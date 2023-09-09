Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results 9-10 September, 2023

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

Admiral Men's National leagues

Division 2 East

Abertillery B G 27 - 25 Newport HSOB

Caldicot 7 - 11 Caerleon

Croesyceiliog 19 - 24 Blackwood

Garndiffaith 26 - 40 Cwmbran

Oakdale 24 - 39 Usk

Division 2 East Central

Cilfynydd 16 - 8 Llantwit Fardre

Cowbridge 65 - 12 Gilfach Goch

Llanharan 49 - 43 Llanishen

Penarth 39 - 34 Caerphilly

Pentyrch 26 - 15 Treharris

Taffs Well 49 - 22 Llantrisant

Division 2 North

Abergele 29 - 35 Newtown

Bangor 12 - 33 Dinbych

Colwyn Bay 40 - 23 Welshpool

Rhyl & District 25 - 22 Bro Ffestiniog

Shotton Steel 26 - 23 Nant Conwy II

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Green Stars 26 - 27 Vardre

Pencoed 14 - 32 Aberavon Quins

Pyle 0 - 38 Porthcawl

Resolven 24 - 33 Heol y Cyw

Swansea Uplands 55 - 10 Bridgend Sports

Division 2 West

Amman United 11 - 43 Fishguard

Milford Haven 31 - 19 Carmarthen Athletic

Mumbles 13 - 29 Tenby United

Nantgaredig 25 - 36 Loughor

Pontyberem 23 - 29 Lampeter Town

St Clears 42 - 17 Tycroes

Division 3 East

Abercarn 58 - 0 Llanhilleth

Fleur De Lys 25 - 12 Abertysswg

Machen 15 - 38 Rhymney

Nantyglo 10 - 34 Blaina

RTB Ebbw Vale 17 - 25 Chepstow

Division 3 East Central

CR Cymry Caerdydd 45 - 10 Wattstown

Fairwater 26 - 20 Cardiff Quins

Llandaff 48 - 19 Pontyclun

Penygraig 29 - 22 St Albans

Treherbert 47 - 34 Old Illtydians

Tylorstown 24 - 18 Canton

Division 3 North East

Bala II 10 - 60 Machynlleth

COBRA II 13 - 10 Ruthin II

Flint 41 - 30 Bro Gwernant

Llanidloes P - P Dinbych II

Mold II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Division 3 North West

Caernarfon II 14 - 5 Bethesda II

Porthmadog P - P Menai Bridge

Rhyl & District II P - P Pwllheli II

Division 3 West Central

Cwmafan 22 - 35 Abercrave

Cwmllynfell 10 - 13 Cwmgors

Nantymoel 29 - 17 Bryncoch

Neath Athletic 45 - 23 Baglan

Tonmawr 19 - 34 Cefn Cribwr

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 60 - 12 Pembroke Dock Quins

Llangwm 3 - 53 Cardigan

Neyland 34 - 71 Laugharne

Pembroke 15 - 37 Haverfordwest

St Davids P - P Llanybydder

Division 3 West B

Bynea 21 - 57 Tumble

Furnace United 45 - 11 Tregaron

Llandybie 10 - 36 Llangadog

Penygroes 28 - 26 New Dock Stars

Division 4 East

Bedwellty 7 - 28 Newport Saracens

Bettws 47 - 14 Blackwood Stars

Crickhowell P - P Hafodyrynys

New Panteg 68 - 7 Whitehead

New Tredegar 12 - 46 Crumlin

St Julians HSOB P - P Gwernyfed

Division 4 East Central

Caerau Ely P - P Ferndale

Llantwit Major 33 - 10 Llandaff North

Pontycymmer 20 - 14 Brackla

Tonyrefail 27 - 12 Cefn Coed

Ynysowen 17 - 11 Old Penarthians

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen 10 - 61 South Gower

Crynant 18 - 46 Maesteg

Glyncorrwg P - P Pontrhydyfen

Tonna 57 - 0 Glais

Division 5 East

Hollybush P - P Pontllanfraith

West Mon 7 - 35 Beaufort

Division 5 East Central

Cardiff Internationals 10 - 45 Whitchurch

Dinas Powys 27 - 15 Cardiff Saracens

Hirwaun P - P Sully Sports

Ogmore Vale P - P Tref y Clawdd

Division 5 West Central

Cwmgwrach 3 - 24 Rhigos

Cwmtwrch 31 - 28 Pontyates

Pantyffynnon 19 - 74 Taibach

Penybanc 7 - 17 Penlan

Seven Sisters P - P Fall Bay

Division 6 East

Hartridge 26 - 33 Magor

Old Tyleryan 12 - 39 Deri

Trefil P - P Tredegar Ironsides

Trinant 29 - 5 Girling

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured