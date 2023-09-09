Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The highly rated Ange Capuozzo, who was playing on the wing, scored Italy's bonus-point try against Namibia

Rugby World Cup: Italy v Namibia Italy: (17) 52 Tries: Cannone, Garbisi, Lamb, Capuozzo, Faiva, Zuliani, Odogwu Cons: Allan 7 Pen: Allan Namibia: (8) 8 Try: Mouton Pen: Swanepoel

Italy began their Rugby World Cup campaign with a seven-try, bonus-point win over Namibia in Saint-Etienne.

Italy's first-half tries, scored by Lorenzo Cannone and Paolo Garbisi, came while Namibia were down to 14 men.

Gerswin Mouton reduced the African nation's deficit to nine points.

But Italy strode clear against the tiring Namibians after half-time as Dino Lamb, Ange Capuozzo, Hame Faiva, Manuel Zuliani and Paolo Odogwu all crossed.

Italy are ever-presents at Rugby World Cups but have not reached the knockout phase in nine previous appearances.

They laboured at times but showed moments of class during the second period, especially the length-of-the-field effort finished off by Capuozzo to secure a try bonus point.

Sterner tests lie ahead, however, and they will need to improve on this opening showing if they are to upset New Zealand or hosts France to qualify from Pool A.

Namibia had responded well after contributing to their own downfall in the early stages; hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld saw yellow for collapsing an Italian maul near the tryline, with Cannone powering over from the resulting line-out, and Garbisi taking advantage when a Namibia line-out was overthrown.

Mouton's score in reply was superbly created by fly-half Tiaan Swanepoel and they fought bravely throughout, but they have now lost all 23 of the World Cup matches they have played since their debut in 1999.

They are next in action against the All Blacks in Toulouse on Friday, while Italy do not play again until 20 September, when they will be in Nice to take on Uruguay.

Teams:

Italy: Allan; Capuozzo, Brex, Morisi, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari, Lamb, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, Cannone.

Replacements: Faiva, Nemer, Riccioni, Sisi, Zuliani, Page-Relo, Odogwu, Bruno.

Namibia: Rossouw; Mouton, Deysel, Burger, Greyling; Swanepoel, Stevens; Sethie, Van Jaarsveld, Coetzee, Ludick, Uanivi, Conradie, Retief, Hardwick.

Replacements: Van der Westhuizen, Benade, Viviers, De Klerk, Gaoseb, Theron, Van der Bergh, Malan.

Sin bin: Van Jaarsveld (10)