19:38

    That was not the most entertaining of matches to watch

  • Comment posted by Otiger, today at 19:36

    Eddie must be relieved he had a decent, if misfiring, squad in green and gold as his England team would have folded to Georgia.

    • Reply posted by bongbongobrad, today at 19:40

      bongbongobrad replied:
      Well when Eddie Jones was manger of England in the last world cup, England hammered Australia and the all blacks.

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 19:30

    Eddie Jones' Green and Gold Army!
    Up the Aussies

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 19:29

    136 people play rugby in Australia.

    Downward spiral continues. Aus will get pumped by a good side.

    • Reply posted by bongbongobrad, today at 19:36

      bongbongobrad replied:
      Less than that play League in England.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 19:28

    75 kicks in general play...either it opened up quite a bit in the last 20 or they stopped counting.

  • Comment posted by gbt, today at 19:25

    Georgia improving considerably; just need to have more games at a higher level with strong leaders. Their remaining WC group games will provide that, but hopefully they will be in the 6 Nations sooner, rather than later.

  • Comment posted by U172022112003, today at 19:23

    Well done Georgia, good performance from them, a bit more composure and they could have been closer.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 19:28

      vvales replied:
      And a big well done to Eddie Jones, Englands most successful coach ever, in getting Australia ticking over so superbly.

  • Comment posted by jackstannum, today at 19:23

    No comments are greatly relevant until the top 5 or 6 play each other. There is not much between France and NZ and either could win a return match on a "good day". Home support is a positive factor for France. Southern Hemisphere teams will have to adjust to "local" interpretation of the rules rules - especially at the breakdown. Stamping on offside play at restarts is positive - Eng look out!!

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 19:21

    That’s a decent show by Georgia , never ruled out the Aussies , they may not bee at their best but always have the players to switch it on any given day.

  • Comment posted by Beat the Drum, today at 19:21

    Aussies did well I thought. Georgia a bit unlucky in places. Both will improve.

  • Comment posted by Arch Stanton, today at 19:18

    Unless I'm mistaken was that not Yoffy from Fingerbobs playing hooker for Georgia . . .

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 19:34

      paul replied:
      Uncle Albert from Fools and Horses was my first thought😃

  • Comment posted by Travaller, today at 19:15

    A good result for Wales, perhaps.

