Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji Wales (18) 32 Tries: Adams, North, Rees-Zammit, Dee Cons: Biggar 3 Pens: Biggar 2 Fiji (14) 26 Tries: Nayacalevu, Tagitagivalu, Tuisova, Doge Cons: Lomani 2, Tela

Wales held out amid a dramatic late Fiji fightback to edge a captivating World Cup opener in Bordeaux.

Wales led 32-14 through tries from Josh Adams, George North, Louis-Rees-Zammit and Elliot Dee.

Fiji responded with efforts from Waisea Nayacalevu, Lekima Tagitagivalu before Josua Tuisova and Mesake Doge scored late tries to worry Wales.

Fiji centre Semi Radradra dropped the ball with the Wales at his mercy with the final play of the game.

The wonderful eight-try spectacle evoked memories of when Fiji defeated Wales 38-34 in Nantes in 2007, but this time the men in red were the ones celebrating at the end.

The victory gve Wales a boost in the bid for quarter-final qualification from Pool C after Australia defeated Georgia in their opening match on Saturday.

Wales face Portugal in Nice next Saturday before further group games against Australia in Lyon on 24 September and Georgia in Nantes 13 days later.

Line-ups

Fiji: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu (capt), Radrada, Habosi; Tela, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata.

Replacements: Ikanivere, Ravai, Doge, Mayanavanua, Botia, Kuruvoli, Tuisova, Maqala.

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (capt),

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, D Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).