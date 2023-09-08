Close menu

France 27-13 New Zealand: Hosts record impressive opening World Cup win over three-time champions

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Stade de France

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Damian Penaud dives over for France's try
Penaud, whose father Alain played 32 for France between 1992 and 2000, scored France's first try as the hosts reeled in the All Blacks
Rugby World Cup: France v New Zealand
France: (9) 27
Tries: Penaud; Jaminet Pens: Ramos 5; Cons: Ramos,
New Zealand: (8) 13
Tries: Telea 2; Pens: Mo'unga;

France made the perfect start on their quest for a first Rugby World Cup title as they beat three-time champions New Zealand to delight the Stade de France in Paris.

The hosts had to fight deep into the final quarter as tries from New Zealand wing Mark Telea inside the opening minutes of both halves threatened to wreck the opening-day party.

Ultimately, though, Thomas Ramos' relentless boot and a well-worked try from Damian Penaud edged them clear of the enterprising, if fading All Blacks,

A 73rd-minute penalty from Ramos finally put France out of seven-point range on the scoreboard and the home fans could celebrate in comfort as their players hunted for a crowning try.

They found it with three minutes left as Melvyn Jaminet gathered fellow replacement Maxime Lucu's teasing chip.

France will continue their Pool A campaign on Thursday against Uruguay before meetings with Namibia and Italy.

Victories in all three would guarantee them top spot and a last-eight meeting with the runners-up from Pool B, which contains Ireland, South Africa and Scotland.

New Zealand, who had won all 31 of their previous pool-stage game at World Cups, will know from painful experience that all is not lost.

Four years ago, at Japan 2019, they beat South Africa in the pick of the pool-stage matches, only to watch the Springboks become the first team to lose their opening game and go on to lift the William Webb Ellis Trophy.

France's players stayed out and and soaked up the atmosphere of blaring Euro-disco and late summer heat after the final whistle.

In seven weeks it will be autumn, but the stage will be the same. The result and, perhaps more importantly the resolve, will harden belief that this golden generation could be the one to finally lift the silverware that has escaped them in three previous finals.

Telea scores shock the Stade

Mark Telea scores and celebrates with team-mate Tupou Vaa'i
Telea, right, twice crossed to give New Zealand the lead but his team faded out of the contest late one.

The atmosphere had been similarly bubbling before kick-off, but it took only 93 seconds for the All Blacks to check expectations.

From New Zealand's first piece of clean ball, Rieko Ioane sliced through a France midfield missing the presence of the injured Jonathan Danty and cantered into clear air.

France's defence scrambled but never reset.

Beauden Barrett spotted a weakness and plonked a kick over the narrow Penaud, giving Telea enough time to collect a bouncing ball in comfort and dot down.

The Stade was stunned. But not for long.

A defiant chorus of Allez Les Bleus rang around as Richie Mo'unga tugged his conversion wide.

The home team responded and slowly clawed their way back. Two Ramos penalties capped a spell of pressure and gave them a 6-5 lead after 20 minutes.

New Zealand looked in no mood to play their assigned role of fall guy on the tournament's opening night though. The three-time champions, stuffed with big-game smarts, probed cleverly and found space and weaknesses.

Telea bristled with threat and France, who lost hooker Julien Marchand to injury, coughed up mistakes to heap pressure on themselves.

Mo'unga and Ramos traded penalties for a 9-8 France lead, and the crowd might have sat more comfortably at the break had the latter not missed a penalty from out wide, which may have been better kicked into the corner than at the sticks.

As it was, New Zealand ended the half on top. A delicious wraparound put Mo'unga into space and Dalton Papali'i surged deep into France territory. Pinned back on their own line, France's relief was palpable as Codie Taylor's pass drifted into touch to let them off the hook.

France stormed into the second half, Gregory Alldritt offloading to Dupont inside the first minute as the line beckoned.

The same pair had combined to cap France's Grand Slam win over England here in 2022. This time though New Zealand snuffed out the threat and sparked something of their own.

