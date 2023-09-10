Close menu

Japan 42-12 Chile: Rugby World Cup debutants beaten in Toulouse

By Phil CartwrightBBC Sport

From the section Rugby Union

Japan celebrate a try against Chile
Japan's next opponents are England, who they face in Nice on 17 September
Rugby World Cup: Japan v Chile
Japan: (21) 42
Tries: Fakatava 2, Naikabula, Leitch, Nakamura, Dearns Cons: Matsuda 6
Chile: (7) 12
Tries: Fernandez, A Escobar Con: Videla

Chile impressed on their World Cup bow but Japan pulled away to comfortably win their Pool D opener in Toulouse.

Chile led early on with a Rodrigo Fernandez try but Japan soon seized control to go 21-7 ahead by half-time.

Amato Fakatava's two scores sandwiched Jone Naikabula's effort for Japan, who face England next on 17 September.

Alfonso Escobar reduced Chile's deficit but Michael Leitch secured Japan's bonus point, before Ryoto Nakamura and Warner Dearns completed the scoring.

Chile are the 26th nation to play at a Rugby World Cup and the South American side made a dream start with the opening try inside six minutes.

It had appeared a swift break on their right touchline had broken down, but the loose ball landed at the feet of fly-half Fernandez and he kicked through to score.

Their willingness to move the ball through hands was a pleasing feature of their attacking play and they defended resolutely for long spells, although ill-discipline cost them as two of Japan's first-half tries came while they were reduced to 14 men.

Prop Matias Dittus saw yellow for a low, late challenge and later captain Martin Sigren was sent to the sin bin after making head-to-head contact in a tackle.

Escobar's close-range try for Chile, scored shortly after Japan centre Dylan Riley was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, raised hopes of a potential upset.

But those hopes were quickly extinguished when flanker Leitch, playing in his fourth World Cup for Japan, dived under the posts to secure a full five-point haul for his side.

The Brave Blossoms reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 2019 on home soil and will likely need to beat either England or Argentina to repeat that achievement in France.

Pool D table

Teams

Japan: Masirewa; Matsushima, Riley, Nakamura, Naikabula; Matsuda, Nagare; Inagaki, Sakate, Gu, Saumaki, Fakatava, Leitch, Shimokawa, Cornelsen.

Replacements: Horie, Millar, Ai Valu, Dearns, Fukui, Saito, Osada, Lemeki.

Sin bin: Riley (47)

Chile: Ayarza; Videla, D Saavedra, Garafulic, Velarde; Fernandez, Torrealba; Carrasco, D Escobar, Dittus, C Saavedra, Eissmann, Sigren, Martinez, A Escobar.

Replacements: Bohme, Lues, Gurruchaga, Huete, Pedrero, Silva, Carvallo, Larenas.

Sin bin: Dittus (24), Sigren (38)

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 14:34

    Glad the bunker system saw sense. The Japanese player catches the ball and in less than one second, loses all responsibility for safety, while Sigren incurs 100% of it, in an instant. He cannot move out the way, go low and he gets knocked out. Sigren was stood still at the impact, while the Japanese player is landing from the air at speed, yet the onus is on the defender, from less than one second

  • Comment posted by K1W1, today at 14:33

    Berry had a pretty decent game as ref too. Not pedantic, let the game flow.

    Although the "tip tackle" penalty at the end was poor. Just a good tackle, the defender didn't know the ball was dropped.

  • Comment posted by Ianto, today at 14:32

    "Brave". Journalist playing cliche bingo.

  • Comment posted by Kazumi, today at 14:31

    Good luck to Japan against England, Japan should come out comfortable winners.

    • Reply posted by Knavesmire, today at 14:35

      Knavesmire replied:
      Not comfortable if the fans come round my house for the match....it'll be Webster's mild and All Bran.

  • Comment posted by Mark Johnson, today at 14:29

    Did anyone else notice how differently the officials treated the Chilean player compared to Curry despite the two incidents involving an accidental head clash.

    • Reply posted by kborom, today at 14:35

      kborom replied:
      Yes, thought today's challenge was worse. Yesterday's red card should have set the standard for the tournament but clearly England are going to be treated differently.

  • Comment posted by wilko08, today at 14:29

    Finally a decent game. Rugby Union on the biggest stage so far is a borefest.
    Would love to see the likes of Earls and Itoje whooping at a knock on if they were time warped against Leicester 1993 pack....Johnson, Cockerill, Rowntree, Richards etc

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 14:28

    Best game so far. Two sides played entertaining rugby and a feast of tries from Japan. Chile tried to play open rugby but inexperience and poor discipline told in the end. Japan look pretty capable.

  • Comment posted by MarcusAurelius, today at 14:26

    Good to see actual rugby being played. Lots of Fijian/Tongan and New Zealand influence in the scoring from Japan, a very multicultural side unlike Chile,

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 14:25

    Kudos to both teams in that heat. Japan be a challenge to England for sure.

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 14:31

      Cardiffblue replied:
      I missed the match as I was watching the Tour of Britain come past my house ( my daughter got a souvenir of a brand new water bottle off a team car, so she's happy) I recorded the match is it worth watching?

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 14:25

    Well done world rugby, this is exactly what we want to see from TMOs! total inconsistency! How can Curry get red yet Chilean player yellow for exactly the same challenge! Please get a grip, so players, coaches and supporters know what is going on! Not an England fan but seems they are suffering from some decisions not being consistent across the board with other countries lately!

    • Reply posted by Kherosguns, today at 14:32

      Kherosguns replied:
      Curry straight red, get over it

  • Comment posted by K1W1, today at 14:24

    Game of the tournament so far. Great enterprise from both teams, and excellent crowd participation.
    This is what WCs are all about.

    Japan missed a lot of tackles early though. Need to tighten that up.

    Chile though...welcome to the WC family. Their FB is great (but ditch the bun, cuz) The game seems to be doing very well in S America.

  • Comment posted by one, today at 14:24

    Plenty of pace skill and ambition, one of the more entertaining games we’ll see.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:23

    Great effort from Chile in their very first outing at the WC. They played with such enthusiasm - great entertainment.

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 14:23

    The Chilean hooker was excellent.

  • Comment posted by Grumpybear, today at 14:22

    Mystifying decision not to give a red to Sigren based on red given to Curry. For the record I thought neither were red but where is the consistency...

    • Reply posted by Mark Johnson, today at 14:30

      Mark Johnson replied:
      Hardly surprising England appear to be refereed differently to other nations

  • Comment posted by Mak, today at 14:22

    You can clearly see that Japan was lusty due to lack of international matches under their belt. They've started against the weakest side, so it might a good for them to get ready for tougher test to come.

    Chile showed their quality especially first half, faded in second.

    Many mistakes, but both really went for bloke which is good to see.

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:25

      Hopalongprop replied:
      Don't want any lustiness in the game thanks .... definite red card :)

  • Comment posted by Archbishop of Banterbury, today at 14:22

    Loved watching Chile, thought they played well despite the score line, Disicpline will be key if there to get better results though.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 14:19

    Chile were excellent in the first half but ran out of steam. A good debut.

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 14:19

    Great to see an emerging rugby nation coming to the table. They can take a lot of pride in that performance. Very interested to see what Japan can do against Argentina and England, neither of whom are at their best

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 14:19

    Well played both sides - Scotland wouldn’t beat either of them

    • Reply posted by Kherosguns, today at 14:35

      Kherosguns replied:
      Awe diddums still got a bag of chips on both shoulders😎

