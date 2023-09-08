Close menu

France 27-13 New Zealand: Antoine Dupont and his team answer the call of a nation

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Stade de France

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments25

Damian Penaud celebrates with Maxime Lucu after scoring a try
Damian Penaud's 55th-minute try moved France 14-13 ahead against New Zealand, a lead they never gave up

As a concept, perhaps it isn't very Parisian. Maybe it is a little provincial and parochial for the capital, lacking a certain cosmopolitan sophistication.

But down south, in French rugby's heartlands, l'esprit de clocher - literally 'the spirit of the bell tower' - is a thing.

It refers to the desire to defend what is yours, the honour and obligation of home victory.

They understand it in Castelnau-Magnoac. It is captain Antoine Dupont's small hometown, an hour or so west of Toulouse.

There, despite a population of fewer than 1,000, is a club, a pitch and a ready battalion of locals who will play, with friends and family in the stand and civic pride on the line.

Stade de France, a cavernous stadium, circled by busy ring roads on Paris's outskirts, is far from that scene. The sound of Notre Dame's famous bells don't carry this far out of town.

But just when they needed to, Dupont and his men answered the call on Friday night in the opening game of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand. Because, at one point, this game, at their home, in their tournament, looked like it could be carried off into the balmy night.

The All Blacks had opened up France after just 93 seconds when Mark Telea gathered a Beauden Barrett crossfield bomb and sauntered in. They threatened to wreak more havoc throughout the first half, without ever quite converting.

After 40 minutes, the scoreline told one story. The stats though told the truth. New Zealand had carried for 378m, France had managed just 184m. New Zealand had crossed the gainline 37 times, France just 15. New Zealand had beaten 22 defenders, France only three.

Only the reliable boot of Thomas Ramos and opportunities butchered by All Black hands had preserved a 9-8 lead for the hosts.

Three minutes after the break, that fig leaf was gone too. A second try for Telea. New Zealand ahead and with the momentum. France apparently in danger of wilting under oppressive 30-degree heat and a high-pressure front of public expectation.

But this team is acclimatised now. They have weathered storms before.

France have won their past 15 Tests at home - a run that stretches over two-and-half years and takes in visits from every leading nation. Zoom back still further, and they have won 24 of their past 25 home Tests, with only a behind-closed-doors defeat by Scotland in March 2021 breaking the streak.

There have been close calls along the way in that time. Occasionally the occasion has seemed too big to swallow.

Trying to seal a first Six Nations Grand Slam for 12 years in 2022, a stilted first hour allowed a mediocre England to lurk within a converted score before France stretched away.

Coach Fabien Galthie saw some of the same again on Friday.

"We were not expecting it to be so tense, even in the stands," he said afterwards.

Fabien Galthie celebrates with his team
Head coach Fabien Galthie took charge of France in the wake of their quarter-final exit at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

"We thought we were ready for that kind of pressure, but we were not."

They may not have been prepared, but they were canny enough to adapt.

Man of the match Gregory Alldritt and tireless second row Thibaud Flament trucked the ball up round the fringes as France tightened up their game and squeezed New Zealand's space and supply of possession.

The tide turned, the penalties came their way, and the points followed. New Zealand, who were not helped by wing Will Jordan's yellow card for a reckless clattering of Ramos in the air, faded out of the contest.

"We won the arm-wrestle," said Galthie.

"That enabled us to keep in touch with New Zealand, particularly in our weaker moments, and then we regained control of the second half."

It wasn't all good news for Galthie. His first-choice hooker Julien Marchand limped off, and potentially out of the tournament after suffering a nasty-looking lower leg injury.

However, he has a decent option in Peato Mauvaka to step up, Jonathan Danty to return and beef up the midfield and a slick performance from Mathieu Jalibert to review. The fly-half's swerve outside Ardie Savea to create an overlap and Damian Penaud's try was perhaps the match's most sublime moment of skill.

France's pool stage continues as a roadshow around the country. Next is Uruguay in Lille on Thursday, then Namibia in Marseille and finally Italy in Lyon.