As France's blindside defence rushed up, Ioane spotted space and flung a ambitious, but accurate pass over the top. Telea gathered on the bounce and raced in to make it 13-9 to the All Blacks as the home fans screamed that the pass had drifted forward.

A replay on the big screen, shown after Mo'unga missed the conversion, only increased the decibels aimed at referee Jaco Peyper.

And the South African official's popularity sunk further when Jalibert was flattened without the ball and play continued regardless.

It was beginning to feel like the evening might fall flat.

Fans in Toulouse celebrate France's win
The match was shown on big screens throughout the country, with these fans in Toulouse enjoying their side's victory

However, the injustice fuelled some fight in the French and Penaud, having been denied shortly before by Mo'unga's breathtaking corner-flagging cover tackle, plunged over to restored France's lead to 16-13 after smart work from Jalibert.

Peyper partially satisfied the home fans' demands, dispatching Will Jordan to the sin-bin for taking out Ramos in the air and France milked the man advantage for another penalty to crank the gap out to 19-13.

A flurry of points in the final six minutes plumped the scoreline to add some sheen to the home side's work, but they were ultimately deserving winners of a game watched by the rest of the rugby world.

'We are not champion now'

France number eight Gregory Alldritt, speaking to ITV: "It was a massive game for our team today and I am proud to be French tonight.

"The support was massive and it is just fantastic to get support like this. We are just looking forward to the next game, but we said if we lost today it is not the end of the World Cup.

"But we are not champion now so we just have to keep working and go step by step."

Analysis

Former England fly-half Paul Grayson on BBC Radio 5 Live: "When it mattered in the second half, France got it right. They dominated possession in the second half and you felt certain at some point they would come up with something to make the difference. They make very few mistakes."

Comments

Join the conversation

418 comments

  • Comment posted by L Jenks, today at 22:21

    Anthems were a complete shambles

    • Reply posted by TV, today at 22:23

      TV replied:
      Truly awful. Mauled.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 22:21

    Refs not scared of the All Blacks anymore!!!

    • Reply posted by mcm75, today at 22:33

      mcm75 replied:
      The ref was a disgrace , Jaco always the same.

  • Comment posted by juststopjuststopoil, today at 22:27

    Apart from a couple of skilful moments, I thought it was a pretty ordinary game. Both teams kicked a lot of ball away and there was a lot of poor decision making - DuPont’s worse game for ages. France deserved the win though. Please sack the choir and get a band to do the anthems though!
    And bin the ITV commentary team

    • Reply posted by Chris Hackett, today at 22:31

      Chris Hackett replied:
      The ITV commentators have obviously been told, "There will be lots of people watching rugby for the first time, so explain everything. Over and over again. And dont stop talking until 10 mins after the final whistle!!"

  • Comment posted by Gert Buster, today at 22:25

    Mr Barrett is the modern day Rob Andrew, kick and kick some more. 42 kicks alone in the first half what a joke. Well played France deserved the win for sure.

    • Reply posted by juststopjuststopoil, today at 22:29

      juststopjuststopoil replied:
      Agreed but France weren’t much better

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 22:23

    Now officials aware of ABs off sides, taking men out off ball and so on, they are getting found out.

    • Reply posted by Gazza, today at 22:26

      Gazza replied:
      100% correct! French try came from a penalty when they took out player off the ball. Kiwi game always been built on clearing out players off the ball. Refs are going to ping them

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 22:20

    Ian Foster coach breaking the records:
    1st ever home series defeat to Ireland
    Biggest ever loss to Boks
    1st ever loss in pool game in a rugby World Cup!

    • Reply posted by anon, today at 22:31

      anon replied:
      Add to that first consecutive defeats in the RWC for NZ.

      France looked very nervous in the first half. Dupont was quaking in the tunnel. By the end it could have been a lot more if not for some impressive defending by NZ.

      France and SA both have markers down in recent games. They will both be tough to live with and will likely go up separate sides of the draw.

  • Comment posted by Tweeks, today at 22:22

    NZ have never lost a RWC pool stage game.

