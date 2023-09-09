Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Darcy Graham, left, and Duhan van der Merwe, centre, have scored 39 tries between them as they target Stuart Hogg's tally

Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Scotland Venue: Stade Velodrome Date: Sunday, 9 September Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary of every Scotland game across BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and Radio Scotland, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Darcy Graham says he and fellow winger Duhan van der Merwe are "hunting down" Stuart Hogg's Scotland try-scoring record ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa on Sunday.

Graham has scored 19 tries in 35 Tests, with Van der Merwe contributing 20 tries in his 31 internationals.

Both are closing in on Hogg's record of 27 Scotland tries.

"We're both pretty confident we're going to break it, it's just who's going to do it first," said Graham.

"We're having a wee competition between ourselves. I've played with Duhan for a while now and when he scores I'm chuffed to bits for him but we're hunting the record down."

Graham has recovered from the injury to return to the starting line-up to face the world champions in Marseille.

The Edinburgh wing will be directly up against Springboks superstar Cheslin Kolbe, a personal battle many fans are excited to see.

"I respect him massively as a player," Graham said of Kolbe. "He's one of the biggest wingers in the world.

"I want to play the best teams and best players in the world but it's just about focusing on myself, I don't really focus on other players prior to games.

"It's a World Cup. It is special. It's nice to have my family over because they didn't make it to Japan. With it being so close to home, there's going to be so much support here and we feed off that."