Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales 32-26 - Warren Gatland's side survive late fightback for victory

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales in Bordeaux

From the section Welsh Rugby

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji
Wales (18) 32
Tries: Adams, North, Rees-Zammit, Dee Cons: Biggar 3 Pens: Biggar 2
Fiji (14) 26
Tries: Nayacalevu, Tagitagivalu, Tuisova, Doge Cons: Lomani 2, Tela

Wales held out amid a dramatic late Fiji fightback to edge a captivating World Cup opener in Bordeaux.

Wales led 32-14 through tries from Josh Adams, George North, Louis-Rees-Zammit and Elliot Dee.

Fiji responded with efforts from Waisea Nayacalevu, Lekima Tagitagivalu before Josua Tuisova and Mesake Doge scored late tries to worry Wales.

Fiji centre Semi Radradra dropped the ball with the Wales at his mercy with the final play of the game.

The wonderful eight-try spectacle evoked memories of when Fiji defeated Wales 38-34 in Nantes in 2007, but this time the men in red were the ones celebrating at the end.

The victory gve Wales a boost in the bid for quarter-final qualification from Pool C after Australia defeated Georgia in their opening match on Saturday.

Wales face Portugal in Nice next Saturday before further group games against Australia in Lyon on 24 September and Georgia in Nantes 13 days later.

Line-ups

Fiji: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu (capt), Radrada, Habosi; Tela, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata.

Replacements: Ikanivere, Ravai, Doge, Mayanavanua, Botia, Kuruvoli, Tuisova, Maqala.

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (capt),

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, D Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).

  • Comment posted by Neil Adams, today at 22:17

    Carley won that for Wales. Officiating at this world cup has been poor.

  • Comment posted by skittles, today at 22:17

    Wales could of had four in the bin second half ,English ref kept them in game,but a good game to watch ,shame he dropped that last pass

  • Comment posted by Shimmy White, today at 22:17

  • Comment posted by Juggler, today at 22:17

    Wales got away with murder there. How there was no yellow card around the 55 minute mark for all those penalties on the 5m line I do not know and that probably made the difference. Great game as a neutral though!

  • Comment posted by Quietly Quit, today at 22:17

    Am I allowed to say I hate the rowdy French supporters and I’m glad that Fiji lost?

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 22:17

    That's how you beat Fiji!! Fiji population 900k, England 60m lost to them, Wales 3m beat them!!! Amazing

  • Comment posted by Grumpybear, today at 22:17

    As an English man I would like to apologise to Fiji. You were done dirty tonight, and deserved to win that game.

  • Comment posted by slayer, today at 22:17

    That ref was an absolute joke. He was so biased towards Wales. First yellow to a Fiji player whereas Wales could make as many cynical fouls and not get a yellow. Tried any excuse not to give Fiji a Try as well. Wales very lucky.

  • Comment posted by bongbongobrad, today at 22:17

    I thought the ref was very poor, Wales continued to foul when Fiji were camped on the Welsh line, and had Wales back peddling in the scrum and he would blow??.
    Congratulations to the Welsh, but the referee was very lenient at times when you were under the cosh.

  • Comment posted by toffeedools, today at 22:17

    Fair play to both teams - game of the tournament so far. But, this needs an inquiry.
    4 tries disallowed, and a string of biased calls. Failure to yellow after multiple finger wags.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 22:17

  • Comment posted by Toghebon, today at 22:17

    Fiji magnificent as always - world champions in everybody's hearts. But in the hierarchy of world rugby, they're second class, and it seems so forever. And refs are here to make it clear to them; English and irish refs to referee Wales, it's just farcical. A cruel, sick farce played on and on every 4 years. So sorry for rugby tonight. As for Wales, they're trash, no amount of cheating will help.

  • Comment posted by Scottiedog, today at 22:17

    Wow! One of the worst refereeing displays ever. How Wales keep players on the pitch in the last 20 minutes, only he knows.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 22:17

    Wow, what a game. Fantastic advert for the RWC. Fiji - immense. Wales - we rode our luck. Matthew Carley and Brian Mcneice the whole of Wales owes you a beer for that call. Josh Adams, what a tackle. Breathless.

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, today at 22:17

    Decent game. Wales literally saved by the clock and were lucky too with yellow card offences that were not given. Nonetheless, they will struggle against superior teams like South Africa and Scotland. Anyway, time for my delayed Sunday tea. A rack of lamb awaits. But credit where credit is due, well done Wales for hanging on.

  • Comment posted by BenWH, today at 22:17

    What a wonderful game of rugby. Well done both sides and thanks for brightening Sunday evening!

  • Comment posted by sportingcouch, today at 22:16

    how many penalties and final warnings can you get away with , if your wales quite a lot, compared to one penalty no warnings and a straight yellow
    card

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 22:16

  • Comment posted by toszer, today at 22:16

    Fiji robbed by cheating Welsh and inept referee

  • Comment posted by 34512gthbcr, today at 22:16

    Thrilling game. As a proud Welshman I'm so pleased that Wales won. Massive respect to Fiji, they're a brilliant team to watch.