    France: Hold my beer

    • Reply posted by richard_87, today at 22:40

      richard_87 replied:
      Very good - that made me smile. I think France were in an arm wrestle for 60 then found a way. I enjoyed the match. Intense affair with two skillful, committed sides. France just didn't give NZ an inch - exactly the way to best an All Blacks side.

  • Comment posted by campbelljaa, today at 22:22

    An incredibly well-disciplined team beats and very ill-disciplined team. France very much deserved that

    • Reply posted by john, today at 22:39

      john replied:
      jaco pepyer was the ill disciplined one not applying the laws of the game evenly and ruining the contest.

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 22:26

    Great second half by France despite DuPont being a bit off
    Took a while for the game to get going again after the lightning start.
    Seriously though we spend long enough looking at foul play but can’t spend 5 seconds looking at a pass going so far forward nearly everyone stopped playing, ultimately didn’t affect the result but that was a shocker from the officiating team

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 22:30

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Surprised they didn't check offside at the kick through as well, but the pass looked a yard forward.

  • Comment posted by Scottylad, today at 22:22

    On that evidence, South Africa have nothing to worry about.

    • Reply posted by TV, today at 22:23

      TV replied:
      From either team, agreed.

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 22:24

    Scrappy game at times but the French were by far the better team overall, will be a massive relief to have performed especially after the early AB try. AB's just too indisciplined, don't look like they have a plan B. can't write them off yet but they need to massively improve.

  • Comment posted by K1W1, today at 22:26

    France too strong today. No complaints

    • Reply posted by Next_Question, today at 22:40

      Next_Question replied:
      Dignified reaction.

      Hoping the locker room stage a revolt for you and just ignore Fozzy from here on out. You have some bona fide winners in that team, Foster has them playing far too much percentage rugby.

      Good luck in the QF.

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 22:22

    France will get better as well. Alldrit was really good tonight.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 22:28

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Hope Marchant recovers.

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 22:26

    France, who were most definitely off their sparkling best, made the All Blacks look very, very ordinary. With refs now clamping down on the ABs constant infringement of the rules they look lost & are conceding a lot more penalties.

    • Reply posted by sevenscoach, today at 22:42

      sevenscoach replied:
      you are kidding right - the french were continually offside and clearing out with shoulders on the floor shocking display . We need to think seriously about this catching in the air flying in with your studs at opponents head height ... cant be allowed to continue

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 22:22

    Fair play to both teams in that heat still trying to play proper running Rugby, both are literally everything England are not.

    • Reply posted by Harleking, today at 22:30

      Harleking replied:
      Rubbish, what game were you watching? It was a good game but a lot of kicking.

  • Comment posted by Tom Pain, today at 22:49

    Why should everyone bow down and "show respect" to the haka? Really should get rid of it. In no other sport is a team allowed to do that sort of thing. Well done France.

    • Reply posted by Sixp, today at 22:52

      Sixp replied:
      It's historic rugby theatre.

      Spectators love it.

  • Comment posted by Arch Stanton, today at 22:23

    Vive la France!
    Showed their quality.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 23:02

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      FRANCE WERE SLOPPY AND BANG AVERAGE. NZ WERE A SHADOW OF THEIR PAST GLORY.
      MY ENGLAND WOULD BEAT EM BOTH. SIMPLES!!!!
      C'MON ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by Dragonborn, today at 22:23

    France looked calm, controlled and comfortable in that game. Congratulations! NZ looked a bit off the pace tbh and Beauden Barrett was shocking.

  • Comment posted by Steve P, today at 22:36

    Far too much kicking: one of the problems with Union.

    • Reply posted by tomo65, today at 22:45

      tomo65 replied:
      They have been watching Reruns of the mighty England me thinks,,,

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 22:26

    Well played & congrats to France. Thought they were the stronger side for much of the game & but for AB's picking their pocket in the 1st 90 seconds might have been even more convincing.
    No idea how Ramos kicks the ball so far!? He just saunters up to it & smacks it miles

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 22:32

      Arch Stanton replied:
      I think Ramos has hooves.

