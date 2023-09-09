Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results 9-10 September, 2023
Men's National Leagues
Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West
Admiral Men's National leagues
Division 2 East
Abertillery B G 27 - 25 Newport HSOB
Caldicot 7 - 11 Caerleon
Croesyceiliog 19 - 24 Blackwood
Garndiffaith 26 - 40 Cwmbran
Oakdale 24 - 39 Usk
Division 2 East Central
Cilfynydd 16 - 8 Llantwit Fardre
Cowbridge 65 - 12 Gilfach Goch
Llanharan 49 - 43 Llanishen
Penarth 39 - 34 Caerphilly
Pentyrch 26 - 15 Treharris
Taffs Well 49 - 22 Llantrisant
Division 2 North
Abergele 29 - 35 Newtown
Bangor 12 - 33 Dinbych
Colwyn Bay 40 - 23 Welshpool
Rhyl & District 25 - 22 Bro Ffestiniog
Shotton Steel 26 - 23 Nant Conwy II
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Green Stars 26 - 27 Vardre
Pencoed 14 - 32 Aberavon Quins
Pyle 0 - 38 Porthcawl
Resolven 24 - 33 Heol y Cyw
Swansea Uplands 55 - 10 Bridgend Sports
Division 2 West
Amman United 11 - 43 Fishguard
Milford Haven 31 - 19 Carmarthen Athletic
Mumbles 13 - 29 Tenby United
Nantgaredig 25 - 36 Loughor
Pontyberem 23 - 29 Lampeter Town
St Clears 42 - 17 Tycroes
Division 3 East
Abercarn 58 - 0 Llanhilleth
Fleur De Lys 25 - 12 Abertysswg
Machen 15 - 38 Rhymney
Nantyglo 10 - 34 Blaina
RTB Ebbw Vale 17 - 25 Chepstow
Division 3 East Central
CR Cymry Caerdydd 45 - 10 Wattstown
Fairwater 26 - 20 Cardiff Quins
Llandaff 48 - 19 Pontyclun
Penygraig 29 - 22 St Albans
Treherbert 47 - 34 Old Illtydians
Tylorstown 24 - 18 Canton
Division 3 North East
Bala II 10 - 60 Machynlleth
COBRA II 13 - 10 Ruthin II
Flint 41 - 30 Bro Gwernant
Llanidloes P - P Dinbych II
Mold II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Division 3 North West
Caernarfon II 14 - 5 Bethesda II
Porthmadog P - P Menai Bridge
Rhyl & District II P - P Pwllheli II
Division 3 West Central
Cwmafan 22 - 35 Abercrave
Cwmllynfell 10 - 13 Cwmgors
Nantymoel 29 - 17 Bryncoch
Neath Athletic 45 - 23 Baglan
Tonmawr 19 - 34 Cefn Cribwr
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 60 - 12 Pembroke Dock Quins
Llangwm 3 - 53 Cardigan
Neyland 34 - 71 Laugharne
Pembroke 15 - 37 Haverfordwest
St Davids P - P Llanybydder
Division 3 West B
Bynea 21 - 57 Tumble
Furnace United 45 - 11 Tregaron
Llandybie 10 - 36 Llangadog
Penygroes 28 - 26 New Dock Stars
Division 4 East
Bedwellty 7 - 28 Newport Saracens
Bettws 47 - 14 Blackwood Stars
Crickhowell P - P Hafodyrynys
New Panteg 68 - 7 Whitehead
New Tredegar 12 - 46 Crumlin
St Julians HSOB P - P Gwernyfed
Division 4 East Central
Caerau Ely P - P Ferndale
Llantwit Major 33 - 10 Llandaff North
Pontycymmer 20 - 14 Brackla
Tonyrefail 27 - 12 Cefn Coed
Ynysowen 17 - 11 Old Penarthians
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen 10 - 61 South Gower
Crynant 18 - 46 Maesteg
Glyncorrwg P - P Pontrhydyfen
Tonna 57 - 0 Glais
Division 5 East
Hollybush P - P Pontllanfraith
West Mon 7 - 35 Beaufort
Division 5 East Central
Cardiff Internationals 10 - 45 Whitchurch
Dinas Powys 27 - 15 Cardiff Saracens
Hirwaun P - P Sully Sports
Ogmore Vale P - P Tref y Clawdd
Division 5 West Central
Cwmgwrach 3 - 24 Rhigos
Cwmtwrch 31 - 28 Pontyates
Pantyffynnon 19 - 74 Taibach
Penybanc 7 - 17 Penlan
Seven Sisters P - P Fall Bay
Division 6 East
Hartridge 26 - 33 Magor
Old Tyleryan 12 - 39 Deri
Trefil P - P Tredegar Ironsides
Trinant 29 - 5 Girling