Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Slade scored for Exeter midway through the first half

Henry Slade put his omission from the England World Cup squad behind him as he scored 21 points to help Exeter thrash Bristol 75-0 in their opening game in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

A young Bristol side conceded 11 tries to, a strong Chiefs line-up that included Wales centre Joe Hawkins and Australia prop Scott Sio.

Slade scored a first-half try and kicked eight conversions at Sandy Park.

In total, six Championship sides went up against Premiership opponents.

The cup has been revamped this year with all 12 second-tier sides taking on top-flight teams in competitive games for the first time in 18 years.

None of the Championship sides in the 15:00 BST kick-offs could cause an upset.

The closest came at Ampthill where the Bedfordshire side gave a good account of themselves before eventually losing 40-17 at home to Newcastle Falcons after Josh Skelcey's 11th-minute try had given the Championship side a 7-0 lead.

But the Premiership came back with six tries as Iwan Stephens went over twice in the second half.

Leicester ran in eight tries as they thrashed Caldy 50-6 at home as former London Irish winger Ollie Hassell-Collins found himself on the scoresheet.

Harlequins also scored eight tries in a 54-14 win over Hartpury at the Stoop thanks in part to 20-year-old Cassius Cleaves' hat-trick.

At Kingsholm, Gloucester could only muster six tries in their 42-14 win over Nottingham with Jack Clement scoring twice.