Win all those and they will return to Paris for the quarter-finals with an avalanche of momentum and emotion behind them.

Before that match, in this concrete corner of Paris, the arrivals would be even earlier, the music even louder, the beer kegs piled even higher in the hours before kick-off. The love from Castelnau-Magnoac and thousands of similar backwaters towards Dupont and his team would be even greater.

This team has built its own bell tower. It may yet be toppled and France's dreams shattered. But it won't be without an almighty fight.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Barthesimpson, today at 09:42

    lovely piece, Mailer-esque even. Strange game for me, NZ looked potent, France hesitant and and the score line told a completely different story.

  • Comment posted by ArsenalSteve, today at 09:41

    The proverbial game of two halves. ABs could and probably should have been a couple of converted tries to the good by half time, with a slippery ball and penalties saving le bleus.
    France then gradually got territory and possession and brought their own attack into play. Decent game to watch and great crowd atmosphere.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 09:41

    French defence amazing - Edwards. Irish team ethic - Farrell. Oh England what have you missed out on due to your prejudicial thinking.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 09:41

    Actually a poor game by DuPont by his standards, he got scragged a few times at base of ruck which usually never see.

    NZ kicked too much, they are so dangerous with ball they should try and get it to likes of Telea in space more often.

  • Comment posted by RJB99, today at 09:41

    Who is this new hooker France have discovered- great gallop down the touch line after a quick interchange with the little master Dupont - French magic - great to see 😀😀

  • Comment posted by Anthony Francis, today at 09:40

    Apart from a few good moments - this wasn't an exceptional game. France were fortunate that the ABs gave away so many penalties. ABs not the force they were: SA look nailed on for the title.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 09:40

    Physical, but cagey. Both teams just gauging the other was my feeling of the game.

    France had more cohesion but also a better bench. As the starting XV tired for NZ, the replacements just lacked the same quality.

    As for the skill moment of the game, I’d have given it to Mo’unga for his swerve and 20 yard pass whilst being tackled.

  • Comment posted by JGR, today at 09:38

    So happy France are off to a flier and a bonus that it was at the All Blacks expense.

    Anyone else fed up with the over choreographed haka?

    • Reply posted by Anthony Francis, today at 09:41

      Anthony Francis replied:
      Agree , using the Haka has always been hyprocritical given the historical treatment of the Maoris.

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 09:38

    Not the All Blacks of years past. Looked very ordinary. France good but Edwards must be frustrated with the trys they leaked.

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 09:37

    Teo sides that look leagues ahead of England at the moment

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 09:39

      SD replied:
      The match was between France and NZ, nothing to do with England.

      rent free?

  • Comment posted by ffbykapw, today at 09:37

    Dupont didn't have a great game, NZ will bounce back. Although I do feel it's time for a NH side to win the WC

  • Comment posted by VFR750, today at 09:37

    I probably wouldn’t write off NZ.

  • Comment posted by Davedruid, today at 09:37

    It's looking like a France v SA final, bring it on.

  • Comment posted by Danny, today at 09:35

    Let's not go to crazy, this result was expected. A golden age French team vs a fading all black era. All blacks still look exceptional in attack but overall team is declining. If this world cup is not won by France, Ireland or South Africa that will be a big upset

  • Comment posted by Munster, today at 09:35

    Not often that you see the first game of the World cup and hope that it's going to be the same two teams in the final.

    • Reply posted by Danny, today at 09:39

      Danny replied:
      They could face each other again in the semi final but only one will go forward

  • Comment posted by UKKiwi01, today at 09:34

    Congrats to the French. Totally deserved. Looked tough in the heat, be a few tired boys today. Hopefully NZ can bounce back an qualify for the knock outs.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 09:33

    French are now the team to beat. Too much aimless kicking in first half. Hope that is not the marker for the future games.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 09:33

    I think France will win this World Cup.

  • Comment posted by bilkothedog, today at 09:30

    France on song are a glory, a riot, a rapture and easily the best

